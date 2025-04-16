Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to Leave the Car (WATCH)

For some reason, people here illegally believe they don't have to listen to the authorities or ICE. They seem to believe complying is optional and they can do it at their leisure. One man found out that wasn't the case today.

NEW: ICE agents smash through a car window to arrest a Guatemalan man in New Bedford, Massachusetts.



The agents arrested 29-year-old Juan Francisco Méndez as his wife filmed the encounter.



The couple refused to open the door and said they were going to wait for their… pic.twitter.com/g2Y6ezbVcJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 16, 2025

Regular people do not have a lawyer on speed dial. There is a reason they know a lawyer to call immediately. The reason is her husband is most likely here illegally. That is enough for an ICE arrest. Even if you are the wrong person, open up your car door and speak to agents. Maybe even get arrested. The very wrong option is to sit in your car and refuse to open the door. Even American citizens can't refuse to comply with authorities.

They don't need a warrant to break a car window if someone isn't compliant/cooperating with LE. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/J5CmIrsn7r — Kristin (@Kristin75635031) April 16, 2025

Illegal aliens should be deported as soon as we catch them.Helping illegal aliens is a crime. https://t.co/d6OX2naj6S — robert (@NetHorn) April 16, 2025

I understand their lawyer councled then to resist. Should the lawyer be disbarred? https://t.co/ffPe9oeHOq — Tom McD (@eihpm) April 16, 2025

If lawyers are giving advice to resist, they should lose their law license. That is putting the life of law enforcement in danger.

I voted for this https://t.co/1o93iOcY36 — John R. (@scalpsandall) April 16, 2025

We all did. Now, it just needs to be faster and more people removed.

PA v Mimms. If they have reason to get you out of the car, they will. https://t.co/sjQBCOfWnz — Wyrmwood (@wyrmzr) April 17, 2025

That's why it is best to open the door. Better yet, it is best to self-deport.

Uhh this is so visually pleasing. This is what I voted for https://t.co/K9sd20YerM — Rommel Miguez (@rommelmiguez) April 16, 2025

Illegal Aliens...they said they were coming for you......Ice is doing what the American public VOTED for! https://t.co/5r1CGTJTOg — Scalene (@14Scalene) April 16, 2025

Some people profoundly pretend they don't understand "being in this country illegally." https://t.co/BiHRljnwU0 — Ben 🇺🇲 (@tetuben) April 17, 2025

They can both leave together. https://t.co/Q7uHe80FPu — Jack Reacher (@JackReache4956) April 16, 2025

Sounds like a plan.

Picture Juan sitting in his car in New Bedford Massachusetts thinking he’s the star of some gritty indie flick. ICE agents roll up ready to do their job and what does our boy do? Locks the doors and decides he’s gonna wait for his lawyer like she’s teleporting in from a Marvel… https://t.co/hVnw6OKrgB — WokeBlaster (@WokeBlaster) April 17, 2025

Today, he learned ICE is not patient.

Entered illegally = criminal record!! Thank you & have a good day. 👍😎👍 https://t.co/VLn4ikdxBA — Robert Leija - The Rational Texan (@RobertLeija) April 16, 2025

I voted for every damn bit of this!



Thank you for helping to make America safe again, @ICEgov. https://t.co/j5UedY44B2 — Cynthia Holt (@Ghostofcynthia) April 16, 2025

He broke laws and now broke more laws by not respecting lawful orders by authorities. Bye Bye . https://t.co/sBGJmjMm1N — Damon (@Damon98125780) April 16, 2025

Bingo! Times up!