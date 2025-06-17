DNC Chair Drops an F-Bomb on Trump, Tells Him Not to Waste Gov. Tim Walz’s Time by Calling

Here's a witty rejoinder. As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump told the press he had no plans to call "whacked out" Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz regarding the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers. "Why would I call him … the guy doesn't have a clue. He’s a mess. Why waste time?"

Advertisement

Proud Minnesotan and Democrat Party Chair Ken Martin heard Trump's answer and fired back with a "Why waste the governor's time with a phone call" retort.

Guess what, @realDonaldTrump, you're a small, petty, insecure man and no one cares if you call them or not. Your words ring hollow and no one believes anything you say - so you're right why waste the Governors time calling him, the last thing he needs is your fake sympathy.… https://t.co/LrJtGgGnR9 — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) June 17, 2025

The post continues, simply, "F**k off."

Apparently, someone does care if Trump calls or not.

But you do care. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 17, 2025

Did a woman write this post?



“Your words ring hallow.” 😩 — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) June 17, 2025

Limp — Weebutmighty (@Tinybutfierce1) June 17, 2025

But he dropped an F-bomb on the president.

Very level headed response from the leader of the Democrat Party.



This will definitely help lower the temperature. pic.twitter.com/ICNA4GsKZt — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 17, 2025

It's the level of class and grace that gets me. The same people who will call for civility when its a Republican act like this. Sauce for the goose as they say. — martyintexas (@martyintexas1) June 17, 2025

The party is a joke. — Sick and Tired (@lbell45b) June 17, 2025

Trump has no idea who this is. — Evets (@Evets94343955) June 17, 2025

Seems a bit heated for a person who is claiming “No one cares”. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) June 17, 2025

Ken needs to have a few White Claws and chill. — Pillboy (@Pillboy7) June 17, 2025

Positively estrogenic — Ghost Rider Yotsuba (@stoogehunter27) June 17, 2025

The Democrats have all been particularly potty-mouthed lately. Is that a finding from their $20 million research project into reconnecting with men?

***