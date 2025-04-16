Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody

Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offen...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 16, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We have countless videos of people keying Teslas to show their displeasure with Elon Musk. Some just scratch the side of the car; others take the time to carve in a swastika. That's vandalism. When President Donald Trump said he'd consider attacks on Tesla domestic terrorism, he was referring to Tesla lots and charging stations being firebombed and shot at.

On Monday, we reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi was looking to jail a domestic terrorist for 40 years … "NO NEGOTIATING." The suspect did more than key a Tesla — he firebombed a Tesla showroom … and also the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters.

Zaid Jilani thought 40 years seemed rather harsh when January 6 insurrectionists "beat cops bloody" and got pardons. At least he didn't claim that police officers were killed.

Being a serial arsonist is more than damaging a donor's car.

Bondi said that "evidence recovered at the scene strongly suggests … our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks."

Bondi says she's seeking 40 years for this serial arsonist. He won't be sentenced to 40 years, but what he did was a lot more than key a Tesla or take a selfie in the Capitol.

***

