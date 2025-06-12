Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Los Angeles Citizen BODYSLAMS 'Protester' Who Assaulted Police (Watch)

Believe it or not, there ARE sane people in Los Angeles. And there are heroes.

We know there are sane people in California as a whole because, in the 2024 election, voters swung pretty hard to the right in what is one of the bluest states in America. President Trump didn't win the state, but electoral maps showed that Californians were getting pretty sick and tired of how Democrats have destroyed the state.

Advertisement

In a city like Los Angeles, however -- without which, Trump probably would have won the state -- we've pretty much gotten used to the fact that the citizens there seem intent on continuing to vote for their own demise.

Not to mention all of the illegals who 'can't vote,' right, Democrats? (Wink, wink.)

But with the city burning for the second time in less than a year, thanks to feckless, incompetent politicians on the left, maybe even Angelinos are waking up to the fact that Democrats hate them.

At least one LA resident this week was so disgusted by watching rioters attack law enforcement officials who are just trying to make the city safer, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Pay attention, NFL scouts. We may have just found the next Ray Lewis or Nick Bosa. Watch:

Not all heroes wear capes… https://t.co/YXfT5lJrvw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 12, 2025

The lawbreaker thought he was so tough for a few seconds there, didn't he?

Then came the BOOM!

We want to buy that linebacker a beer ... or six.

The moment was so good, it earned the voiceover treatment from the best in the business, Steve Inman.

Anti-Ice rioter threw shit and took a major hit. pic.twitter.com/QdGhOWZWHN — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) June 12, 2025

The tackler had great form, too. Led with his shoulder, struck center mass, and wrapped up. Always wrap up.

Wrap and drive: secure the waist, tuck the head, and power through the legs. No flag on the play. https://t.co/a8v6Wfgohi — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) June 12, 2025

We're pretty sure the rioter who got obliterated was blowing snot bubbles.

I've watched this 53 times now.



It's like poetry. https://t.co/Z5VPmrnqlK — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) June 12, 2025

We could watch it all afternoon and evening and still not get tired of it.

The Seahawks should sign this dude. https://t.co/eQoURA0ST8 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 12, 2025

Plenty of NFL teams should start a bidding war for his services.

As far as form tackles go this is solid. Got the head across, drove through, wrapped up. Dude looking like Coop Dejean blasting Derrick Henry out here. Give him a shot, Coach. https://t.co/8l9NKxodtO pic.twitter.com/nbJlTed5ur — LV Cabbie Chronicles (@LVCabChronicles) June 12, 2025

I think this kid watched Jadeveon Clowney play in the bowl game against Michigan. https://t.co/68N5GuXwe8 pic.twitter.com/eWLi4d1O8T — Shelley Thornton (@GamecockPatriot) June 12, 2025

He likely had a very good coach and a great defensive coordinator in high school.

In other words, not Tim Walz.

What was he listening to? pic.twitter.com/ADlnKThciG — Harry 🎗️✝️ (@HonHarryHawkins) June 12, 2025

Advertisement

Whatever it was, he's not listening to anything now except little birdies tweeting around his noggin.

One of the greatest things I've seen this week. https://t.co/o2xdTYuj4X — Mark (@notmark) June 12, 2025

Isn't it, though?

The best part is, in the full video, you can see the sheriffs swarm the correct person: the attacker, not the tackler.

Here is the full video if anyone is interested in watching. https://t.co/cmn0FEPhf3 — TacticalEdge (@EdgeE50124) June 12, 2025

A few sheriffs went toward the tackler after the hit, but it looks like they were checking to see if he was OK. After he got up, it appears that they just waved him on. (Hopefully, they said thank you as well.)

This is the way. https://t.co/MnMVI1wkPm — Sword and Scale (@SwordAndScale) June 12, 2025

Indeed.

White boy summer is here. — Donald John Herbert (@FfPew) June 12, 2025

It arrived just in time.

The left isn't going to enjoy reaping season nearly as much as they enjoyed sowing season.

This is so good because the guy feels entitled. They get away with it every time, and just once the good guy shows up and hands him a bite of karma for the world to see. https://t.co/nbH12818Zb — 🏛Architectolder (@Architectolder) June 12, 2025

He served him a tall glass of 'Find Out.'

Advertisement

This needs to become a meme on X ... and go viral.

More of this please. https://t.co/n3bapHsckk — Just Joe (@joe_colosimo) June 12, 2025

Ahhhh... "toxic" masculinity for the win. Be a man, do the right thing. https://t.co/ttEwW9rP5L — grumps (aka John Hilbert) (@GrumpySBM) June 12, 2025

This will start to happen more and more. The people have had enough! https://t.co/3LM3NqT6Gf — Chris 𝕏 (@Chris__X__) June 12, 2025

People across the country -- yes, even in Los Angeles -- are fed up, and they're not taking this nonsense from the anarchist left anymore.

We should all raise our glasses and give a toast to today's hero without a cape.

Who knows? Maybe we'll see him playing on Sundays next fall.