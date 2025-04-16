Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offen...
President Trump Reflects on Christ's Sacrifice and Resurrection in Moving Easter Address (...
Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody
VIP
Forced Diversity Is a (D)ictatorship
MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison
Melinda Gates Joins CNN to Whine That Her Granddaughters Don't Have As Many...
John Harwood Not a Fan of ' Dishonest, Smarmy' Vice President JD Vance
Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court...
VIP
How COVID Boosters Eroded a Generation's Trust in Medicine
A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden...
Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans
CNN, MSNBC Pass on Covering Rachel Morin's Mother at the White House
U.K. Green Party Deputy Leader Vows to Continue Fight Against Biology, Reality, and...
David Hogg Preemptively Warns of False Stories Targeting Him, Then Dirty Deletes Post

Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to Leave the Car (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on April 16, 2025
imgflip

For some reason, people here illegally believe they don't have to listen to the authorities or ICE. They seem to believe complying is optional and they can do it at their leisure. One man found out that wasn't the case today.

Advertisement

Regular people do not have a lawyer on speed dial. There is a reason they know a lawyer to call immediately. The reason is her husband is most likely here illegally. That is enough for an ICE arrest. Even if you are the wrong person, open up your car door and speak to agents. Maybe even get arrested. The very wrong option is to sit in your car and refuse to open the door. Even American citizens can't refuse to comply with authorities.

Recommended

Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody
Brett T.
Advertisement

If lawyers are giving advice to resist, they should lose their law license. That is putting the life of law enforcement in danger.

We all did. Now, it just needs to be faster and more people removed. 

That's why it is best to open the door. Better yet, it is best to self-deport.

Sounds like a plan.

Advertisement

Today, he learned ICE is not patient.

Bingo! Times up!

Tags: ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody
Brett T.
A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden Really Was (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offender’
Brett T.
Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court Protecting Women's Rights
Amy Curtis
MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison
Brett T.
President Trump Reflects on Christ's Sacrifice and Resurrection in Moving Easter Address (WATCH)
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody Brett T.
Advertisement