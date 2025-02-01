INSANE: Idaho Army National Guard Faces Lawsuit Alleging Anti-Christian Discrimination
DEI Obsessed Lefty Political Activist Tells the Whole World She Has NO IDEA What the ADA Is or Does

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on February 01, 2025
AngieArtist

We have to admit this, while misguided, is a bold strategy. It backfired but we appreciate the effort it took to twist this logic pretzel:

The Left loves to do this. They take a policy they like, tie it to another (wholly unrelated) policy and then accuse Republicans who benefit from the latter policy of being hypocritical for opposing the former policy.

This is best illustrated with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans given during COVID. The Left loved to point to Republicans who took PPP loans -- which were a necessity as government shut down businesses and later forgiven -- as hypocrites for then opposing student loan forgiveness.

The law that makes buildings accessible for Greg Abbott, the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), is not DEI.

Unless Olivia is arguing race and non-heterosexual sexuality are disabilities.

She didn't think this through, did she?

DEI is openly discriminatory against groups Democrats don't like.

The ADA was actually inclusive.

She did, and has no idea what that implies.

Yes, she does.

In fairness, Olivia was born in 2002. History didn't exist before that time, apparently.

She does not understand.

This apparently struck a nerve with Olivia:

Yes. Disabled.

Not 'diversity.'

She's proud of being this openly ignorant.

But thanks for reminding us to grab a screenshot. 

Click!

Doubled and tripled down.

The intersectionality mindset is brain rot.

It's so important they can't tell it apart from the ADA.

Hilarious.

