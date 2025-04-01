Trans Plans: Move Over President Trump, Activist Judges Have Assumed Your Powers as Commander-in-Chief

It’s starting to feel like unelected judges are running our government and not President Donald Trump. On Monday, we had 9th Circuit federal judges decide they collectively were the Commander-in-Chief. They blocked Trump from discharging transgender troops.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨 #BREAKING: The 9th Circuit has BLOCKED President Trump from discharging transgender troops even AFTER they’ve been medically disqualified



WTF?



Radical leftist San Francisco judges have TAKEN CONTROL of our military at this point. pic.twitter.com/vmpN1AbJaA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2025

I must've forgot that I voted for the 9th Circuit activists to be the Commander-in-Chief of our Trans-Military 🙄 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) March 31, 2025

Trump now has to get permission from federal judges to make decisions about U.S. military personnel.

This judicial blockage makes no sense. Commenters feel the same way.

I want someone to please explain to me how having medically disqualified people in the military serves the American people.



Anyone?



I do not understand the logic here. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 31, 2025

There is no logic: it's pure politics! — DaddyDawg2🇺🇸 (@DaddyDawg_2) March 31, 2025

Nothing, it’s about control. It’s about using up Trumps lawyers — The Unbound (@CivicsUnbound) March 31, 2025

I'd like to know how it serves the military!! — LA 🏝🕆🛐 (@lanstead777) March 31, 2025

Regardless, it's judicial fascism and we are SO OVER IT! Judges don't tell Sec Defs how to run their troops. — Carole Q 👑 (@carole_q52359) March 31, 2025

The Democrat Party is trying to run the government through the judiciary since they lost the presidential election.

It feels tyrannical because it is. Posters are fed up with it.

Trump is presiding over the only ‘dictatorship’ in human history where an activist judiciary actually runs the country — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 31, 2025

Its called Kritarchy--Rule by Judges.



It tyranny and it needs to end. — Michael P. Gerace (@TheSocialWar1) March 31, 2025

True and this has to be stopped, the activists judges are telling 77 million people your vote is invalid 😡😡😡 — Granitehead (@Granitehead70) March 31, 2025

Activist judges think they have full control over the Executive branch.



They don’t, this needs to stop. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) March 31, 2025

As the Commander in Chief of the armed military forces @POTUS should have absolute authority to remove anyone from service that is a potential threat to keeping our country safe.

They could always be assigned to details that will make them quit voluntarily — Mule Richards (@MuleRichards) March 31, 2025

If transgender soldiers are given a horrible assignment will these federal judges intervene? Do deployment decisions get made by activist judges, too? This overreach is ridiculous and must end.