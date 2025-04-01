THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch)

Senator John Kennedy is a national treasure—true story. There is just something very relatable about Kennedy, and he says the things we all wish we could or knew to say. This clip especially shows Kennedy talking about federal district courts and whether or not they can issue universal injunctions.

As Brit Hume points out, there is no authority BUT let's watch Kennedy spell it out.

This is worth watching, especially if you've wondered where federal district judges get their authority to issue universal injunctions. Hint: there is no such authority. They just do it. https://t.co/qkg1q7GuGp — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 1, 2025

Perfection.

If they have no such authority, then no one should follow their rulings. — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) April 1, 2025

Seems like a reasonable idea, right?

Congress has the authority to limit the scope of district judges to their geographic jurisdictions. Why haven't they done it? @HouseGOP @SenateGOP — Burt Carey.🇺🇸 (@BurtCarey) April 1, 2025

Excellent question.

Trump should simply write a letter to the SCOTUS, inform them of the practice, that it is unconstitutional, violates separation of powers, offends co-equality of the branches, and he will not recognize federal court jurisdiction to issue orders to the executive branch until they… — Rob Hood (@Jst4funJames) April 1, 2025

Something has to be done because otherwise, these activist judges are just going to keep blocking the Trump administration from doing the things Americans elected them to do. This isn't just about sticking it to Trump, no no, this is about sticking it to the majority of Americans who did indeed vote for everything we're seeing. And oh sure, Democrats can keep claiming Republicans have buyer's remorse, but we don't. As a whole, Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do during his campaign.

And these leftist, progressive, activist judges need to get TF out of the way.

