Robert Hur Transcript Was Mostly Accurate With Some 'Minor' Fixes

Here's something we'd almost forgotten about. As we reported on May 16, the House Judiciary GOP voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for not turning over audio recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur's investigation of President Joe Biden for willfully retaining classified documents. (Speaking of no one is above the law.)

The White House has claimed executive privilege over the audio recordings of Hur's interviews with Biden. We do have the transcripts, but we have to believe the White House has reasons for wanting to keep the recordings secret, what with Biden going off on tangents on how hot Dr. Jill Biden looks in a bikini and making car noises.

Kyle Becker reports that a court filing showed that the White House altered the transcript resulting in only very "minor differences." They took out all the "uh"s and "um"s and repeated "I"s and "and"s. That must be Biden's stutter acting up again. This wouldn't be the first time the White House had cleaned up a transcript of one of Biden's speeches. As we reported last month, the White House made nine corrections to Biden's speech to the NAACP, such as when he said Barack Obama sent him to Detroit to fix the pandemic, or when he made reference to the January 6 "erectionists."

BREAKING.🚨



The White House has admitted in federal court that it *ALTERED* the transcript of President Joe Biden's testimony to the Special Counsel in order for him to appear less incompetent, according to @GOPoversight.



Release the tapes!

Yes, release the tapes! We know holding Garland in contempt of Congress means nothing.

The office of the presidency is not a "private" matter. The American people have a right to know and to assess the credibility of the sitting President Joe Biden in a criminal investigation that was ultimately dropped under suspect pretenses.



Joe Biden is running for four more…

"Joe Biden is running for four more years. Americans need to know if he is 'non compos mentis' for the job."

We'll never hear those recordings.

And as Becker says, this isn't a private matter. This was an investigation into the president willfully retaining classified documents dating back to his days as a senator … a crime of which he is clearly guilty but will not be charged.

Interestingly, it does not appear that anyone from the Oversight Committee was in on the comparison listening session. 🤔 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 1, 2024

C'mon Kyle, they promised the alterations are exceedingly minor. I'm sure we can trust that everything is on the up and up. Joe Biden would never lie. — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) June 1, 2024

“We took out the mumbling and bumbling that makes him look like mumbling bumbler.” — Philvis Presley (@PhilvisPresley) June 1, 2024

The mumblings and bumbling of a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.

All the more reason to get the real transcript before the debate — kath (@Muskadoptme) June 1, 2024

Hand over the tapes, most transparent administration ever.

Imagine how bad the audio must be, for them to fight tooth and nail like this to keep it from being released. — Mark HK (@mlehmhk) June 1, 2024

phrases like "hey folks" were removed



and disclaimers were added to "not a joke" statements.

It's a good time to bury the news, I suppose. — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) June 1, 2024

Good grief! In determining competency, all those "non words" and the delivery of his answers are the most important. Release the transcript IN ITS ENTIRETY but more importantly release the tape! — LadyBC (@ebc2017ebc) June 1, 2024

Of course they did, which is why they are fighting the release of the audio recordings of said interview. — Joseph Dingey (@JoeDingey) June 1, 2024

They admit they made changes so this pretty much should guarantee that tapes are necessary. Any change made, even to filler words, should mean tapes are released. There is no reason to keep them hidden from the public anyways. — David Karim (@davidkarim) June 1, 2024

Their interpretation of minor differences is ALL THE DIFFERENCE in the world !! Absolutely disgusting and a lie !!! Another form of lying. — lsfletcher Don't need a Bill to Close the Border (@lsfletcher21) June 1, 2024

No material differences, so why not capture it accurately in a government document? I think we all know why. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) June 1, 2024

Sounds like a crime and election interference. — Michael (@michael_esq1) June 1, 2024

I'm pretty sure this type of transcript has to be verbatim, 100% with every filler word or "misspeak" he utters.



I did a little bit of transcription for a while. Not an expert but something like this (a legal proceeding) would have been 100% verbatim. — jslabar (@jslabar) June 1, 2024

How about him telling his ghostwriter to wait while he runs downstairs to fetch some classified documents he has stored in the basement?

Absolutely! Release the tapes! FOIA! — Jeanne Chamberlain (@jeannemcham) June 1, 2024

Remember Rep. Madeleine Dean asking Hur if he'd care to "correct the record" about the claim that Biden couldn't remember date of Beau Biden's passing? He can't even tell you where he died.

I think we're all fatigued from the, "Nothing's going to happen" syndrome. — Tracey. pause. end of quote (@adashoftea) June 1, 2024

Nothing's going to change, even with the House Judiciary Committee's subpoena of the tapes and the FOIA requests filed but just about every major news outlet.

