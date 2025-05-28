San Francisco's 'Grading Equity' Flop: City Scraps No-Homework, No-Attendance Grading Plan...
Black Judge Says If Defendants Can Say, ‘Wow, She Looks Like Me’ Then...
WATCH: Secret Service Agents on Obama’s Detail Get in a Catfight
VIP
'Attacks on Knowledge' Are Coming From Inside The Atlantic
Idris Elba Proposes Kitchen Knives With No Points to Reduce Knife Crime
Chris Cillizza Keeps Digging as More of the Truth About Joe Biden Is...
Trump and Rubio’s Visa Smackdown: Yeeting CCP Brainiacs to Save America’s Secrets
DEEP IMPACT: New York Post Warns Three 'City Killing' Asteroids Could Strike Earth...
Uh-Oh: David Hogg Denies Misusing DNC Databases to Support His PAC
Not So Brave Now, Huh? Watch James Comey SQUIRM When Asked About GOP...
Freed Israeli Hostage Tells CNN Which US Presidential Candidate the Terrorists Wanted to...
ANOTHER Biden Scandal! NewsNation Reports Biden's USDA Defied Court to Discriminate Agains...
We Kind of Already Knew: King Charles Unintentionally Concedes That Canada Isn't a...
Rep. Ro Khanna Has Some NEXT-LEVEL COPE As He Tells Fox News Dems...

University Admin Caught Bragging About Doing DEI Work That Is 'Covert'

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 28, 2025
Twitchy Meme

We all knew that when President Donald Trump killed off DEI with an executive order that those employed in the field would just find a way to rebrand and keep discriminating. For example, the Mayo Clinic just renamed its DEI department the “Office of Belonging.” There was no way that gender studies majors were going to give up six-figure jobs that easily.

Advertisement

School choice champion Corey DeAngelis says that an administration at the University of North Carolina was caught bragging about defying the president's EO. Just "finesse" the language as the Mayo Clinic did.

Recommended

San Francisco's 'Grading Equity' Flop: City Scraps No-Homework, No-Attendance Grading Plan After One Day
justmindy
Advertisement

"Different stocks of knowledge."

"Work that is covert," i.e., illegal.

Advertisement

A few years back, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned DEI at state universities and sent those working in those departments packing so they didn't have time to "finesse" words to describe their "covert" work.

Yep. They're not going to give up pushing something that pays their bills.

Advertisement

Remember when Democrats and the media tried to play dumb by pretending that the "D" actually stood for "disability," and that the only reason the Texas Capitol was wheelchair accessible for Gov. Greg Abbott was because of DEI?

They'll never give up because they're convinced they're doing the right thing by discriminating.

***

Tags: COLLEGE COREY DEANGELIS DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

San Francisco's 'Grading Equity' Flop: City Scraps No-Homework, No-Attendance Grading Plan After One Day
justmindy
WATCH: Secret Service Agents on Obama’s Detail Get in a Catfight
Aaron Walker
We Kind of Already Knew: King Charles Unintentionally Concedes That Canada Isn't a Legit Country
Grateful Calvin
Chris Cillizza Keeps Digging as More of the Truth About Joe Biden Is Released
Brett T.
Not So Brave Now, Huh? Watch James Comey SQUIRM When Asked About GOP 'White Supremacist-Adjacent' Remark
Amy Curtis
Black Judge Says If Defendants Can Say, ‘Wow, She Looks Like Me’ Then Maybe They Have a Better Shot
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
San Francisco's 'Grading Equity' Flop: City Scraps No-Homework, No-Attendance Grading Plan After One Day justmindy
Advertisement