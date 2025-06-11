Sen. John Kennedy Makes It Clear What Kind of an Intervention Rep. Maxine...
A Modest Proposal: The 2028 Olympic Games Should Be Stripped From Los Angeles

Rep. Sanchez Plays Laughable Gender Card to Dodge Inflation Facts in Heated Exchange With Sec. Bessent

justmindy
justmindy | 1:45 PM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Nothing like pulling the 'woman card' to distract from your uber wrongness. 

She is just a typical dumb Leftist. 

It's a normal way for Leftists to deflect when they are exposed. They are always wrong so they have a real talent for it. 

They only know when it serves their purpose. 

Doug P.
Intellect is not their strong suit. 

It's a sad statement on parts of the American electorate. 

That's her real fear.

The Left will always come up with new ways to be aggrieved and pretend Trump is ruining America.

Yes, women love that!

Democrats have a talent for talking over people and making zero sense. 

As smart and qualified people do!

