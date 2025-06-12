CNN Security Analyst Defends Agents Who 'Manhandled' Sen. Alex Padilla at Presser

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Chuck Schumer was sickened to his stomach watching the video of California Sen. Alex Padilla being forcibly removed (by Trump's "shock troops," according to Gavin Newsom) from a press conference held by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles.

BREAKING: California Democratic Senator @AlexPadilla4CA just crashed DHS Secretary Noem’s press conference in LA and was forcibly removed. pic.twitter.com/Q2sUWiImAM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 12, 2025

It seems to us like a big publicity stunt that the Democrats hope will engender some sympathy for them. Of course, all of the Democrats are circling the wagons around Padilla.

Mediaite reports that a CNN security analyst agreed with the shock troops on this one.

CNN Security Analyst Defends Kristi Noem and Agents Who Shoved Senator Out of Presser https://t.co/nqHTCNC1l4 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 12, 2025

Joe DePaolo reports:

A CNN analyst who once served as an FBI special agent defended some of the tactics used by Secret Service and FBI personnel in their clash with Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) Thursday. Appearing on CNN’s The Arena, security correspondent Josh Campbell said that agents acted appropriately in escorting the senator out of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference after he interrupted. “From a law enforcement perspective, we’re really looking at three separate incidents that happened within a short period of time,” Campbell explained. “First, you have the DHS secretary who was addressing the press. This was not a Q&A period, and she was interrupted. She was interrupted by someone who was speaking very loudly. And so her security detail confronts what we obviously now know to be the senator. And at that point, he is now going to be escorted out. You can’t interrupt something like that that’s already in progress without having those consequences."

This analysis from @joshscampbell on the Padilla incident is spot on.



The security officials did their jobs. pic.twitter.com/BVBpEFD3Uv — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 12, 2025

Anyone who has a functioning brain knows the Padilla thing was a political stunt — ray (@rayizdamngued) June 12, 2025

He kinda interrupted a woman

Isn't that like a no no for the Democrats? — Farisa la Sabia (@FarisaLaSabia) June 12, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent got into deep trouble Wednesday for interrupting female members of Congress who still have functioning vaginas. (We guess they know what a woman is now.)

Gosh, it’s almost like the senator was virtue signaling and cosplaying for a photo op to fuel the energy leading into June 14. — Commander Salamander (@genbara11) June 12, 2025

That analyst won't be on the air again. — WestCoastWarrior (@warrior_coast) June 12, 2025

Poor guy. He was honest and thus won't be working for them much longer. — Charlie Court (@CharlieCourt504) June 12, 2025

If a private citizen or Republican, tried to bully their way to one of their Press conferences, we’d be in jail! But this bully, Padilla, got what he wanted in the end. His own private Press conference. 🎤 — Rings of🪐 (@OceanSky27) June 12, 2025

Good! Padilla was out of line! FAFO! — J Hinton™ (@jhinton_) June 12, 2025

Nobody is above the law. — Jeffery Moore (@JEMOORE1969) June 12, 2025

Padilla got what he wanted but he may have gotten MORE than he wanted because Federal charges should be filed since he clearly pushed the Federal agents. — Mary Acosta (@MarYaco1976) June 12, 2025

***