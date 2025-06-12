'Not What We All Just Watched': Jonathan Turley SHREDS Sen. Alex Padilla and Dems' BS Spin

Los Angeles Times' Take on Alex Padilla Stunt Is Unbelievable, but Expected
Doug P. | 9:10 PM on June 12, 2025
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

As we've been talking about tonight, the Democrats are in yet another meltdown mode after Sen. Alex Padilla crashed a press conference from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in what was clearly a staged and planned Democrat stunt designed for lefty narrative purposes. Security took Padilla out of the room, put him on the floor and handcuffed him. Sen. Chuck Schumer pretended to be "sickened" by what he saw (as we are sickened by all of Schumer's lies). So much for "no one is above the law." 

CNN's security analyst defended how the Secret Service responded to Padilla barging into the room while it was clear the agents had no idea who the person was. After a couple of assassination attempts on Donald Trump and who knows how many threats against Trump's Cabinet members, the Dems just can't seem to understand why security is so tight. At least that's what they hope everybody else believes. 

Padilla, a full-time senator and amateur drama queen, wanted everybody to believe this could happen to anybody: 

What “other American” ever barged into a Cabinet member’s press conference unannounced acting like a lunatic? Padilla was begging for that and wanted it to happen. Based on the immediate and obviously coordinated Dem responses, they knew it was coming. 

Here's how it actually happened.

LAWSPLAINING: Uh-oh. Judge Breyer Is Probably Going to Rule That Trump Cannot Call Out the Military in LA
Aaron Walker
This brings us to law professor Jonathan Turley's analysis.

Suffice to say, Padilla and the Democrats are again full of crap and hope everybody's stupid: 

This is like the Biden videos where the Left wants people to disbelieve what they saw with their own eyes.

We'd remove the "almost" from "almost delusional," because at this point the Democrats have completely lost their minds. 

One more from Turley:

At this point the Dems are just preaching to their choir which is shrinking in size, and their panic and desperation is palpable. 

Instead the Dems are calling on Noem to resign for the crime of having a security staff that can quickly detain a lunatic. 

