University Admin Caught Bragging About Doing DEI Work That Is 'Covert'

We all knew that when President Donald Trump killed off DEI with an executive order that those employed in the field would just find a way to rebrand and keep discriminating. For example, the Mayo Clinic just renamed its DEI department the “Office of Belonging.” There was no way that gender studies majors were going to give up six-figure jobs that easily.
School choice champion Corey DeAngelis says that an administration at the University of North Carolina was caught bragging about defying the president's EO. Just "finesse" the language as the Mayo Clinic did.
BREAKING: Undercover journalists caught an administrator at UNC bragging about pushing DEI despite it being banned.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025
She says staff just "FINESSE" the language.
They do "work that is COVERT."
The university provost RAN AWAY when confronted.
I have the video.
Buckle up 👇🧵
The University of North Carolina - Charlotte administrator is Janique Sanders.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025
She is their assistant director of leadership and community engagement. pic.twitter.com/II2HGHRLhI
The administrator whispers and jokes about how she isn't supposed to say that DEI is still happening at the university.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025
She says "We've renamed, we've reorganized, we've recalibrated so to speak." pic.twitter.com/iYDXqCtytS
"Because language changes, right? But the people who have to be in the presence of and in the space don't change."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025
"We don't have to call them 'diverse groups of people.' We can just say 'everybody has different stocks of knowledge.'" pic.twitter.com/BK9yWjp4lf
"Different stocks of knowledge."
The administrator says "the word of the year is 'FINESSE.'"— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025
"There are certain things that I can't say. And I haven't said them this whole time. I'm pretty good at learning how to be PC." pic.twitter.com/ujaRLpRhDZ
"I could care less about whatever you want to call my office." pic.twitter.com/kLiHSvQcF4— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025
She says explicit "DEI positions" don't exist, but that there are ways to do "work that is covert." pic.twitter.com/bOaGbWMqBN— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025
"Work that is covert," i.e., illegal.
The undercover journalist confronts the university provost, Jennifer Troyer.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025
She immediately runs away. pic.twitter.com/q3fSIqoX4E
Undercover journalist Adam Guillette asks the provost if she thinks this information would bother the Board of Regents.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025
She keeps scurrying away. pic.twitter.com/TGs7HZdzVB
Undercover journalist: "What do you say to the taxpayers who don't want DEI at their publicly funded universities?"— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025
No response. Runs away. pic.twitter.com/eY6nhTRUZX
The University of North Carolina Charlotte administrator caught on video is Janique Sanders.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025
Her LinkedIn says she uses She/Her pronouns and she is "dedicated to advancing equity." pic.twitter.com/2iXYYP1zLf
Watch the full undercover video by @AccuracyInMedia here:https://t.co/yhBx81XqpU— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2025
A few years back, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned DEI at state universities and sent those working in those departments packing so they didn't have time to "finesse" words to describe their "covert" work.
Getting the feeling academics don't actually believe they live in the real world.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 28, 2025
Let's be clear, public schools are still pushing this too. They have just called it something else.— Principal Jon (@Principal_Jon) May 28, 2025
I’d say most universities are doing this everyone that I know that is working as a PhD in universities say they are still pushing it just different language. Healthcare systems are pushing the same thing.— RedPillJo (@RedPillJo) May 28, 2025
Unless you fire the people this continues.— George Punished (@GeorgePunished) May 28, 2025
Yep. They're not going to give up pushing something that pays their bills.
Personnel is policy. The DEI won’t stop until people are removed from their positions, or until the positions are eliminated.— John A. Mapp, Jr. (@mapp_john14664) May 28, 2025
They are all doing this. Everywhere.— 𝚓𝚎𝚑𝚝 (@jeht_studio) May 28, 2025
Remember when Democrats and the media tried to play dumb by pretending that the "D" actually stood for "disability," and that the only reason the Texas Capitol was wheelchair accessible for Gov. Greg Abbott was because of DEI?
They'll never give up because they're convinced they're doing the right thing by discriminating.
***
