Sunny Hostin Calls Voter ID a Vestige of Slavery Era Laws

Brett T. | 6:45 PM on April 09, 2025
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, Sunny Hostin displayed her brilliance on "The View" by declaring that "no country can count on America anymore" because they can't depend on a country that "every four years, could elect a dictator." That makes sense — a country run by a dictator has elections every four years. Back in 2023, Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. warned us all that Donald Trump was "openly planning to impose a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets."

Way back in 2016, this editor wrote a piece on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that former Gov. Rick Perry's voter ID law was racist: "… the court found that the poor are less likely to avail themselves of services that require ID, such as obtaining credit and other financial services. They are also less likely to own vehicles and are therefore more likely to rely on public transportation. As a result, the poor are less likely to have a driver’s license and face greater obstacles in obtaining photo identification."

The court noted that the process of getting to one of the state's 220 license bureaus to get a free ID had a disparate impact on minorities.

Hostin was on some podcast we've never heard of and went off on voter ID, saying it was a vestige of slavery.

She really is, for this and so many other reasons.

No less than Rep. Jasmine Crockett has agreed that the SAVE Act would disenfranchise millions of women who took their husband's last name. That was the talking point that went out to Letitia James and Nancy Pelosi.

***

Tags: SLAVERY SUNNY HOSTIN VOTER ID LAWS

