Chuck Schumer Sickened by Manhandling of Sen. Alex Padilla by Trump's 'Shock Troops'

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a press conference being held by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Here's the video again:

"Trump and his shock troops." Get a new script, Newsom.

If you're on political X at all right now, you'll see a bunch of Democrats calling it "chilling" and circling the wagons. Fox News' Bill Melugin follows up, however, by saying that Noem and Padilla had a "cordial and beneficial" meeting.

The post continues:

… remarks were being delivered. Secret Service Agents were assisted by FBI Police who are in Los Angeles at this time.  Senator Padilla did not identify himself and was not wearing his senate security pin.  Senator Padilla was subsequently positively identified and released."

Afterward, Padilla said that people have a right to peacefully protest and stand up for their First Amendment rights:

"… off the charts."

And he's getting it from all the usual suspects.

You know what went on. It's over. Move on.

