University Admin Caught Bragging About Doing DEI Work That Is 'Covert'

We all knew that when President Donald Trump killed off DEI with an executive order that those employed in the field would just find a way to rebrand and keep discriminating. For example, the Mayo Clinic just renamed its DEI department the “Office of Belonging.” There was no way that gender studies majors were going to give up six-figure jobs that easily.

School choice champion Corey DeAngelis says that an administration at the University of North Carolina was caught bragging about defying the president's EO. Just "finesse" the language as the Mayo Clinic did.

BREAKING: Undercover journalists caught an administrator at UNC bragging about pushing DEI despite it being banned.



She says staff just "FINESSE" the language.



They do "work that is COVERT."



The university provost RAN AWAY when confronted.



I have the video.

Buckle up 👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025

The University of North Carolina - Charlotte administrator is Janique Sanders.



She is their assistant director of leadership and community engagement. pic.twitter.com/II2HGHRLhI — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025

The administrator whispers and jokes about how she isn't supposed to say that DEI is still happening at the university.



She says "We've renamed, we've reorganized, we've recalibrated so to speak." pic.twitter.com/iYDXqCtytS — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025

"Because language changes, right? But the people who have to be in the presence of and in the space don't change."



"We don't have to call them 'diverse groups of people.' We can just say 'everybody has different stocks of knowledge.'" pic.twitter.com/BK9yWjp4lf — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025

"Different stocks of knowledge."

The administrator says "the word of the year is 'FINESSE.'"



"There are certain things that I can't say. And I haven't said them this whole time. I'm pretty good at learning how to be PC." pic.twitter.com/ujaRLpRhDZ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025

"I could care less about whatever you want to call my office." pic.twitter.com/kLiHSvQcF4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025

She says explicit "DEI positions" don't exist, but that there are ways to do "work that is covert." pic.twitter.com/bOaGbWMqBN — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025

"Work that is covert," i.e., illegal.

The undercover journalist confronts the university provost, Jennifer Troyer.



She immediately runs away. pic.twitter.com/q3fSIqoX4E — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025

Undercover journalist Adam Guillette asks the provost if she thinks this information would bother the Board of Regents.



She keeps scurrying away. pic.twitter.com/TGs7HZdzVB — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025

Undercover journalist: "What do you say to the taxpayers who don't want DEI at their publicly funded universities?"



No response. Runs away. pic.twitter.com/eY6nhTRUZX — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025

The University of North Carolina Charlotte administrator caught on video is Janique Sanders.



Her LinkedIn says she uses She/Her pronouns and she is "dedicated to advancing equity." pic.twitter.com/2iXYYP1zLf — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025

Watch the full undercover video by @AccuracyInMedia here:https://t.co/yhBx81XqpU — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025

A few years back, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned DEI at state universities and sent those working in those departments packing so they didn't have time to "finesse" words to describe their "covert" work.

Getting the feeling academics don't actually believe they live in the real world. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 28, 2025

Let's be clear, public schools are still pushing this too. They have just called it something else. — Principal Jon (@Principal_Jon) May 28, 2025

I’d say most universities are doing this everyone that I know that is working as a PhD in universities say they are still pushing it just different language. Healthcare systems are pushing the same thing. — RedPillJo (@RedPillJo) May 28, 2025

Unless you fire the people this continues. — George Punished (@GeorgePunished) May 28, 2025

Yep. They're not going to give up pushing something that pays their bills.

Personnel is policy. The DEI won’t stop until people are removed from their positions, or until the positions are eliminated. — John A. Mapp, Jr. (@mapp_john14664) May 28, 2025

They are all doing this. Everywhere. — 𝚓𝚎𝚑𝚝 (@jeht_studio) May 28, 2025

Remember when Democrats and the media tried to play dumb by pretending that the "D" actually stood for "disability," and that the only reason the Texas Capitol was wheelchair accessible for Gov. Greg Abbott was because of DEI?

They'll never give up because they're convinced they're doing the right thing by discriminating.

