Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Efforts to Require Proof of Citizenship to Register to Vote

This editor should just program a keyboard shortcut that types out "judge blocks." We still wonder what the point of electing a president was if his agenda would be scuttled at every turn by activist judges who think they have authority over the executive branch. Congress is missing in action. The people elected Donald Trump in part to keep the millions of illegal immigrants welcomed in by the Biden administration from registering to vote, but one judge thinks differently.

BREAKING: A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's efforts to require proof of citizenship to register to vote. https://t.co/E4BqQErNgs — ABC News (@ABC) April 24, 2025

Excuse us?

ABC News reports:

Donald Trump’s unilateral effort to reshape election processes is an attempt to “short-circuit Congress’s deliberative process by executive order,” a federal judge in Washington, D.C. wrote Thursday afternoon. In a 120-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly blocked the Trump administration from requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and ordering that election officials “assess” the citizenship of anyone who receives public assistance before allowing them to register. She also barred the Election Assistance Commission from withholding federal funding from states that did not comply with the order.

"Reshape election processes"?

After Trump issued an executive order last month “preserving and protecting the integrity of American elections,” three separate lawsuits were filed in the D.C. federal court to challenge the policy, including lawsuits filed by the Democratic National Committee (with New York Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries), the League of United Latin American Citizens and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Huh, the DNC and the NAACP. You don't say.

Anyone anywhere in the world who wants to vote on our elections should be allowed. — 💀🔪🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 24, 2025

Cheating is a human right. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) April 24, 2025

Imagine thinking this is a good thing — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 24, 2025

With federal judges, why do we need elections? — Ruettiger (@rruetigger) April 24, 2025

Exactly.

We’re actually not a country if activist judges can obstruct every constitutionally valid thing the President attempts to do https://t.co/LJ2QvqxpT0 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 24, 2025

Friendly reminder that every other developed nation in the world requires voter ID.



It’s the most basic, ground-level form of election security. After 4 years of historic illegal immigration, it’s more crucial than ever. https://t.co/GJYhovYWU1 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) April 24, 2025

Washington D.C. District Court judge took 120 pages to announce she's openly defying the U.S. Constitution and stepping outside of her authority to issue a nationwide injunction on it. https://t.co/Fn5qe2uUoE — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) April 24, 2025

It’s time for Congress to pass national legislation to protect election integrity with Voter ID and proof of citizenship. Now. Stop with the reality show selfies and let’s get work done for the good of the future of the republic before we don’t have a republic left. https://t.co/03hHOEw6FD — Jay Byars (@jaybyars) April 24, 2025

Anyone in the world can vote in US elections if they want to. We won’t stop them. https://t.co/3yUFu5vPj9 — johnny2678 (@johnny2678) April 24, 2025

Waiting for a federal district judge to invalidate the 2024 presidential election. Everything we voted for is being blocked by activist judges. How much longer will these actions be allowed to stand? https://t.co/CHDGO1zKlM — Ron Moeller (@OGA_Ron) April 24, 2025

As has been stated, our nation is run by people who hate our nation. https://t.co/eVmVlQPhId — Dumisani Washington (@DumisaniTemsgen) April 24, 2025

Congress really needs to stop sitting these issues out and codify Trump's executive orders into law. Until then, judges are running the country, and it's all in the same direction.

