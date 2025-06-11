Delegate Stacey Paskett Posts Gross X Post After Treasury Secretary Embarrasses Her

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Linda Sanchez pulled the gender card on Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "I know I'm a woman, but please try to limit yourself to answering my questions," she said, to loud boos.

Advertisement

Rep. Sanchez: Prices are rising.



Sec. Bessent: No they're not.



Rep. Sanchez: Don't talk over me. I know I'm a woman.pic.twitter.com/rt35tGFthS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 11, 2025

That wasn't the only time Bessent was scolded like a child for interrupting a woman. Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett made it clear that Bessent was in her house, and in her house, you don't interrupt.

This is not my house—nor is it @StaceyPlaskett’s. This is the People’s House.



And the people deserve to hear the facts. pic.twitter.com/1m4uUdDdQM — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) June 11, 2025

We love the way Bessent took the time to clean his glasses, probably because he couldn't believe the clown show he was seeing.

100% behind you, Sir, and @StaceyPlaskett was clearly out of line and spewing misinformation. — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) June 11, 2025

America is about fed up with the "reclaiming my time" game. When you don't let a witness answer the question, yes, you're going to get some interruption.



Frankly, if this was me testifying, I'd walk out and say call me when you plan to actually listen to my answers. — AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) June 11, 2025

Most shockingly, she also pulled the woman card after being challenged on X:

She posted this vile rant in response - she needs to be expelled from Congress. Disgusting. @SpeakerJohnson pic.twitter.com/dDPWvqQ82k — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) June 11, 2025

NEW: Rep. Stacey Plaskett has a meltdown, calls herself a "twat" and a "c*nt" after a random user asked if her menstrual cycle was linked with other congresswomen.



Plaskett said she still gets "💧" even though she's post menopausal.



The meltdown on X came after Treasury… pic.twitter.com/eDthkvb6rJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2025

The post continues:

… Secretary Scott Bessent embarrassed her earlier today (video below).

"I may be post menopausal, but I still get wet down there" is a wild flex for a congresswoman. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2025

We're going to have to look up "pum pum" — we hope we didn't just write something obscene.

These people are certifiably insane. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) June 11, 2025

This is what happens when identity politics runs out of policy and runs purely on vibes, hormones, and hashtags. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 11, 2025

Advertisement

The irony of a woman losing her cool and getting emotional after someone asking them if they are on their period is absolutely mint — Jolly Roger (@JollyRogX) June 11, 2025

"I know I look good for my age but baby I'm post menopausal and it still works 🍒💧"



🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/qg8Lk9rl28 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) June 11, 2025

What a classy lady. 🤮 — Balls66 (@davenut66) June 11, 2025

This kind of meltdown is exactly what happens when public officials spend too much time on social media instead of doing their actual jobs. Watching members of Congress get into Twitter fights about their menstrual cycles is peak 2025 political discourse 🤣🤣🤣 — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) June 11, 2025

Bessent really triggers women with his attempts to state facts.

***