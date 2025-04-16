Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offender’

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Wednesday, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled unanimously, in a massive win for women, that the terms "women" and "sex" refer to biological women under the Equality Act 2010.

Advertisement

How can we make this about Donald Trump? Leading Britain's Conversation host James O'Brien asked women who are celebrating the court's ruling how they feel about being aligned with the "self-confessed sex offender." What Trump has to do with the British Supreme Court, we have no idea.

"How did you end up on the same team as the self-confessed sex offender?"



James O'Brien asks those who see trans people as a threat: "is Donald Trump your man?" pic.twitter.com/vvF7x7dSnT — LBC (@LBC) April 16, 2025

We've already covered a lot of reactions to the ruling by J.K. Rowling, but here's one more that's too good not to cover:

Well, James, we had to choose between between male rapists being locked up with women and the eradication of women's single-sex spaces, even down to homeless shelters and rape crisis centres, and knowing we share a single opinion with Donald Trump. I'm comfortable with my choice. https://t.co/A2QJoRZP1H — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2025

Rowling is certainly not MAGA and makes that perfectly clear here. This wasn't about Trump — this was about acknowledging the reality that trans women aren't women.

I'm not sure you want to play the "Who has more sex offenders on their team" game James. — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) April 16, 2025

Yeah, yeah, yeah, and Hitler was a vegetarian.



Are we STILL doing this? — The Science™ (@mreasycredit) April 16, 2025

What does trump have to do with the Supreme Court ruling ??? — Mazi (@ikechukk) April 16, 2025

O’Brien turned his back on women years ago when we needed him. Well, we don’t need him now. He has no credibility on this subject. Women have won back the right to dignity, protection & safety. 👏🏻💚👏🏻🤍👏🏻💜👏🏻 — Carina (@Carriedenne1) April 16, 2025

What the hell does a court ruling in the UK and the Britons who welcome have to do with Trump?



Is this man truly mad? — Khaled Hassan (@Khaledhzakariah) April 16, 2025

I suppose if Donald had said he'd grab some women by the balls you'd be happier. Remember you kept insisting that I should be okay with you next to me in the changing rooms and that I was a nut job for wanting a woman only space. Fuck you. — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) April 16, 2025

And tell me James, how did YOU end up on the same side as these sex offenders? pic.twitter.com/5apJljvDsK — TerfTerfington (@RecipesKet14060) April 16, 2025

Advertisement

Come on James O’Brien, you’re better than this. Many women are indeed threatened by men dressing up and invading their spaces. Many women in sport have had their careers ruined. Today is a good day. — Sandra Foy (@Monkbythesea) April 16, 2025

Oh James, how have you ended up on this guy's side?

That's how it works, right? pic.twitter.com/hLm0jC5PbQ — Will Feral (@RuprechtTheBear) April 16, 2025

To think I listened to you at one time!! #ForWomenScotland and many other women and men have been fighting for this outcome long before Trump came to power. 🙄🙄 — [email protected] Party (@KizzieWiz) April 16, 2025

Why is he so obsessed with American politics? Our Supreme Court holds a justice who can't define what a woman is because she's "not a biologist."

But Trump! So TDS has infected Britain as well.

***