The Adults Are Back in Charge: Transcript Shows Biden Made CAR NOISES During Interview With Robert Hur

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on March 12, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

He's fine guys. Totally fine.

This little tidbit from the Robert Hur report is very revealing about Biden's cognitive state:

He made car sounds. While Robert Hur asked him to answer questions.

But this is normal. Fine. He's at the top of his game.

Perfect.

Seven-year-olds everywhere are offended.

A good point.

This is the Michael Scott presidency.

Nothing to see at all. Move along.

DON'T YOU DARE MAKE FUN OF HIS STUTTER.

(As an aside: we've seen lots of old and recent footage of Biden talking. There really isn't a noticable stutter)

It's not. Ask anyone who has known someone with dementia.

Biden's brain is tapioca pudding.

Barely likable.

He'll apologize to them tomorrow.

Remember how they chanted 'four more years' at the State of the Union?

Yeah, not happening.

This is the sanest option of them all at this point.

Well done, everyone.

Perfect.

Always look for the silver lining.

Oh, but we can. And we do.

Works every time.

Part of it is the dementia; part of it is Biden (and his handlers) knowing he won't face any consequences for the classified documents.

So they don't take it seriously.

At least 'Veep' was fiction.

+1000 for the 'Tropic Thunder' reference.

100% applesauce.

As we were saying.

So are we. Everything about this is a major embarrassment.

***

Tags: BIDEN JOE BIDEN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HUR REPORT

