That's a HARD NO From Us! Randi Weingarten Announces Curriculum Partnership With the World Economic Forum

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 27, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File

Randi Weingarten and teachers' unions are the worst things to happen to education since the DOE. They've done nothing to improve the education system or teach our children -- test scores have declined, literacy rates are plummeting, and kids can't do basic math.

That's because Weingarten and her ilk view their jobs as activists and indoctrinators and not educators.

Case in point:

The World Economic Forum (WEF)?

Nope.

Randi is the best unintentional advocate for homeschooling ever.

Decline is a choice.

Yes, it is.

Would this surprise us?

Nope.

It sure is.

YUP.

Correct.

The Trump administration needs to shut this down, pronto.

And if you can't, stay and make the public schools great again.

Amen.

EDUCATION

