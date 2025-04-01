WATCH: Rep. Jamie Raskin Puts Americans LAST, Demands the Return of Violent Illegal Alien Gang Members

Look, we get it.

Democrats hate America and President Donald Trump and -- because of that -- there isn't anything they won't say or do if it means being in opposition to American interests or preventing President Trump from getting a win.

But at some point, the Democrats realize they have to, you know, win elections, right? Because if they keep coming down on the 20% side of every hot-button issue, they'll never win again (we'd be okay with that!)

Here's Rep. Jamie Raskin showing a lot of passion about returning illegal alien gang members to America:

Rep. @jamie_raskin demands the return of the illegal alien gang members and terrorists "taken to El Salvador on that so-called plane full of gangbangers."



Why do Democrats want some of the worst criminals in the world returned to our country? pic.twitter.com/1F0QlkcQVn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 1, 2025

If only he cared this much about his constitutents.

Send them to his house with a directive that he is directly responsible should they commit a crime. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 1, 2025

This writer is 100% okay with bringing them back for due process provided they're housed with the Leftists who love them so much.

She's going to guess Raskin won't be on board with that.

Because they are psychotic. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) April 1, 2025

Absolutely psychotic.

Let me spell it out:



These weren’t refugees.



These weren’t dreamers.



These were violent, tattooed cartel animals with body counts.



Trump was right to boot them out.

And anyone fighting to bring them back has no business being anywhere near government.

This isn’t compassion.… — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) April 1, 2025

Which is why voters elected President Trump and why a majority of voters support deportation.

I believe this is beyond insanity—it’s treasonous. Raskin is outraged that we deported illegal alien gang members and terrorists back to El Salvador? Why? Because Democrats would rather flood our streets with criminals than admit Trump’s policies actually worked.



This isn’t… — C Jay (@CJRepublican) April 1, 2025

This is who the Democrats are.

Run on this in the midterm elections Democrats. I double dog dare you! https://t.co/aznnthgpwa pic.twitter.com/ljS6J3kxca — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) April 1, 2025

Yes.

Run on returning illegal alien gang members to America.

It'll be a red wave in 2026.

If you are on the side of illegal gang members you are on the losing side. We are not alike https://t.co/tJrpqEmm0r — Jane (@OrthoA) April 1, 2025

We have nothing in common with guys like Raskin.

Democrats were rejected at the ballot box in November in large part because of the border crisis that was created by their party.



And yet, Democrats still insist on representing their preferred constituents: illegal aliens. https://t.co/ONxUaSAvRX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 1, 2025

It's mind-boggling.

The midterm, and special election, commercials against @TheDemocrats continue to be made https://t.co/Lhvl5HIVjO — Miami Conservative (@MiamiConserv) April 1, 2025

The ads are literally writing themselves.

Jamie Raskin fights for illegals and not for Americans like Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, and Rachel Morin. https://t.co/DnXY7lV4HH — Proud American 🍊🚛🚚🛻 (@SunWillRise2024) April 1, 2025

Those women don't matter to Raskin.

Drop them off at the doorsteps of the politicians and judges demanding they stay. Problem solved. https://t.co/YdREtmqcZ1 — Chuck Dathe (@ChuckDathe) April 1, 2025

The Trump administration has to do this once -- just once -- and this insanity would stop.