Tilting at Windmills: Crockett and Company Are Trying to Save Women From the...
Claire McCaskill Says Pete Hegseth is Embarrassing and the Troops Know It
VIP
While We're Abolishing DEI, Let's Do Away With Helicopter Parenting Other People's Kids,...
BREAKING: Republican Randy Fine Wins Florida's 6th Congressional District
Keir Starmer Concerned About Young Boys Being Pulled Into a Whirlpool of Hatred...
WHOOPS: NW Community Bail Fund Helped Free Hate Crime Suspect Who Then Attacked...
Gavin Newsom Woke Up to the Trump Administration Cruelly Freezing CA's Title X...
Politico's Framing of Bondi Seeking Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione Is EXACTLY What...
WATCH LIVE Election Results for Wisconsin and Florida From Twitchy
'McCarthyism' Is the New 'Hitler': Sen. Markey Goes on CNN to Whine About...
Judge Blocks CIA and Office of DNI From Firing Employees Who Worked on...
Canadian Politicians Can Complain About Trump All They Want, but Look at What...
Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger Team Up to Prove the FBI Interfered In...
SELF-INFLICTED: Newsom Blamed 'Price Gouging' for CA's High Gas Prices, but HIS POLICIES...

Judge Blocks Administration From Revoking Temporary Protected Status of 350,000 Venezuelans

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 01, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

Remember on Nov. 5 when we voted for Donald Trump to be our president? The idea, we thought, was that we were voting for the man who would lead the executive branch of the government. Little did we know that the people actually in charge of Trump are activist district judges, who are continuing to subvert the will of the people and continue the lawfare that failed so spectacularly to keep Trump out of office.

Advertisement

Earlier Tuesday, we posted a clip of Sen. John Kennedy speaking about, as Brit Hume put it, " where federal district judges get their authority to issue universal injunctions. Hint: there is no such authority. They just do it."

We've had a judge order a halt to Trump's deportations to El Salvador, demanding that the flights already over international waters turn around and return the Venezuelan gang members to the United States. As we reported earlier, Sen. Jamie Raskin had demanded the return of that "so-called plane full of gangbangers."

We also reported earlier on an activist 9th Circuit judge who blocked Trump from discharging transgender troops even after they’ve been medically disqualified. Democrats never give up trying to undermine the president's agenda.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that a federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans in the United States. As Melugin points out, the "T" in TPS stands for temporary, and their work permits and protection from removal were set to be terminated next week. 

Of course, the judge followed his emotions rather than the letter of the law:

Judge Chen writes: “…the Secretary’s action threatens to: inflict irreparable harm on hundreds of thousands of persons whose lives, families, and livelihoods will be severely disrupted, cost the United States billions in economic activity, and injure public health and safety in communities throughout the United States. At the same time, the government has failed to identify any real countervailing harm in continuing TPS for Venezuelan beneficiaries.”

Recommended

WATCH LIVE Election Results for Wisconsin and Florida From Twitchy
Twitchy Staff
Advertisement

… a designation, of a foreign state under this subsection.”

Advertisement

The people elected the president to enact his agenda. They didn't elect activist judges who are doing everything they can to block Trump from exercising his executive duties.

***

Tags: BLOCK DONALD TRUMP JUDGE VENEZUELA BILL MELUGIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH LIVE Election Results for Wisconsin and Florida From Twitchy
Twitchy Staff
Claire McCaskill Says Pete Hegseth is Embarrassing and the Troops Know It
Brett T.
Tilting at Windmills: Crockett and Company Are Trying to Save Women From the Save Act
Eric V.
Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger Team Up to Prove the FBI Interfered In the 2020 Election
Amy Curtis
Politico's Framing of Bondi Seeking Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione Is EXACTLY What We Expected
Grateful Calvin
Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a TODDLER and YEAH No (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH LIVE Election Results for Wisconsin and Florida From Twitchy Twitchy Staff
Advertisement