TOO LATE: After Men Met in Title Match, Ultimate Pool Finally Has Balls...
Matt Yglesias Spins a Whopper: The Left Was Totally Clamoring to Reopen Schools,...
CBS News Gets DRAGGED Over B.S. Study Blaming Fossil Fuel Companies for TRILLIONS...
Jesse Singal's Latest Hot Take: Jewish Students Should Just Stroll Around the Anti-Semitic...
President Trump's E.O. Ending 'Disparate Impact Liability' Deals Massive Blow to DEI and...
OOPS! AOC's Campaign Says 'We Are One,' but Their Tweet Says Something ENTIRELY...
Feather Foul: Illegal Immigrant Clips Protected Bird in Florida, Earns One-Way Ticket to...
After Starving Herself for DEI, Comedian Paula Poundstone Returns to Lament World's Suffer...
Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and...
NYT Skips the Part Where 'Immigrant' Blair, Convicted Kidnapper, Got a Free Pass...
Two-Tier Justice: As MN Tesla Vandal Skates With No Charges, Hennepin DA Throws...
VIP
Marco Rubio Is Actually Trump's Secret Weapon
Fed Up with His 'Insu-boar-dination,' DNC Orders David Hogg to Toe the Line...
Star Wars 'Andor' Creator Embraces the Dark Side With Shocking Explanation of Season...

Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Efforts to Require Proof of Citizenship to Register to Vote

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on April 24, 2025
AngieArtist

This editor should just program a keyboard shortcut that types out "judge blocks." We still wonder what the point of electing a president was if his agenda would be scuttled at every turn by activist judges who think they have authority over the executive branch. Congress is missing in action. The people elected Donald Trump in part to keep the millions of illegal immigrants welcomed in by the Biden administration from registering to vote, but one judge thinks differently.

Advertisement

Excuse us?

ABC News reports:

Donald Trump’s unilateral effort to reshape election processes is an attempt to “short-circuit Congress’s deliberative process by executive order,” a federal judge in Washington, D.C. wrote Thursday afternoon.

In a 120-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly blocked the Trump administration from requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and ordering that election officials “assess” the citizenship of anyone who receives public assistance before allowing them to register. She also barred the Election Assistance Commission from withholding federal funding from states that did not comply with the order.

"Reshape election processes"?

After Trump issued an executive order last month “preserving and protecting the integrity of American elections,” three separate lawsuits were filed in the D.C. federal court to challenge the policy, including lawsuits filed by the Democratic National Committee (with New York Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries), the League of United Latin American Citizens and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Huh, the DNC and the NAACP. You don't say.

Recommended

Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

Exactly.

Advertisement

Congress really needs to stop sitting these issues out and codify Trump's executive orders into law. Until then, judges are running the country, and it's all in the same direction.

***

Tags: CITIZENSHIP DONALD TRUMP JUDGE VOTER ID LAWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb
Sam J.
TOO LATE: After Men Met in Title Match, Ultimate Pool Finally Has Balls to Ban Them From Women's Group
Amy Curtis
Matt Yglesias Spins a Whopper: The Left Was Totally Clamoring to Reopen Schools, You Guys
justmindy
CBS News Gets DRAGGED Over B.S. Study Blaming Fossil Fuel Companies for TRILLIONS in Environmental Damage
Amy Curtis
President Trump's E.O. Ending 'Disparate Impact Liability' Deals Massive Blow to DEI and Woke Lawfare
Amy Curtis
Two-Tier Justice: As MN Tesla Vandal Skates With No Charges, Hennepin DA Throws Book at Young Woman
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement