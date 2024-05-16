House Judiciary Committee Holds Merrick Garland in Contempt for Not Turning Over Audio Recordings

Comcast Would Like to Remind You That Mother Nature Is Gender Fluid
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on May 16, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Being held in contempt of Congress doesn't mean much; look at the consequences for Hunter Biden for not showing up for a subpoena. Still, the House Judiciary GOP has voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for not turning over audio recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur's investigation of President Joe Biden for willfully retaining classified documents — a crime of which he's clearly guilty.

As we reported earlier, Biden is claiming executive privilege over the recordings — at the recommendation of Garland — for the simple reason that it might hurt Biden in the election. "The absence of a legitimate need for the audio recordings lays bare your likely goal — to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes,” White House counsel Ed Siskel wrote in a scathing letter to House Republicans.

Our own Doug Powers did a VIP post on why the White House might want to keep those recordings under wraps, not the least of which is Biden going off on tangents about his Corvette and making car noises.

Multiple news outlets, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post are also suing the Department of Justice under FOIA to get ahold of the audio.

Thank goodness he's not a Supreme Court Justice.

No.

Yeah, we're not expecting to hear those recordings anytime soon. It is pretty big news that Garland is being held in contempt of Court, even if he won't face any consequences. As stated above, White House counsel has come right out and said they'd be used by Republicans to hurt Biden's re-election chances.

***


