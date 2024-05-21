'He's Fine'! WH Transcript of Biden Speech Has a Few Corrections ('Erectionists' Being Just One)

Joe Biden's lies and gaffes (mostly lies) have become so prevalent that the White House has been reduced to fact-checking the president so the transcript is a little more accurate. Why are they starting now? That's anybody's guess.

Biden's NAACP speech in Detroit was deemed worthy of just a few corrections when it comes to the White House transcript:

Wow....this is remarkable. The White House issues 9 corrections to Biden's NAACP speech - including substituting "recession" for "pandemic" . Holy moly...https://t.co/Z3wjlEEDno — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 21, 2024

The transcript has lies/gaffes crossed out and replaced with what Biden was supposed to say.

Just a stutter — Ben Woods (@woods1166223) May 21, 2024

One of those corrections revolves around Biden talking about the January 6th "erectionists" -- except the White House transcript people decided to start the word with an "i" so it didn't get turned into a Viagra ad:

That’s why on January 6th — what happened? Every legal avenue Trump tried to challenge the election failed, so he unleashed an insurrection. And now he’s running again. And he’s not only obsessed with — about losing 2020, he’s clearly unhinged. Just listen to him. He calls the irrectionists [insurrectionists] who stormed Capitol Hill “patriots.” He says, if reelected, he wants, quote, “every” one of them pardoned.

It's a total mystery why the White House doesn't want the audio of the Hur interview made public!

Only 9 corrections? Can’t wait for the Biden/trump debate. 😂🤡 https://t.co/d8y5DhZRkh — Jojothomas8787 (@jojothomas8787) May 21, 2024

The transcript could have contained about 100 self-contained fact-checks in a completely candid world.

He said “pandemic “ but meant “recession “

He has lost it. He has no idea what he’s saying. Biden, your soup is waiting. https://t.co/ivxZlL9fmT — Mickey Wright (@in2happy) May 21, 2024

All is well!

The White House has done more fact-checks on Biden than the MSM "fact-checkers"? Go figure