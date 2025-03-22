CBS News: Trump Administration Is Revoking Legal Status of 530,000 Immigrants

Wow, President Donald Trump really hates immigrants. Not only is he deporting violent Venezuelan gang members, he's also revoking the legal status of some 530,000 migrants. CBS News has the story.

BREAKING: The Trump administration is revoking the legal status of 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. https://t.co/WZbCSv0U7b — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 21, 2025

Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela? Aren't those the same countries from which immigrants could use the CBP One app to schedule one of President Joe Biden's "parole flights" over the border? Now Trump is urging over half a million of these immigrants to self-deport? How many did Biden manage to fly into the country anyway?

CBS News reports:

The termination of their work permits and deportation protections under an immigration authority known as parole will take effect in late April, 30 days after March 25, according to a notice posted by the federal government. The move will affect immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who flew to the U.S. under a Biden administration program, known as CHNV, that was designed to reduce illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border by giving would-be migrants legal migration avenues. A total of 532,000 migrants entered the U.S. under that policy, which was paused soon after President Trump took office, though it's unclear how many have been able to secure another status that will allow them to stay in the country legally.

Biden actually claimed flying in immigrants from these countries would ease the backlog at the Southern border.

Revoking the legal status. What a headline. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 22, 2025

Huh, and that's dated last October, before Trump was elected.

This is a terribly misleading article.



Background: The Biden admin, under pressure to do something about the overrun border, came up with a program in October 2022 where they would simply fly in migrants and give them the equivalent of 2 year work permits so they wouldn’t go to… https://t.co/uatnVObMml — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 22, 2025

… so they wouldn’t go to the border. This program did nothing to relieve the border crisis and instead imported a bunch of migrants without the normal legal immigration process. What this article seems to just skip over is that the Biden admin already announced in late 2024 (election year when they started taking these issues seriously) they would not be renewing the legal status of any of the 530K migrants under this program. So all of the migrants involved already had notice they would lose their parole status. The Biden admin encouraged them to try to obtain legal status via other means. The only change here from the Trump administration appears to be timing of when the parole status is up for some of the migrants who came here under the program.

What’s particularly weird about this is that the same CBS reporter had article about the Biden announcement last October ending the program but somehow omitted those details from this article. pic.twitter.com/taYQZnEtZG — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 22, 2025

Yeah, weird.

Oh I should have also mentioned the program was paused at one point because of strong evidence of fraud and that it might be abused by human traffickers. pic.twitter.com/UICNG0vy9x — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 22, 2025

That's right. Thousands of immigrants claimed to have the same aunt as a sponsor, thanks to the CBP One app. They were all carefully vetted.

How many Americans actually knew that Biden flew in over 500K immigrants? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 22, 2025

That's a lot of flights for someone who assured us the border was not open.

Bravo! America First just like every other country in the world. We see what happens to countries who support migrants first. Those countries cease to exist in any recognizable form. Prime example - UK. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) March 22, 2025

Was never “legal status” to begin with — Patriotic Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) March 22, 2025

You know, since you reported it, that Biden announced in October that their status would not be extended and that they had to seek other means of obtaining legal status or face deportation. https://t.co/mzzpYFP5l1 — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) March 22, 2025

They wouldn't have faced deportation under Biden. They'd just become illegal immigrants and nothing would be done about them.

ADVICE: read this one, and see how the headline is a lie. The article literally contradicts the headline. It’s almost absurd. — Mark Pfeifer (@markpfeifer999) March 22, 2025

Narrator: They were in fact, going back to Haiti pic.twitter.com/1vl6dV6UD1 — 🇺🇸Trump’s #1 Goon🇺🇸 (@Plaguedreloaded) March 21, 2025

The Biden administration opened the floodgates. Trump is restoring the order. — ThePatrioticCreed (@PatrioticCreed) March 21, 2025

So Trump isn't extending Biden's deadline. How did Biden think that flying in half a million immigrants was going to help with the illegal immigration problem?

***