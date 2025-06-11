Rep. Sanchez Plays Laughable Gender Card to Dodge Inflation Facts in Heated Exchange With Sec. Bessent

Nothing like pulling the 'woman card' to distract from your uber wrongness.
Rep. Sanchez: Prices are rising.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 11, 2025
Sec. Bessent: No they're not.
Rep. Sanchez: Don't talk over me. I know I'm a woman.pic.twitter.com/rt35tGFthS
CPI numbers just came in. This Sanchez lady must be using Common Core math.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 11, 2025
She is just a typical dumb Leftist.
I can’t believe she would talk over a gay man like this!! She better check her privilege— Nick “Lindy”quist (@nick_lindquist) June 11, 2025
When your entire argument collapses after one sentence of pushback, just play the gender card and hope no one notices you dodged the facts. Classic. Prices? Lies. Debate? Off-limits. Accountability? “Misogyny!” 🙄— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) June 11, 2025
It's a normal way for Leftists to deflect when they are exposed. They are always wrong so they have a real talent for it.
NOW they know what women are?— Chrissy Stalions (@italianstalions) June 11, 2025
Lady, he’s allowed to refute you.— America is Winning 🇺🇸 (@livingfreeUSA22) June 11, 2025
As a woman, I hate when women pull out that card.
Grow up.
They only know when it serves their purpose.
“I am a woman”. How does she know that? The left gets very confused on that topic— CJ 🇺🇸⛳️ (@LEFTY21211) June 11, 2025
Intellect is not their strong suit.
Don't the gays outrank her on the grievance scale?— Unexpert (@Unexpert8) June 11, 2025
And he's a gay man. What's your point?— Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) June 11, 2025
These people are genuinely insufferable––in a rational world it'd be a wonder how they get elected to public office.— New York Shade (@newyorkshade) June 11, 2025
It's a sad statement on parts of the American electorate.
Think she’s mad now? Just wait until the loss of all of the illegals living in her district change the census and the impact it will have on voting.🤭— Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) June 11, 2025
This is their worst nightmare.
That's her real fear.
If you’ve noticed:— juju_marie1 (@juju_marie1) June 11, 2025
Democrats aren’t talking about egg prices anymore.
They aren’t talking about inflation anymore.
They aren’t talking about tariffs anymore.
They aren’t talking about the stock market anymore.
They aren’t talking about the border anymore.
So now…
The Left will always come up with new ways to be aggrieved and pretend Trump is ruining America.
He should tell her to "calm down", that will work.— Usually Right (@normouspenis) June 11, 2025
Yes, women love that!
You never let anyone answer.— THRASHER 🇺🇸 (@nthrasher04) June 11, 2025
The second they start speaking truths or showing receipts you people have meltdowns providing soundbites for MSNBC that leave the rest of scratching are heads.
Democrats have a talent for talking over people and making zero sense.
Democrats show more and more why normal people hate them— MAGA Dad🇺🇸 (@Defender_45) June 11, 2025
Notice how Bessent doesn’t throw out the gay card. That’s because he’s qualified to be there and doesn’t need to use it as a crutch.— Shadow Jaeger (@DigitalNomad66) June 11, 2025
As smart and qualified people do!
