Judge Blocks Trump From Revoking Legal Status for 530,000 Migrants Flown in By Biden

Back on March 22, CBS News reported that the Trump administration was revoking the legal status of 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who'd been flown into the country on President Joe Biden's "parole flights," facilitated by the CBP One app. Biden actually claimed that flying in immigrants from these four countries would ease the backlog at the Southern border.

Their legal status was meant to be temporary anyway. Biden's program gave them the equivalent of two-year work permits. As AG Hamilton pointed out, "the Biden admin already announced in late 2024 (election year when they started taking these issues seriously) they would not be renewing the legal status of any of the 530K migrants under this program."

Now, shockingly, a judge has intervened, blocking President Donald Trump from revoking the migrants' legal status.

Judge blocks Trump from revoking legal status for 530,000+ migrants who flew into US via Biden program https://t.co/PGqBwkdsUZ pic.twitter.com/PgwNgyGF5G — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2025

The New York Post reports:

A Massachusetts federal judge stopped the Trump administration late Monday from yanking legal status from more than 530,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan nationals who were brought into the US under a controversial Biden administration program. Boston US District Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, ruled that the migrants are entitled to a case-by-case review and declined to put her decision on hold while the Trump administration appeals it. “The early termination, without any case-by-case justification, of legal status for noncitizens who have complied with DHS programs and entered the country lawfully undermines the rule of law,” Talwani wrote in a 41-page ruling. “The court finds the balance of equities and public interest weigh in favor of preliminary relief.” … At one point this past July, the program was paused due to widespread fraud concerns after an internal probe found that more than 100,000 applicants for the program were backed by about 3,200 “serial sponsors.” It was restarted last August.

Once again, an activist judge has decided to ignore what the people voted for. This was a temporary legal status in the first place — Biden had encouraged them to seek legal status via other means while they were here.

How am I supposed to revere a Constitution that allows one President to bring a foreign invasion force into the country but prohibits his successor from removing them? https://t.co/LDo9rqyg39 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 15, 2025

Just another activist judge who will get overturned. But the arrogance of these judges thinking they can dictate POTUS policies is disturbing. — Andy (@hibgia) April 15, 2025

The authors of the Constitution did not foresee having an administration that did not have American sovereignty and interests as a guiding principle. That would be, in a word, inconceivable. — ssbn734 (@GenXPopsie) April 15, 2025

None of these lawsuits are about the merits.



It's a broad coordinated effort to paralyze the executive branch. Don't forget they had cases prepped and ready to file on inauguration day. — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) April 15, 2025

So immigration laws that put restrictions on entry were relaxed to allow more to immigrate.



Now the judge has issues with those restrictions being changed back to deport those who should not have been allowed entrance in the first place? — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) April 15, 2025

Judges do not have this power. — TheReasoningPatriot (@Nunya_Dm_Biz) April 15, 2025

They can try but Trump will fight and I believe will win in the end. — #SaveOurRepublic (@MommaWarfare) April 15, 2025

Trust me, they are going back.. — Angel Machado (@PunishersAngel) April 15, 2025

Sometimes it makes you wonder why we even elected a president if district judges hold all of the power.

***