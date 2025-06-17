Trump Says He Won’t Phone ‘Whacked Out’ Tim Walz Over His Former Appointee Suspected of Murder

President Donald Trump says he’s not picking up the phone for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. This all centers on the recent shootings of two Democrat Minnesota politicians and their spouses. One couple died, the other survived. The suspect is a former Walz appointee named Vance Boetler, who is now in custody. Trump says there’s no need to call Walz, and adds that the failed vice presidential candidate is not all there in typical Trump fashion.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Trump will not call “whacked out” Tim Walz:



“I don't really call him. Look, he appointed this guy. I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out. I'm not calling him."



"Why would I call him…the guy doesn't have a clue. He’s a mess. Why waste time?" pic.twitter.com/ngESqk09vB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

Trump always speaks his mind.

Commenters bring up Walz’s history of calling Trump and his supporters ‘Nazis’ and other derogatory terms as a good reason not to waste time and breath on the Democrat governor.

Good. By tomorrow Tim Walz will be prancing around on a stage somewhere calling Trump a threat to humanity. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 17, 2025

Or maybe he’ll be calling Trump voters n*zis again. pic.twitter.com/QW4KXjDgYj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

Don’t forget the jazz hands with a kick! — JennB (@JenniferBlumbe6) June 17, 2025

Yup!! It’s the only strategy that they have!! — 🇺🇸🇺🇸MJ4TrumpUSA🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@MJ4TrumpUSA) June 17, 2025

Seriously, who wants to talk to a mentally-ill person who thinks you’re a Nazi?

Posters don’t see any constructive reason for making the call, especially knowing the legacy media will turn it into a bad thing.

I mean in all honesty, what exactly would talking to Walz accomplish? I doubt anything said would even be remotely productive. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) June 17, 2025

Nothing of substance. Optics would be the only reason.



Meanwhile, Democrat optics consists of 10 calling the man a threat to Democracy and every other name in the book for 10 years straight. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

The only reason would be for the leftist media to get a sentence to take out of context for a helpful narrative — Bill Leonard (@LWilliamIII) June 17, 2025

We know the game here: If Trump did call, whatever he said would be twisted and distorted and weaponized by Walz and Dems



No time for that — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

‘Trump called because he’s trying to deflect from his guilt of having caused it. Reeeee!’ We know the tired 'journalism' game, and so does Trump.

Anyway, Trump’s busy running the country. Posters agree.

Walz has called Trump everything but a child of G-d, and now they’re questioning why he won’t call him? Please. He’s busy running the country, not babysitting clowns. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 17, 2025

Trump’s got far more important things to do than to call Walz.



No time to waste. Clock is ticking on Making America Great. 🇺🇸 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 17, 2025

We have a major conflict right now in the Middle East between Israel and Iran that takes precedence over Walz’s sense of entitlement and the legacy media’s desire to dictate what Trump should do. Walz can always pick up his Flintstones phone. Barney Rubble will listen; we’re sure they'll have a lot in common.