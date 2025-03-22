VIP
The Left's Final Play: Erasing Women, Destroying Sports
CBS News: Trump Administration Is Revoking Legal Status of 530,000 Immigrants

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 22, 2025
Meme

Wow, President Donald Trump really hates immigrants. Not only is he deporting violent Venezuelan gang members, he's also revoking the legal status of some 530,000 migrants. CBS News has the story.

Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela? Aren't those the same countries from which immigrants could use the CBP One app to schedule one of President Joe Biden's "parole flights" over the border? Now Trump is urging over half a million of these immigrants to self-deport? How many did Biden manage to fly into the country anyway?

CBS News reports:

The termination of their work permits and deportation protections under an immigration authority known as parole will take effect in late April, 30 days after March 25, according to a notice posted by the federal government.

The move will affect immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who flew to the U.S. under a Biden administration program, known as CHNV, that was designed to reduce illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border by giving would-be migrants legal migration avenues.

A total of 532,000 migrants entered the U.S. under that policy, which was paused soon after President Trump took office, though it's unclear how many have been able to secure another status that will allow them to stay in the country legally.

Biden actually claimed flying in immigrants from these countries would ease the backlog at the Southern border.

Huh, and that's dated last October, before Trump was elected.

… so they wouldn’t go to the border. 

This program did nothing to relieve the border crisis and instead imported a bunch of migrants without the normal legal immigration process. 

What this article seems to just skip over is that the Biden admin already announced in late 2024 (election year when they started taking these issues seriously) they would not be renewing the legal status of any of the 530K migrants under this program. So all of the migrants involved already had notice they would lose their parole status. The Biden admin encouraged them to try to obtain legal status via other means. 

The only change here from the Trump administration appears to be timing of when the parole status is up for some of the migrants who came here under the program.

Yeah, weird.

That's right. Thousands of immigrants claimed to have the same aunt as a sponsor, thanks to the CBP One app. They were all carefully vetted.

That's a lot of flights for someone who assured us the border was not open.

They wouldn't have faced deportation under Biden. They'd just become illegal immigrants and nothing would be done about them.

So Trump isn't extending Biden's deadline. How did Biden think that flying in half a million immigrants was going to help with the illegal immigration problem?

***

