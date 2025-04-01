AG Hamilton DESTROYS The Atlantic's Fake Deportation Sob Story with Nothing but FACTS and It's GLORIOUS

As Twitchy readers know, The Atlantic isn't fit to line the cage of a rabid, diarrhea-prone parrot. However, when we can make them look even dumber than they already are, we take it.

Every time.

Move over Jeffrey Goldberg and Signal-Gate, and make room for Fake Deportation Sob Story Gate!

Yeah, that's a little clunky - we'll workshop it.

In the meantime, take a look at this:

NEW: In a court filing this evening, the Trump administration said that it had mistakenly deported a Maryland father to a notorious Salvadoran prison due to an "administrative error." pic.twitter.com/e5cOcR1W0W — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) April 1, 2025

OH NO! NOT A POOR INNOCENT DAD! We bet he was teaching his kids how to read and feeding an infant so his wife could rest when evil Tom Homan and the ICE brigade broke into his lovely home and KIDNAPPED HIM.

EGADS!

Yes, we're ridiculous, but so is this story from The Atlantic.

AG Hamilton with the facts:

I just read the court filings to get the full context (which may not satisfy either side):



The man is an illegal migrant from El Salvador. In 2019, ICE presented sufficient evidence that he was a member of the MS-13 gang for an immigration judge to deny him bond and order his… https://t.co/Xb9VY39KG8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 1, 2025

Post continues:

... order his removal. However, he then filed an asylum claim and obtained a withholding of removal order under the convention against torture. Essentially, he argued that despite his being here illegally and likely being a gang member based on the previous finding, he could be tortured if sent back to El Salvador. Such an order could still allow the government to deport him, but not to his home country, at least not without first contesting the order. He has been using that order since 2019 to avoid deportation. With that context, referring to him just as a "Maryland father" obviously does not tell the full story. And The Atlantic reporter cites the lawyer to downplay the previous finding of MS-13 ties, which I view as an unreliable source.

AG is so good about reporting the truth that he also pointed out the mistake the administration made, which is not that they deported this poor, innocent dad. Nope.

They were in the right to deport him.

It's just where they deported him:

However, it also does not change that the Trump admin, emphasizing government incompetence, screwed up by deporting him to the country he wasn't supposed to be deported to based on the 2019 order. This highlights the need for checks in this program.

He brings up a really good point here. Forget that we're dealing with millions of illegals who were not only allowed into the country but flown into cities and towns everywhere by the Biden administration, but the system itself is broken and has been for DECADES.

And here is another opportunity for Trump to look at it and even fix it.

If The Atlantic really cared about this POOR DAD, they would have focused not on the fact that he was deported (he should have been), but on where they sent him. And in the story they could have pushed for the system to be corrected.

But we all know this wasn't about them defending this dad; this was about them going after Trump AGAIN because it's literally all they're capable of.

Sad, right?

============================================================

============================================================