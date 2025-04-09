Sunny Hostin Calls Voter ID a Vestige of Slavery Era Laws

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, Sunny Hostin displayed her brilliance on "The View" by declaring that "no country can count on America anymore" because they can't depend on a country that "every four years, could elect a dictator." That makes sense — a country run by a dictator has elections every four years. Back in 2023, Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. warned us all that Donald Trump was "openly planning to impose a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets."

Way back in 2016, this editor wrote a piece on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that former Gov. Rick Perry's voter ID law was racist: "… the court found that the poor are less likely to avail themselves of services that require ID, such as obtaining credit and other financial services. They are also less likely to own vehicles and are therefore more likely to rely on public transportation. As a result, the poor are less likely to have a driver’s license and face greater obstacles in obtaining photo identification."

The court noted that the process of getting to one of the state's 220 license bureaus to get a free ID had a disparate impact on minorities.

Hostin was on some podcast we've never heard of and went off on voter ID, saying it was a vestige of slavery.

Sunny Hostin: Many blacks and women will not be able to vote if we require ID pic.twitter.com/CxEgACUkoX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 9, 2025

Is Sunny Hostin saying that blacks and women are not competent enough to get an ID? I’m a woman and all my female friends have an ID. All my black friends have ID. What’s she talking about? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 9, 2025

Black people don't have ID?



Sunny Hostin is such a racist! — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 9, 2025

She really is, for this and so many other reasons.

Sunny Hostin doesn’t have a high opinion of black people or women — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 9, 2025

Everything she says in this video is wrong. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) April 9, 2025

The only reason to not require ID to vote is so you can cheat. That is the only reason — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) April 9, 2025

Why? They should have an ID for just about everything else! That's an absurd argument with no merit. — Cosmic Café Show (@CosmicCafeShow) April 9, 2025

What’s so difficult about obtaining an ID? It’s a basic civil requirement and if one isn’t able to get one it doesn’t mean the whole country should lower the bar to that — Lady M 🇺🇸 (@tech_sisss) April 9, 2025

Ah yes, the same women who run businesses, raise families, and navigate life like bosses—but apparently collapse at the sight of a DMV form. Sunny, blink twice if you need help finding your own ID. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 9, 2025

No less than Rep. Jasmine Crockett has agreed that the SAVE Act would disenfranchise millions of women who took their husband's last name. That was the talking point that went out to Letitia James and Nancy Pelosi.

