Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Los Angeles Citizen BODYSLAMS 'Protester' Who Assaulted Police (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on June 12, 2025
imgflip

Believe it or not, there ARE sane people in Los Angeles. And there are heroes. 

We know there are sane people in California as a whole because, in the 2024 election, voters swung pretty hard to the right in what is one of the bluest states in America. President Trump didn't win the state, but electoral maps showed that Californians were getting pretty sick and tired of how Democrats have destroyed the state. 

In a city like Los Angeles, however -- without which, Trump probably would have won the state -- we've pretty much gotten used to the fact that the citizens there seem intent on continuing to vote for their own demise. 

Not to mention all of the illegals who 'can't vote,' right, Democrats? (Wink, wink.)

But with the city burning for the second time in less than a year, thanks to feckless, incompetent politicians on the left, maybe even Angelinos are waking up to the fact that Democrats hate them. 

At least one LA resident this week was so disgusted by watching rioters attack law enforcement officials who are just trying to make the city safer, he decided to take matters into his own hands. 

Pay attention, NFL scouts. We may have just found the next Ray Lewis or Nick Bosa. Watch:   

The lawbreaker thought he was so tough for a few seconds there, didn't he? 

Then came the BOOM! 

We want to buy that linebacker a beer ... or six. 

The moment was so good, it earned the voiceover treatment from the best in the business, Steve Inman

The tackler had great form, too. Led with his shoulder, struck center mass, and wrapped up. Always wrap up. 

We're pretty sure the rioter who got obliterated was blowing snot bubbles.

We could watch it all afternoon and evening and still not get tired of it. 

Plenty of NFL teams should start a bidding war for his services. 

He likely had a very good coach and a great defensive coordinator in high school. 

In other words, not Tim Walz. 

Whatever it was, he's not listening to anything now except little birdies tweeting around his noggin. 

Isn't it, though? 

The best part is, in the full video, you can see the sheriffs swarm the correct person: the attacker, not the tackler. 

A few sheriffs went toward the tackler after the hit, but it looks like they were checking to see if he was OK. After he got up, it appears that they just waved him on. (Hopefully, they said thank you as well.)

Indeed. 

It arrived just in time. 

The left isn't going to enjoy reaping season nearly as much as they enjoyed sowing season. 

He served him a tall glass of 'Find Out.' 

This needs to become a meme on X ... and go viral. 

People across the country -- yes, even in Los Angeles -- are fed up, and they're not taking this nonsense from the anarchist left anymore.

We should all raise our glasses and give a toast to today's hero without a cape.

Who knows? Maybe we'll see him playing on Sundays next fall. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES NFL RIOTS

