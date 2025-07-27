'Experts Lose Again': 'Massive European Union Trade Deal' Being Called 'Major Home Run'

Tweets are buzzing about what President Donald Trump is announcing at the European Union with respect to tariffs.

🚨 JUST IN - PRESIDENT TRUMP IN SCOTLAND: "They don't wanna pay tariffs. If they don't wanna pay tariffs? The best way to do it - build your plant in the UNITED STATES."



"We have a lot of steel mills and plants, aluminum mills and plants, being built [in America]. We have a lot… pic.twitter.com/yaj9UyQXUB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 27, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump hits MAJOR HOME RUN with a massive European Union trade deal while in Scotland...victory. 'ZERO TARIFF.' Experts lose again.



"The EU is going to purchase from the US $750 BILLION worth of energy...Agree to invest $600 billion. Agree to open up their… pic.twitter.com/OuRfm4EZNV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 27, 2025

Trump announces trade deal with Eu - 15% tariff — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 27, 2025

Time will tell whether these will have the intended consequences and effects. It is hard to make predictions. Certainly, tariffs are usually designed to protect domestic business interests and foster productivity at home. Time will also tell about how these moves and their consequences will be received here at home.

Update:

Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) tweets, "Wyoming's energy workers are ready to power the world. Thank you, @POTUS!"

Wyoming’s energy workers are ready to power the world. Thank you, @POTUS! https://t.co/6Jo92Xk7QF — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) July 27, 2025

Editor's Note: A tweet by Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) and its context have been added to this post.