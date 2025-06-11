Delegate Stacey Paskett Posts Gross X Post After Treasury Secretary Embarrasses Her

Prominent Transgender Activist Announces She is DETRANSITIONING & Gender Cultists MELT DOW...
Brett T. | 7:45 PM on June 11, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Linda Sanchez pulled the gender card on Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "I know I'm a woman, but please try to limit yourself to answering my questions," she said, to loud boos.

Advertisement

That wasn't the only time Bessent was scolded like a child for interrupting a woman. Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett made it clear that Bessent was in her house, and in her house, you don't interrupt.

We love the way Bessent took the time to clean his glasses, probably because he couldn't believe the clown show he was seeing.

Most shockingly, she also pulled the woman card after being challenged on X:

The post continues:

… Secretary Scott Bessent embarrassed her earlier today (video below).

We're going to have to look up "pum pum" — we hope we didn't just write something obscene.

Advertisement

Bessent really triggers women with his attempts to state facts.

***

