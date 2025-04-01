THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch)

The End ff Leslie Stahl's Media Career: 60 Minutes Madness!
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Senator John Kennedy is a national treasure—true story. There is just something very relatable about Kennedy, and he says the things we all wish we could or knew to say. This clip especially shows Kennedy talking about federal district courts and whether or not they can issue universal injunctions.

As Brit Hume points out, there is no authority BUT let's watch Kennedy spell it out.

Perfection.

Seems like a reasonable idea, right?

Excellent question.

Something has to be done because otherwise, these activist judges are just going to keep blocking the Trump administration from doing the things Americans elected them to do. This isn't just about sticking it to Trump, no no, this is about sticking it to the majority of Americans who did indeed vote for everything we're seeing. And oh sure, Democrats can keep claiming Republicans have buyer's remorse, but we don't. As a whole, Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do during his campaign.

And these leftist, progressive, activist judges need to get TF out of the way.

