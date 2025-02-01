DEI Obsessed Lefty Political Activist Tells the Whole World She Has NO IDEA What the ADA Is or Does

We have to admit this, while misguided, is a bold strategy. It backfired but we appreciate the effort it took to twist this logic pretzel:

The man is literally disabled and in a wheelchair. DEI is literally the reason the Capitol building is accessible to him. https://t.co/1bgc9eGRUp — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) February 1, 2025

The Left loves to do this. They take a policy they like, tie it to another (wholly unrelated) policy and then accuse Republicans who benefit from the latter policy of being hypocritical for opposing the former policy.

This is best illustrated with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans given during COVID. The Left loved to point to Republicans who took PPP loans -- which were a necessity as government shut down businesses and later forgiven -- as hypocrites for then opposing student loan forgiveness.

The law that makes buildings accessible for Greg Abbott, the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), is not DEI.

Unless Olivia is arguing race and non-heterosexual sexuality are disabilities.

She didn't think this through, did she?

DEI has nothing to do with the ADA or other civil rights laws. It’s also not “all good and kind things.” Indeed, it’s closer to “all bad things that divide people.” — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) February 1, 2025

DEI is openly discriminatory against groups Democrats don't like.

The ADA was actually inclusive.

So you're willing to concede the fact that gender confusion is a disability? — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 1, 2025

She did, and has no idea what that implies.

Remember how Joe Biden said that he was only going to pick a Black woman for the Supreme Court? Notice how he didn't say he was going to pick someone in a wheel chair?



OMG, you think a handicap ramp is DEI? 🤣 — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 1, 2025

Yes, she does.

No, that’s the ADA, passed in 1989. — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) February 1, 2025

In fairness, Olivia was born in 2002. History didn't exist before that time, apparently.

Tell me you don’t understand the difference between DEI and ADA. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 1, 2025

She does not understand.

♿️ ADA, not DEI — MAGA M&M (@MAGAmegaMAGA) February 1, 2025

This apparently struck a nerve with Olivia:

What the f**k do you think the ADA is? What do you think the D stands for? Disabled. — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) February 1, 2025

Yes. Disabled.

Not 'diversity.'

How have you not deleted this yet? https://t.co/cblIA9nqaO — RBe (@RBPundit) February 1, 2025

She's proud of being this openly ignorant.

But thanks for reminding us to grab a screenshot.

Click!

She confused DEI with the ADA & doubled down. https://t.co/TNGrgGT6fh — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 1, 2025

Doubled and tripled down.

This person is not very smart, apparently. And somehow believes that the ADA and DEI are the same thing.



A victim of the intersectionality mindset. https://t.co/82e8t76Nql — Mav (@MavProject21) February 1, 2025

The intersectionality mindset is brain rot.

37k people love DEI so much they don't even know what it is or does. https://t.co/DFiRMqIP8V — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 1, 2025

It's so important they can't tell it apart from the ADA.

Hilarious.