ABC News: Trump Administration 'Considering' Releasing the Robert Hur Tapes

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 08, 2025
Screenshot

Pardon our use of quotation marks around "considering," but we thought we would have the Epstein files months ago. So we're not getting our hopes up that the Trump administration is going to release Special Counsel Robert Hur's recordings of his interviews with Joe Biden regarding the classified materials kept in his house and garage. A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt back in early April if we were going to get to hear the tapes, and she only said that Americans would be interested to hear them.

We do have the transcripts, which were called mostly accurate with "minor" fixes, but we have to believe the White House has reasons for wanting to keep the recordings secret, what with Biden going off on tangents on how hot Dr. Jill Biden looks in a bikini and making car noises.

"Sources." ABC News reports:

The Trump administration is considering releasing the audio of former President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur during Hur's 2023 investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents, sources familiar with the matter confirm to ABC News.

Trump's White House lawyers were provided the audiotape by the Department of Justice weeks ago, the sources said.

The transcript of the interviews was released in 2024, so the release of the audio wouldn't reveal anything new that Biden told the special counsel -- but it would be the first time Biden is himself heard on the tape.

That's not news. Just release the tapes already.

We do believe the audio would be much more revealing than the transcript. And we did have a lot of fun with the multiple meltdowns in the media and the Democratic Party when Hur decided not to suggest charges because Biden would just come across to a jury as "an elderly man with a poor memory." And this is when they were still going to run him.

***

Tags: ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN HUR REPORT

