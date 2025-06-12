CNN Security Analyst Defends Agents Who 'Manhandled' Sen. Alex Padilla at Presser

Chuck Todd Confuses Violent Rioting and Expressing Your Right to Assemble Peacefully
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Chuck Schumer was sickened to his stomach watching the video of California Sen. Alex Padilla being forcibly removed (by Trump's "shock troops," according to Gavin Newsom) from a press conference held by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles. 

It seems to us like a big publicity stunt that the Democrats hope will engender some sympathy for them. Of course, all of the Democrats are circling the wagons around Padilla.

Mediaite reports that a CNN security analyst agreed with the shock troops on this one.

Joe DePaolo reports:

A CNN analyst who once served as an FBI special agent defended some of the tactics used by Secret Service and FBI personnel in their clash with Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) Thursday.

Appearing on CNN’s The Arena, security correspondent Josh Campbell said that agents acted appropriately in escorting the senator out of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference after he interrupted.

“From a law enforcement perspective, we’re really looking at three separate incidents that happened within a short period of time,” Campbell explained. “First, you have the DHS secretary who was addressing the press. This was not a Q&A period, and she was interrupted. She was interrupted by someone who was speaking very loudly. And so her security detail confronts what we obviously now know to be the senator. And at that point, he is now going to be escorted out. You can’t interrupt something like that that’s already in progress without having those consequences."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent got into deep trouble Wednesday for interrupting female members of Congress who still have functioning vaginas. (We guess they know what a woman is now.)

***

