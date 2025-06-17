Steer & Escort: NYT Crafts Dem-Friendly Phrases to Downplay Brad Lander’s Obstruction of...
Chuck Schumer Blames Trump for Political Violence in Minnesota, Forgets His Own SCOTUS...
VIP
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Lists Better Uses of Money Than a Parade for a...
Soy-Infused Protesters Take Swings at a MAGA Hat Piñata and Donald Trump Doll
Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried...
This Old Instagram Post From Zohran Mamdani About 'Socialist Feminism' Says It All
The Atlantic Reports That the Democrats Have a 'Man Problem'
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking...
Border Patrol Admits ZERO Illegal Immigrants in May, Compared to 62,000 a Year...
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Rushed to DC Hospital
This Democrat Senator Started Sobbing on the Senate Floor. It's a Publicity Stunt.
Urine Trouble, NYT! Elon Musk Says Drug Test Proves the Outlet’s 'Sources Say'...
Will the US Be Taking in Refugees From the Middle East? The Consensus...
Jim Acosta Fears the Far-Right Has Managed to Infiltrate the Heartland

DNC Chair Drops an F-Bomb on Trump, Tells Him Not to Waste Gov. Tim Walz’s Time by Calling

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 17, 2025
Twitter

Here's a witty rejoinder. As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump told the press he had no plans to call "whacked out" Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz regarding the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers. "Why would I call him … the guy doesn't have a clue. He’s a mess. Why waste time?"

Advertisement

Proud Minnesotan and Democrat Party Chair Ken Martin heard Trump's answer and fired back with a "Why waste the governor's time with a phone call" retort.

The post continues, simply, "F**k off."

Apparently, someone does care if Trump calls or not.

But he dropped an F-bomb on the president.

Recommended

Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried Off an ICE Bus
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Democrats have all been particularly potty-mouthed lately. Is that a finding from their $20 million research project into reconnecting with men?

***

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried Off an ICE Bus
Brett T.
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7
Grateful Calvin
Steer & Escort: NYT Crafts Dem-Friendly Phrases to Downplay Brad Lander’s Obstruction of an ICE Arrest
Warren Squire
Soy-Infused Protesters Take Swings at a MAGA Hat Piñata and Donald Trump Doll
Brett T.
The Atlantic Reports That the Democrats Have a 'Man Problem'
Brett T.
This Old Instagram Post From Zohran Mamdani About 'Socialist Feminism' Says It All
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried Off an ICE Bus Brett T.
Advertisement