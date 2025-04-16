President Trump Reflects on Christ's Sacrifice and Resurrection in Moving Easter Address (...
Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody
VIP
Forced Diversity Is a (D)ictatorship
Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to...
MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison
Melinda Gates Joins CNN to Whine That Her Granddaughters Don't Have As Many...
John Harwood Not a Fan of ' Dishonest, Smarmy' Vice President JD Vance
Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court...
VIP
How COVID Boosters Eroded a Generation's Trust in Medicine
A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden...
Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans
CNN, MSNBC Pass on Covering Rachel Morin's Mother at the White House
U.K. Green Party Deputy Leader Vows to Continue Fight Against Biology, Reality, and...
David Hogg Preemptively Warns of False Stories Targeting Him, Then Dirty Deletes Post

Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offender’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 16, 2025
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Wednesday, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled unanimously, in a massive win for women, that the terms "women" and "sex" refer to biological women under the Equality Act 2010.

Advertisement

How can we make this about Donald Trump? Leading Britain's Conversation host James O'Brien asked women who are celebrating the court's ruling how they feel about being aligned with the "self-confessed sex offender." What Trump has to do with the British Supreme Court, we have no idea.

We've already covered a lot of reactions to the ruling by J.K. Rowling, but here's one more that's too good not to cover:

Rowling is certainly not MAGA and makes that perfectly clear here. This wasn't about Trump — this was about acknowledging the reality that trans women aren't women.

Recommended

Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to Leave the Car (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why is he so obsessed with American politics? Our Supreme Court holds a justice who can't define what a woman is because she's "not a biologist."

But Trump! So TDS has infected Britain as well.

***

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to Leave the Car (WATCH)
justmindy
Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody
Brett T.
A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden Really Was (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court Protecting Women's Rights
Amy Curtis
MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison
Brett T.
President Trump Reflects on Christ's Sacrifice and Resurrection in Moving Easter Address (WATCH)
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to Leave the Car (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement