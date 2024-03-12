The Adults Are Back in Charge: Transcript Shows Biden Made CAR NOISES During Interview With Robert Hur

He's fine guys. Totally fine.

This little tidbit from the Robert Hur report is very revealing about Biden's cognitive state:

Joe Biden literally said "My Corvette go BRRRRR" while Robert Hur pleaded with him to answer actual questions pic.twitter.com/7dSk53VG3Y — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) March 12, 2024

He made car sounds. While Robert Hur asked him to answer questions.

But this is normal. Fine. He's at the top of his game.

Perfect.

Sounds like a conversation with my 7 yr old nephew. — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) March 12, 2024

Seven-year-olds everywhere are offended.

It is a well known tactic to try to distract from guilt. Oh that question? Look over there, there's a bird! When I was a kid we had lots of birds!! — SpinSycle 🏴‍☠️ (@SpinSycle) March 12, 2024

A good point.

That is up there with Michael Scott’s deposition. — 2na Corp (@2naCorp) March 12, 2024

This is the Michael Scott presidency.

Nothing to see here. Just the President of the United States, who definitely doesn’t have crippling dementia, making car sounds like a 4-year-old during an interview with a prosecutor asking him questions about classified document mishandling. https://t.co/1OrJzBVKEj — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 12, 2024

Nothing to see at all. Move along.

DON'T YOU DARE MAKE FUN OF HIS STUTTER.

(As an aside: we've seen lots of old and recent footage of Biden talking. There really isn't a noticable stutter)

This had to be an act. https://t.co/wk9C9Xag5p — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) March 12, 2024

It's not. Ask anyone who has known someone with dementia.

Biden's brain is tapioca pudding.

Biden going "vroom vroom" is the only time in his career so far that I find even remotely likable https://t.co/o9nCbJ5Bxn — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 12, 2024

Barely likable.

The Dems will only be upset that he didn’t mimic an electric car. https://t.co/DNqiNPzUyg — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 12, 2024

He'll apologize to them tomorrow.

And the media & left wing want to keep this man in office https://t.co/t4sT0Nyd29 pic.twitter.com/kr22lmxKNz — Foxy's Crime Scenes (@thewaryfox) March 12, 2024

Remember how they chanted 'four more years' at the State of the Union?

Yeah, not happening.

Yet, I'm the crazy one for voting third-party... https://t.co/DwY0DfWyZq — Space Outlaw (@RadioAnarchy17) March 12, 2024

This is the sanest option of them all at this point.

The leader of the free world. https://t.co/NZtBad42Rb — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) March 12, 2024

Well done, everyone.

Perfect.

There is a glimmer of light in even the darkest void https://t.co/zlFEmJLuf6 — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) March 12, 2024

Always look for the silver lining.

Please be fake

Please be fake

Please be fake



We can't have a toddler as president https://t.co/JQ2xvMd2rl — Rural Ragin' Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) March 12, 2024

Oh, but we can. And we do.

Works every time.

precisely the respect the situation deserved https://t.co/mVyR3vysgj — ernesto (@unterernst) March 12, 2024

Part of it is the dementia; part of it is Biden (and his handlers) knowing he won't face any consequences for the classified documents.

So they don't take it seriously.

It is an exact replica of VEEP happening at the White House.



Absolutely incredible how stupid voters are 😭😭 https://t.co/9CxKYZzOde — Drinker of things (@GimmeA3eer) March 12, 2024

At least 'Veep' was fiction.

We have Simple Jack and Pinocchio as our two major party candidates …. https://t.co/Cx2b7bdUky — Ryan King (@RKING90210) March 12, 2024

+1000 for the 'Tropic Thunder' reference.

This dudes brain is 100% applesauce. https://t.co/zMCqAPNAD4 — Timmy Briseno (@Timmmerica) March 12, 2024

100% applesauce.

Sounds like what someone would say who has dementia. OR someone who knows he's untouchable and gives a hoot about the investigation. https://t.co/Gdr6MfUM1u — The Empire Posts Back 🇮🇱 (@empirepostsback) March 12, 2024

As we were saying.

This from the “adult” they said would bring back professionalism back to the White House. I’m embarrassed for my country. https://t.co/gXx3x3XE5m — Mrs.McGee (@Amy551698623518) March 12, 2024

So are we. Everything about this is a major embarrassment.

***

