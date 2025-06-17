VIP
SHUT Your Anti-American Pie Hole: Christopher Steele Shuts Down Replies Like a COWARD...
EXPLOSIVE Development! Gosh, Why Would Iran Prohibit Gov Employees from Using Cellphones?...
WHOA Nellie! NYT RIPS Zohran Mamdani a New One In Brutal NON-ENDORSEMENT and...
And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with...
John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers...
Stronger Than EVER! Mark Levin Rains ALL OVER the Media's Parade Fact-Checking Claims...
Eerily Familiar! Report of Khamenei Being 'Removed From Decision-Making' Strikes a Chord o...
For Someone Who Loves Warmongering, Bill Kristol Has NO CLUE About the Men...
He Got Some 'In-N-Out' Alright: Police Serve A To-Go Order of LEAD to...
VIP
Melanin Money: Chicago Mayor Awarding Grants Based on Skin Color and Calling It...
Rhetoric Rising: Dem Jamie Raskin Declares Trump’s Immigration Law Enforcement a War on...
How TONE DEAF Can You Be? Leftist Man Released by Egypt Doubles Down...
VIP
Los Angeles Times Goes All-In on Sen. Alex Padilla's Stunt
Soy-Powered Leftist Calls for More ‘Recreational Terrorism’ Against ICE

Trump Says He Won’t Phone ‘Whacked Out’ Tim Walz Over His Former Appointee Suspected of Murder

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:50 AM on June 17, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

President Donald Trump says he’s not picking up the phone for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. This all centers on the recent shootings of two Democrat Minnesota politicians and their spouses. One couple died, the other survived. The suspect is a former Walz appointee named Vance Boetler, who is now in custody. Trump says there’s no need to call Walz, and adds that the failed vice presidential candidate is not all there in typical Trump fashion.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Trump always speaks his mind.

Commenters bring up Walz’s history of calling Trump and his supporters ‘Nazis’ and other derogatory terms as a good reason not to waste time and breath on the Democrat governor.

Seriously, who wants to talk to a mentally-ill person who thinks you’re a Nazi?

Recommended

And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery
Sam J.
Advertisement

Posters don’t see any constructive reason for making the call, especially knowing the legacy media will turn it into a bad thing.

‘Trump called because he’s trying to deflect from his guilt of having caused it. Reeeee!’ We know the tired 'journalism' game, and so does Trump.

Anyway, Trump’s busy running the country. Posters agree.

Advertisement

We have a major conflict right now in the Middle East between Israel and Iran that takes precedence over Walz’s sense of entitlement and the legacy media’s desire to dictate what Trump should do. Walz can always pick up his Flintstones phone. Barney Rubble will listen; we’re sure they'll have a lot in common.

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MASS SHOOTING MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery
Sam J.
WHOA Nellie! NYT RIPS Zohran Mamdani a New One In Brutal NON-ENDORSEMENT and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
EXPLOSIVE Development! Gosh, Why Would Iran Prohibit Gov Employees from Using Cellphones? *SNORT*
Sam J.
John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers (Yup, That's the Headline)
Sam J.
He Got Some 'In-N-Out' Alright: Police Serve A To-Go Order of LEAD to Violent Man at the Drive-Thru
Grateful Calvin
Eerily Familiar! Report of Khamenei Being 'Removed From Decision-Making' Strikes a Chord on X
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery Sam J.
Advertisement