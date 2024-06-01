WATCH: Trump's Best Impersonator Is Now the 'Outlaw President'
Happy Pride Everyone! Rep. Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Launches Pride Month with Anti-Trump Sc...
Jonathan Turley BURIES Bennie Thompson for Trying to Deny Trump Secret Service Protection
Meanwhile: President Biden Approves Strikes on Civilian Targets in Russia With US Missiles
President Joe Biden Says It's 'Dangerous' to Call Donald Trump's Trial 'Rigged'
‘View’ Audience Cheers Prediction of One-Year Prison Sentence for Trump
New Report Shows Biden Should Direct His 'Nobody's Above the Law' Lecture to...
Puh-LEEZE! Politico Profiles 'Reluctant Prosecutor' Alvin Bragg
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. LAST CHANCE!
The Untouchable: Broadcasters Association Strips Robert De Niro of Award After Unhinged Tr...
Biden's Reaction to Question About Opponent's Conviction Has Starring Role in New Trump...
'Stat of the Day': Here's 24 Hours of Trump's Fundraising vs. Biden Campaign's...
Cut 'Em Off Then: Vermont to Require Oil Companies to Pay for 'Climate...
WATCH: Joy Behar Tells Us She Was Not Totally DEPENDable when Celebrating the...

Robert Hur Transcript Was Mostly Accurate With Some 'Minor' Fixes

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 01, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Here's something we'd almost forgotten about. As we reported on May 16, the House Judiciary GOP voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for not turning over audio recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur's investigation of President Joe Biden for willfully retaining classified documents. (Speaking of no one is above the law.)

Advertisement

The White House has claimed executive privilege over the audio recordings of Hur's interviews with Biden. We do have the transcripts, but we have to believe the White House has reasons for wanting to keep the recordings secret, what with Biden going off on tangents on how hot Dr. Jill Biden looks in a bikini and making car noises.

Kyle Becker reports that a court filing showed that the White House altered the transcript resulting in only very "minor differences." They took out all the "uh"s and "um"s and repeated "I"s and "and"s. That must be Biden's stutter acting up again. This wouldn't be the first time the White House had cleaned up a transcript of one of Biden's speeches. As we reported last month, the White House made nine corrections to Biden's speech to the NAACP, such as when he said Barack Obama sent him to Detroit to fix the pandemic, or when he made reference to the January 6 "erectionists."

Yes, release the tapes! We know holding Garland in contempt of Congress means nothing.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley BURIES Bennie Thompson for Trying to Deny Trump Secret Service Protection
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

"Joe Biden is running for four more years. Americans need to know if he is 'non compos mentis' for the job."

We'll never hear those recordings.

And as Becker says, this isn't a private matter. This was an investigation into the president willfully retaining classified documents dating back to his days as a senator … a crime of which he is clearly guilty but will not be charged.

The mumblings and bumbling of a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.

Hand over the tapes, most transparent administration ever.

Advertisement
Advertisement

How about him telling his ghostwriter to wait while he runs downstairs to fetch some classified documents he has stored in the basement?

Remember Rep. Madeleine Dean asking Hur if he'd care to "correct the record" about the claim that Biden couldn't remember date of Beau Biden's passing? He can't even tell you where he died.

Nothing's going to change, even with the House Judiciary Committee's subpoena of the tapes and the FOIA requests filed but just about every major news outlet.

***


 

Tags: INTERVIEW JOE BIDEN TRANSCRIPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley BURIES Bennie Thompson for Trying to Deny Trump Secret Service Protection
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Trump's Best Impersonator Is Now the 'Outlaw President'
Aaron Walker
Happy Pride Everyone! Rep. Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Launches Pride Month with Anti-Trump Screed
Chad Felix Greene
Meanwhile: President Biden Approves Strikes on Civilian Targets in Russia With US Missiles
Brett T.
President Joe Biden Says It's 'Dangerous' to Call Donald Trump's Trial 'Rigged'
Brett T.
New Report Shows Biden Should Direct His 'Nobody's Above the Law' Lecture to Somebody Closer to Home
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley BURIES Bennie Thompson for Trying to Deny Trump Secret Service Protection Grateful Calvin
Advertisement