Judge Blocks Trump From Terminating Funds for Sanctuary Jurisdictions

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 24, 2025
meme

As this editor wrote in a post earlier today, he needs to program a keyboard shortcut so that typing "jbt" automatically expands to "judge blocks Trump." We've had a judge order a halt to Trump's deportations to El Salvador, demanding that the flights already over international waters turn around and return what Rep. Jamie Raskin called that "so-called plane full of gangbangers" to the United States. An activist 9th Circuit judge blocked President Trump from discharging transgender troops even after they’ve been medically disqualified.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked the Trump administration from ending temporary protected status for 350,000 Venezuelans in the United States. (Note the T in "temporary protected status" — it was due to expire anyway.) As we reported just a couple of weeks ago, a Massachusetts federal judge stopped the Trump administration from yanking the legal status of more than 530,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan nationals who were flown into the country by President Joe Biden with the help of the CBP One app.

On Thursday, a judge blocked the Trump administration's efforts to require proof of citizenship to register to vote.

But wait, there's more:

… to withhold funding causes them irreparable injury in the form of budgetary uncertainty, deprivation of constitutional rights, and undermining trust between the Cities and Counties and the communities they serve.”

Serious question: What are the minimum qualifications to be appointed a federal judge? This editor's no lawyer, but that's some pretty specious reasoning. The whole idea of threatening to withhold funds is to force sanctuary jurisdictions to cooperate with ICE or suffer "irreparable injury in the form of budgetary uncertainty." They're already blowing their budgets on harboring illegal aliens.

Maybe Congress could exercise some of its authority, at least while the Republicans hold majorities in the House and Senate.

We really are living the inverse of "The Handmaid's Tale" — the authoritarians are wearing black robes instead of red.

***

