Chuck Schumer Sickened by Manhandling of Sen. Alex Padilla by Trump's 'Shock Troops'

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a press conference being held by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Here's the video again:

BREAKING: California Democratic Senator @AlexPadilla4CA just crashed DHS Secretary Noem’s press conference in LA and was forcibly removed. pic.twitter.com/Q2sUWiImAM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 12, 2025

.@SenAlexPadilla is one of the most decent people I know.



This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful.



Trump and his shock troops are out of control.



This must end now. pic.twitter.com/Eki2cuTymb — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 12, 2025

"Trump and his shock troops." Get a new script, Newsom.

If you're on political X at all right now, you'll see a bunch of Democrats calling it "chilling" and circling the wagons. Fox News' Bill Melugin follows up, however, by saying that Noem and Padilla had a "cordial and beneficial" meeting.

I’m told Noem is in a room meeting with Senator Padilla right now. After I stopped recording, my team witnessed him being taken to the ground by FBI personnel and he was temporarily detained. Awaiting further details on what happened out of our view. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 12, 2025

Noem tells me she had a 10-15 minute meeting with Padilla and they swapped phone numbers. Says it was cordial and beneficial. He had concerns about ICE operations & they opened up a line of communication. Said it was a good meeting and things are okay between the two of them… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 12, 2025

NEW: FBI LA statement to @FoxNews re: Senator Padilla



"During a press conference today held at the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, Senator Alex Padilla was detained by members of the U.S. Secret Service assigned to Secretary Noem’s detail when he became disruptive while formal… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 12, 2025

The post continues:

… remarks were being delivered. Secret Service Agents were assisted by FBI Police who are in Los Angeles at this time. Senator Padilla did not identify himself and was not wearing his senate security pin. Senator Padilla was subsequently positively identified and released."

Afterward, Padilla said that people have a right to peacefully protest and stand up for their First Amendment rights:

NEW: California Senator Alex Padilla gets choked up and practically starts crying after being arrested for his stunt at DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference.



Padilla says he stumbled upon Noem's press conference and simply "wanted to ask a question."



The theatre here is… pic.twitter.com/rZGNC2nXOD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

"… off the charts."

Theater Kid Party https://t.co/DtobmbXDDI — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 12, 2025

"I just wanted to ask a question."



YOU ARE A UNITED STATES SENATOR. YOU CAN SUBPOENA SECRETARY NOEM AND FORCE HER TO ANSWER QUESTIONS UNDER OATH. https://t.co/mZzMkJ1Jn7 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 12, 2025

He stumbled upon it? 😆 — 🇺🇸 PAZ Phillips (@PPhillipsAZ) June 12, 2025

Always funny when you're just walking around and happen to stumble upon the DHS Secretary giving a press conference.



What a coincidence. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

Congress is Hollywood for ugly people. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) June 12, 2025

So, you rush in and surge to the front of the room to ask your question?! You did a stunt. It's already been reported that you and Noem spoke afterwards. Why couldn't you wait? Cuz, you wanted to get exactly what your getting right now, exposure and sympathy. SMH — Rob_Matrix (@The_Rob_Matrix) June 12, 2025

And he's getting it from all the usual suspects.

.@SenSchumer on @SenAlexPadilla: "I just saw something that sickened my stomach; the manhandling of a United States Senator. We need immediate answers to what the hell went on." pic.twitter.com/UQnA3XYq2N — CSPAN (@cspan) June 12, 2025

You know what went on. It's over. Move on.