Trans Plans: Move Over President Trump, Activist Judges Have Assumed Your Powers as Commander-in-Chief

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on April 01, 2025
United States Army

It’s starting to feel like unelected judges are running our government and not President Donald Trump. On Monday, we had 9th Circuit federal judges decide they collectively were the Commander-in-Chief. They blocked Trump from discharging transgender troops.

Here’s more. (READ)

Trump now has to get permission from federal judges to make decisions about U.S. military personnel.

This judicial blockage makes no sense. Commenters feel the same way.

The Democrat Party is trying to run the government through the judiciary since they lost the presidential election.

It feels tyrannical because it is. Posters are fed up with it.

If transgender soldiers are given a horrible assignment will these federal judges intervene? Do deployment decisions get made by activist judges, too? This overreach is ridiculous and must end.

Tags: ACTIVISTS AIR FORCE ARMY DONALD TRUMP JUDGES LEFTIST

