President Trump Gets Tough With Harvard After Defiant Statement
No Longer ‘Behind the Scenes’ Group of Reps Meet Weekly With State AGs...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Seeks Additional $2.8 Billion to Bail Out California's Medi-Cal
LIAR: Gov. Newsom Gets WRECKED by Reality When He Tries to Take a...
Dude Does NOT Look Like a Lady: TLC's 'Say Yes to the Dress'...
David Hogg's 'March for Our Lives' Heads for the Unemployment Line After USAID/ActBlue...
ROLL TAPE! Supercut of CNN Hosts and Guests Hating America Proves Dana Bash...
So, Flaky and Full of Holes? Trans Activist's Metaphor for Women Is DUMBEST...
Let's Talk About Georgetown University’s Hamas Problem
Guy Who Sued Little Sisters of the Poor Has Thoughts on Harvard 'Bravely'...
Former Senator DOUBLES DOWN on Dems Traveling to El-Salvador to 'Rescue' MS-13 Gang...
Trump to Sign Presidential Memo Preventing Illegals From Collecting Social Security Benefi...
Bowman and Bush Tease MASSIVE Reveal, Sparking Twitter's Wildest (and Funniest) Guesses
You DON'T Hate the Media ENOUGH: Check Out How ABC Described Socialist Who...

Judge Blocks Trump From Revoking Legal Status for 530,000 Migrants Flown in By Biden

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 15, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Back on March 22, CBS News reported that the Trump administration was revoking the legal status of 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who'd been flown into the country on President Joe Biden's "parole flights," facilitated by the CBP One app. Biden actually claimed that flying in immigrants from these four countries would ease the backlog at the Southern border.

Advertisement

Their legal status was meant to be temporary anyway. Biden's program gave them the equivalent of two-year work permits. As AG Hamilton pointed out, "the Biden admin already announced in late 2024 (election year when they started taking these issues seriously) they would not be renewing the legal status of any of the 530K migrants under this program."

Now, shockingly, a judge has intervened, blocking President Donald Trump from revoking the migrants' legal status.

The New York Post reports:

A Massachusetts federal judge stopped the Trump administration late Monday from yanking legal status from more than 530,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan nationals who were brought into the US under a controversial Biden administration program.

Boston US District Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, ruled that the migrants are entitled to a case-by-case review and declined to put her decision on hold while the Trump administration appeals it. 

“The early termination, without any case-by-case justification, of legal status for noncitizens who have complied with DHS programs and entered the country lawfully undermines the rule of law,” Talwani wrote in a 41-page ruling. “The court finds the balance of equities and public interest weigh in favor of preliminary relief.”

At one point this past July, the program was paused due to widespread fraud concerns after an internal probe found that more than 100,000 applicants for the program were backed by about 3,200 “serial sponsors.” It was restarted last August.

Recommended

Dude Does NOT Look Like a Lady: TLC's 'Say Yes to the Dress' Shows Folly of Trans Thinking
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Once again, an activist judge has decided to ignore what the people voted for. This was a temporary legal status in the first place — Biden had encouraged them to seek legal status via other means while they were here.

Advertisement

Sometimes it makes you wonder why we even elected a president if district judges hold all of the power.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS JOE BIDEN JUDGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dude Does NOT Look Like a Lady: TLC's 'Say Yes to the Dress' Shows Folly of Trans Thinking
Amy Curtis
President Trump Gets Tough With Harvard After Defiant Statement
Brett T.
No Longer ‘Behind the Scenes’ Group of Reps Meet Weekly With State AGs to Thwart Trump
Brett T.
ROLL TAPE! Supercut of CNN Hosts and Guests Hating America Proves Dana Bash Is a LIAR
Amy Curtis
LIAR: Gov. Newsom Gets WRECKED by Reality When He Tries to Take a Victor Lap on Lowered Cali Crime Rates
Amy Curtis
David Hogg's 'March for Our Lives' Heads for the Unemployment Line After USAID/ActBlue Donations Dry Up
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dude Does NOT Look Like a Lady: TLC's 'Say Yes to the Dress' Shows Folly of Trans Thinking Amy Curtis
Advertisement