That's a HARD NO From Us! Randi Weingarten Announces Curriculum Partnership With the World Economic Forum

Randi Weingarten and teachers' unions are the worst things to happen to education since the DOE. They've done nothing to improve the education system or teach our children -- test scores have declined, literacy rates are plummeting, and kids can't do basic math.

That's because Weingarten and her ilk view their jobs as activists and indoctrinators and not educators.

Case in point:

Randi Weingarten just announced "a partnership with the World Economic Forum to create a curriculum.." pic.twitter.com/BrVV6BBvh8 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 26, 2025

The World Economic Forum (WEF)?

Nope.

I have never seen a better advertisement for homeschooling.



Ever. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 27, 2025

Randi is the best unintentional advocate for homeschooling ever.

The people who fly around in private jets to tell us about how bad the climate crisis is are now plotting with the worst educator in the world to create a curriculum.



Makes sense. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 26, 2025

Decline is a choice.

This is even more terrifying than when former domestic terrorist Bill Ayers wrote the curriculum for Education majors at the University of Illinois where he was considered an “esteemed professor.” — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) July 26, 2025

Yes, it is.

What’s next, a partnership with UNRWA? — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) July 27, 2025

Would this surprise us?

Nope.

Even more reason to abolish her union and the WEF. — Virtual Dr. X (@RussJohnsonMD) July 26, 2025

It sure is.

Well, this sure is a cards on the table moment. https://t.co/KxEei9acBB — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) July 27, 2025

YUP.

Teachers Unions are political entities formed for ADULT benefits and workplace conditions.



They should have no role whatsoever in curriculum development, review, or approval. https://t.co/zO8EV3wjtZ — stevemur (@stevemur) July 26, 2025

Correct.

Oh come on. I thought WEF slunk into the shadows after Build Back Better failed and after all those sexual harassment allegations.



Randi Weingarten, the face of NoKings movement, NDI Director, AFT President, former DNC member... is one of the top globalists in the world.



Why is… https://t.co/CCbDSOoqUR — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 27, 2025

The Trump administration needs to shut this down, pronto.

WEF curriculum when American students are barely reading, writing, & doing basic math as it is?



Hail to the no.



Get your kids out of government schools ASAP. https://t.co/wqRyovZR5H — Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 (@0riettaRose) July 27, 2025

And if you can't, stay and make the public schools great again.

Abolish teachers unions. https://t.co/SXWvoPdl3t — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 27, 2025

Amen.

