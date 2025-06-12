'Not What We All Just Watched': Jonathan Turley SHREDS Sen. Alex Padilla and Dems' BS Spin

As we've been talking about tonight, the Democrats are in yet another meltdown mode after Sen. Alex Padilla crashed a press conference from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in what was clearly a staged and planned Democrat stunt designed for lefty narrative purposes. Security took Padilla out of the room, put him on the floor and handcuffed him. Sen. Chuck Schumer pretended to be "sickened" by what he saw (as we are sickened by all of Schumer's lies). So much for "no one is above the law."

CNN's security analyst defended how the Secret Service responded to Padilla barging into the room while it was clear the agents had no idea who the person was. After a couple of assassination attempts on Donald Trump and who knows how many threats against Trump's Cabinet members, the Dems just can't seem to understand why security is so tight. At least that's what they hope everybody else believes.

Padilla, a full-time senator and amateur drama queen, wanted everybody to believe this could happen to anybody:

If that’s what they do to a United States Senator with a question, imagine what they can do to any American that dares to speak up. We will hold this administration accountable. pic.twitter.com/ZMExvMmZfE — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) June 12, 2025

What “other American” ever barged into a Cabinet member’s press conference unannounced acting like a lunatic? Padilla was begging for that and wanted it to happen. Based on the immediate and obviously coordinated Dem responses, they knew it was coming.

Here's how it actually happened.

This angle shows why Secret Service reacted as they did. https://t.co/XggqRkmsmk — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) June 12, 2025

This brings us to law professor Jonathan Turley's analysis.

Suffice to say, Padilla and the Democrats are again full of crap and hope everybody's stupid:

Sen. Padilla just gave a statement that he merely "had a question and began to ask a question" and was "immediately force out the room . . . and handcuffed." That is not what we all just watched on live television. Padilla was yelling at Noem and then resisted security trying to… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 12, 2025

This is like the Biden videos where the Left wants people to disbelieve what they saw with their own eyes.

...Padilla's account is not just revisionist but almost delusional. He was pushing back on security while yelling at the Secretary. When he moved toward the Secretary, security stopped him. They had no idea who he was... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 12, 2025

We'd remove the "almost" from "almost delusional," because at this point the Democrats have completely lost their minds.

One more from Turley:

...How is this a model for congressional conduct? To lionize Padilla for this performative and disruptive act is baffling for anyone who watched the scene unfold. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 12, 2025

At this point the Dems are just preaching to their choir which is shrinking in size, and their panic and desperation is palpable.

The Senate should censure Padilla for his decidedly "unsenatorial" behavior, and he owes Sec Noem an apology. — RedBeard (@PirateBeerd) June 12, 2025

Instead the Dems are calling on Noem to resign for the crime of having a security staff that can quickly detain a lunatic.