Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW

Now that the Left and mainstream media (same difference) don't have to keep pretending Biden is ok to protect Democrats in power, it would appear they are more than happy to spill the tea on ol' Joe for clicks, taps, and cash.

They all deserve one another.

Especially when we see what they were doing to make Biden look even remotely human.

This is bad stuff, guys.

It can all be said now for cash and book deals now.https://t.co/97T0YUyhto pic.twitter.com/tD3KHzHQgM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2025

CHA-CHING.

They were literally Michael Jacksoning him while the media called people who said he didn't look right "cheap fakes." pic.twitter.com/1JYecbWWyT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2025

Remember that? How mad the media would get at people on the Right for claiming there was an issue? They called us traitors, conspiracy theorists, white nationalists, domestic terrorists, insurrectionists ...

And we were RIGHT.

He would get his makeup done and call it a day. pic.twitter.com/61Xg3LxJbn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2025

But wait, there's more! From Bonchi at our sister site, RedState:

As RedState recently reported, there was a point late in his ill-fated re-election campaign when Biden's handlers had to use fluorescent tape on the floor to keep him from wandering off during a speaking engagement. That was revealed in a new book entitled "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," and more excerpts have been released.

One incident involved Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), with Biden seemingly not knowing who the Congressman was. He then had to coach the former president into remembering him.

In Biden's defense, Swalwell is pretty forgettable.

More from RedState:

Still, there was one person who remained "a thousand percent" behind Biden's re-election bid: Jill Biden. First lady Jill Biden was “a thousand percent” behind it. “At the end of the day, I don’t think anyone in that inner circle was presenting the president any contrary advice that this thing is not going to be easy or maybe this is not the best thing for the Democratic Party,” they said. That won't surprise anyone who followed her tenure as First Lady. To say she was ambitious and seemed to revel in living the high life on the taxpayer's dime would be an understatement.

We all thought Jill was running the country at some point, along with the shadow government hiding behind the scenes.

What really scares this editor is they wanted to continue doing this for another four years, and they only removed him from he ticket when it became obvious he couldn't possibly even fake it anymore.

Just when we thought Democrats couldn't sink any lower, they surprised us once again. We imagine they will continue surprising us ... and not in a good way.

