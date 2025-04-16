Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody

We have countless videos of people keying Teslas to show their displeasure with Elon Musk. Some just scratch the side of the car; others take the time to carve in a swastika. That's vandalism. When President Donald Trump said he'd consider attacks on Tesla domestic terrorism, he was referring to Tesla lots and charging stations being firebombed and shot at.

On Monday, we reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi was looking to jail a domestic terrorist for 40 years … "NO NEGOTIATING." The suspect did more than key a Tesla — he firebombed a Tesla showroom … and also the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters.

Another domestic terrorist who targeted Tesla is off the streets, and I have directed my prosecutors not to negotiate.



This is the FIFTH major arrest, and the suspect is facing 40 years in prison.



Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/5PEFtUFJk1 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 15, 2025

Zaid Jilani thought 40 years seemed rather harsh when January 6 insurrectionists "beat cops bloody" and got pardons. At least he didn't claim that police officers were killed.

40 years in prison for vandalizing a car but people who beat cops bloody on Jan 6 got pardons. Is this the rights version of a hate crime law? A car is a protected class? https://t.co/tIxhRSWsv0 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 15, 2025

Yes — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis anti woke AF (@Zebra12991210) April 16, 2025

If you assault hundreds of police officers you are off the hook. If you damage his donors car he will punish you worse than the average murderer! — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 15, 2025

Being a serial arsonist is more than damaging a donor's car.

If you think he’s actually getting 40 years you’re an idiot. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) April 16, 2025

I agree 40 years is excessive if he gets it but fire bombing Tesla dealerships and setting a GOP office on fire is more than vandalism, it’s textbook political terrorism. — Medraut (@Medraut4756581) April 16, 2025

As you are well aware, it is because he manufactured and used an explosive or incendiary device, which is specially regulated under federal law. If he had just used a rock he would be facing much lighter charges, but these people are not smart. — Dave Blood is Dead (@ElminsterD) April 15, 2025

Bondi said that "evidence recovered at the scene strongly suggests … our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks."

He also firebombed a GOP headquarters.



But if you want to keep lying to make your points, at least you’re consistent. — Anti-Party Party 🥳 (@AntiPartyParty) April 16, 2025

Terrorism is bad Zaid. Very bad. — Satisfied Yet? (@satisfied_yet) April 16, 2025

99.9% were given harsh sentences for misdemeanors. I have zero sympathy for your dumb argument. — STOP VOTING FOR WAR MONGERS (@BoMiCleInHeaven) April 16, 2025

Over a thousand J6 defendants spent years in jail for nothing more than misdemeanors of trespassing. — redpilled (@edyang73) April 16, 2025

He firebombed not only a Tesla dealership but also the local GOP headquarters. You’ve seriously lost your way — Ryan - millennial family guy (@patriotic_giant) April 16, 2025

If you can’t understand the difference between terrorism and vandalism there is no helping you. — T (@TcrazyBTC) April 16, 2025

Bondi says she's seeking 40 years for this serial arsonist. He won't be sentenced to 40 years, but what he did was a lot more than key a Tesla or take a selfie in the Capitol.

