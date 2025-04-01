SELF-INFLICTED: Newsom Blamed 'Price Gouging' for CA's High Gas Prices, but HIS POLICIES...
Rep. Jim Banks Calls Terminated HHS Worker a 'Clown' Who Deserved to Lose...
CBS News Blows Last Shred of Credibility With Report on Ridiculously False Mass...
Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a...
It's ALWAYS Crazy Eyes: Loony Lefty Woman 'Jokes' About Harming President Trump (WATCH)
*SNORT* Jasmine Crockett RANTS About Protecting the Judiciary and Rep. Darrell Issa ENDS...
ALL the Pinocchios: Educated Hillbilly Exposes Call to Activism's Lie About 'Speaking Engl...
The End of Lesley Stahl's Media Career: 60 Minutes Madness!
JD Vance Calls Down the THUNDER on Leftist Media Pretending the REAL Victims...
VIP
WHO'DA THUNK?! Woke Study Cited by Ketanji Brown Jackson to Prove Healthcare Is...
THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to...
GANGBUSTERS: Wisconsin Voter Turnout Might Rival November (and That's GREAT News for Brad...
Cory Booker Starts to Crack on the Floor of the Senate Yelling Like...
HOOBOY! Trans Activist Threatens James Woods and GUESS How That Works Out for...

WATCH: Rep. Jamie Raskin Puts Americans LAST, Demands the Return of Violent Illegal Alien Gang Members

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 01, 2025
C-SPAN

Look, we get it.

Democrats hate America and President Donald Trump and -- because of that -- there isn't anything they won't say or do if it means being in opposition to American interests or preventing President Trump from getting a win.

Advertisement

But at some point, the Democrats realize they have to, you know, win elections, right? Because if they keep coming down on the 20% side of every hot-button issue, they'll never win again (we'd be okay with that!)

Here's Rep. Jamie Raskin showing a lot of passion about returning illegal alien gang members to America:

If only he cared this much about his constitutents.

This writer is 100% okay with bringing them back for due process provided they're housed with the Leftists who love them so much.

She's going to guess Raskin won't be on board with that.

Absolutely psychotic.

Recommended

Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a TODDLER and YEAH No (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Which is why voters elected President Trump and why a majority of voters support deportation.

This is who the Democrats are.

Yes.

Run on returning illegal alien gang members to America.

It'll be a red wave in 2026.

We have nothing in common with guys like Raskin.

It's mind-boggling.

Advertisement

The ads are literally writing themselves.

Those women don't matter to Raskin.

The Trump administration has to do this once -- just once -- and this insanity would stop.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS JAMIE RASKIN MSM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a TODDLER and YEAH No (Watch)
Sam J.
CBS News Blows Last Shred of Credibility With Report on Ridiculously False Mass Shooting Study
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jim Banks Calls Terminated HHS Worker a 'Clown' Who Deserved to Lose His Job
Brett T.
SELF-INFLICTED: Newsom Blamed 'Price Gouging' for CA's High Gas Prices, but HIS POLICIES Are to Blame
Amy Curtis
It's ALWAYS Crazy Eyes: Loony Lefty Woman 'Jokes' About Harming President Trump (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a TODDLER and YEAH No (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement