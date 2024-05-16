House Judiciary Committee Holds Merrick Garland in Contempt for Not Turning Over Audio Recordings

Being held in contempt of Congress doesn't mean much; look at the consequences for Hunter Biden for not showing up for a subpoena. Still, the House Judiciary GOP has voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for not turning over audio recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur's investigation of President Joe Biden for willfully retaining classified documents — a crime of which he's clearly guilty.

As we reported earlier, Biden is claiming executive privilege over the recordings — at the recommendation of Garland — for the simple reason that it might hurt Biden in the election. "The absence of a legitimate need for the audio recordings lays bare your likely goal — to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes,” White House counsel Ed Siskel wrote in a scathing letter to House Republicans.

Yes, to be clear Joe Biden's Department of Justice is quite literally saying that it gets to hide evidence from federal investigations because it would damage the president politically to release it. https://t.co/6e4UmuKOGg — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 16, 2024

Our own Doug Powers did a VIP post on why the White House might want to keep those recordings under wraps, not the least of which is Biden going off on tangents about his Corvette and making car noises.

#BREAKING: The House Judiciary Committee just voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for failing to provide the lawfully subpoenaed audio tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview of President Biden. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 16, 2024

Multiple news outlets, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post are also suing the Department of Justice under FOIA to get ahold of the audio.

🚨BREAKING: The House Judiciary Committee has voted to hold AG Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for failing to provide the subpoenaed audio tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview of Joe Biden. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2024

He’ll get some strongly worded tweets tomorrow if he doesn’t provide them ASAP — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) May 16, 2024

Garland, secretary of the DOJ, is deliberately shielding the American people from the truth about the mental competence of their president. Pathetic and should be criminal. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) May 16, 2024

Release the tapes and let the American people see how incompetent Joe Biden is. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 16, 2024

Merrick Garland is a weak and corrupt little man! — WildBillNC🇺🇸 (@WildBillNC1978) May 16, 2024

Thank goodness he's not a Supreme Court Justice.

Will anything actually come of it though? — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) May 16, 2024

No.

And we all know where that's going. — El Coyote (@kbo_coyote) May 16, 2024

Contempt of congress almost means nothing to political figures in this current state of politics. So sad to say. — 1585.eth (@KryptoKing13) May 16, 2024

AND…. Nothing will happen — Drew 🇺🇲 (@realCowboyDrew) May 16, 2024

Breaking; nothing will happen. The Republicans have no teeth. — George Moore (@moor82468) May 16, 2024

Hunter Biden, crickets.



Peter Navarro, 4 months in prison.



Merrick Garland, crickets.



Awake yet? — DrAtsabNikcuf (@DrAtsabNikcuf) May 16, 2024

Yeah, we're not expecting to hear those recordings anytime soon. It is pretty big news that Garland is being held in contempt of Court, even if he won't face any consequences. As stated above, White House counsel has come right out and said they'd be used by Republicans to hurt Biden's re-election chances.

