'We Have No Plan': Truer Words Were Never Said As CA's High-Speed Rail Boondoggle Faces $7B Shortfall

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on March 27, 2025
ImgFlip

The boondoggle that is California's high-speed rail project continues.

The project was initially approved in 2008 for a cost of $33 billion. Now, 17 years later, this writer has a child preparing to graduate high school and California might complete the project by 2033 -- after this writer's youngest son is halfway through college. 

Oh, and the cost also ballooned to $128 billion.

But even that's not enough, and the project needs an additional $7 billion by next summer.

Just insane.

Here's more from KCRA.com:

California's embattled high-speed rail project will soon need at least $7 billion in order to move forward.

During a budget hearing focused on transportation in the State Assembly on Wednesday, Helen Kerstein with the California Legislative Analyst's Office told lawmakers the project faces a $7 billion budget gap and the funds need to be secured by next June. If not, Kerstein said it will create yet another delay for plans to finish the project's first segment between Merced and Bakersfield.

'There is no specific plan to meet that roughly $7 billion gap, we also think there is some risk that gap could grow,' Kerstein said. 'This isn't a way out in the future funding gap. This is a pretty immediate funding gap.'

Wednesday's hearing on the project was brief, as the High-Speed Rail Authority submitted an incomplete project update to lawmakers in time for the hearing. Officials said the update would be ready sometime later this summer, which irked lawmakers.

Where did all that money go?

Oof.

Newsom is one of the worst governors in the nation.

Are we shocked by any of this?

This is the literally definition of insanity.

Wheeeee!

Put it out of its misery.

Grift isn't cheap.

This writer gigglesnorted.

Gavin Newsom, probably.

California in a nutshell.

That's one of the many problems of liberalism.

Keep burning that cash, guys.

Or rebuilding Los Angeles and fixing wildfire prevention infrastructure.

