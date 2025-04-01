Judge Blocks Administration From Revoking Temporary Protected Status of 350,000 Venezuelans

Remember on Nov. 5 when we voted for Donald Trump to be our president? The idea, we thought, was that we were voting for the man who would lead the executive branch of the government. Little did we know that the people actually in charge of Trump are activist district judges, who are continuing to subvert the will of the people and continue the lawfare that failed so spectacularly to keep Trump out of office.

Earlier Tuesday, we posted a clip of Sen. John Kennedy speaking about, as Brit Hume put it, " where federal district judges get their authority to issue universal injunctions. Hint: there is no such authority. They just do it."

We've had a judge order a halt to Trump's deportations to El Salvador, demanding that the flights already over international waters turn around and return the Venezuelan gang members to the United States. As we reported earlier, Sen. Jamie Raskin had demanded the return of that "so-called plane full of gangbangers."

We also reported earlier on an activist 9th Circuit judge who blocked Trump from discharging transgender troops even after they’ve been medically disqualified. Democrats never give up trying to undermine the president's agenda.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that a federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans in the United States. As Melugin points out, the "T" in TPS stands for temporary, and their work permits and protection from removal were set to be terminated next week.

Of course, the judge followed his emotions rather than the letter of the law:

BREAKING: Federal judge Edward Chen in San Francisco has blocked the Trump administration from ending TPS (Temporary Protected Status) for 350,000 Venezuelans in the US, for now. Their work permits & protection from removal was set to be terminated next week.



Judge Chen writes:… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 31, 2025

Judge Chen writes: “…the Secretary’s action threatens to: inflict irreparable harm on hundreds of thousands of persons whose lives, families, and livelihoods will be severely disrupted, cost the United States billions in economic activity, and injure public health and safety in communities throughout the United States. At the same time, the government has failed to identify any real countervailing harm in continuing TPS for Venezuelan beneficiaries.”

Notably, U.S. law says this is not subject to judicial review, and the 9th Circuit upheld that in Trump’s first term.



8 U.S.C. § 1254a(b)(5):



“There is no judicial review of any determination of the [DHS Secretary] with respect to the designation, or termination or extension of… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 1, 2025

… a designation, of a foreign state under this subsection.”

Here is that Prior 9th Circuit decision siding with the Trump admin when he sought to terminate TPS for Haiti, Sudan, Nicaragua, and El Salvador and a district judge tried to block it. https://t.co/11febAVT0W — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 1, 2025

Judges set immigration policy now? — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) March 31, 2025

Judge Edward Chen is acting lawlessly



"Judicial Review" does not mean that judges get to simply block Executive Branch policy that they disagree with — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 31, 2025

“Could complicate Trump’s ability to move fast."



The judges now playing their role. pic.twitter.com/hcfCLNeqmD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 31, 2025

So what we are saying is that Biden can give them Temporary Protected Status but President Trump can't take it away. What kind of bullshit is that? — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) April 1, 2025

So let me get this straight: President Joe Biden can grant legal status unilaterally…



But President Trump can’t revoke it unilaterally?



Make it make sense. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2025

Does this judge know what the word “temporary” means? Unreal. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) March 31, 2025

Wow, if you read the judges ruling, it’s completely devoid of any reference to law. Is this what the judicial branch has come to? Community organizers in robes? — A is A (@weRessential) March 31, 2025

Not one reference to the law, eh?



This shit is getting tiresome. — Dennis, Actual Antifascist (@spongeworthy2) April 1, 2025

So now a single judge in San Francisco gets to override the elected president and dictate immigration policy for the entire country? — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 31, 2025

The people elected the president to enact his agenda. They didn't elect activist judges who are doing everything they can to block Trump from exercising his executive duties.

