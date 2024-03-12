Congresswoman Gives Robert Hur a Chance to Correct the Record on Joe Biden's Memory

One of the things that led Special Counsel Robert Hur to decide not to recommend charges against President Joe Biden for willfully retaining classified documents, some dating back to his days in the Senate, was that Biden's memory was poor. As we reported earlier, CBS News' Weija Jiang tweeted that Biden "immediately said the date" of his son Beau's death, but Hur never claimed that he didn't. He said he had trouble keeping years straight, and the transcript shows Biden saying that in 2017 or 2018 his son was either deployed to Iraq or dead. He had to be coached on the year.

As we reported the other day, independent journalist Aaron Rupar warned us that he was zero f**ks to give this election cycle and is going to go all out. So it's not surprising that the king of out-of-context video clips featured Rep. Madeleine Dan giving Hur the opportunity to correct the record.

Dean gives Hur a chance to correct what his report says about Biden not remember the date of Beau's death. Hur dodges. pic.twitter.com/swHL6bWISG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2024

"Hur dodges." Rupar's gonna Rupar.

Then she cuts him off from citing the transcript that shows exactly what he described in his report. https://t.co/bDlBpR0OqB — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 12, 2024

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) asks former Special Counsel Robert Hur if he'd care to "correct the record" about claim that President Biden couldn't remember date of Beau Biden's passing pic.twitter.com/DLwpDlHbcR — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 12, 2024

The transcript shows Joe Biden couldn't remember the year his son died, which is exactly what Hur said.



There's nothing to correct. — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 12, 2024

Um, Democrats, Hur was trying to cut Biden a break.

"I don't know when or where you said it, but it'll make a good clip for the evening news" — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) March 12, 2024

She reminds me of the libs in my replies when I ask for a source:

"I'm not doing research for you" 😂 — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) March 12, 2024

I made it up hoping he wouldn’t push back — Truth Be Told (@switchparadigm) March 12, 2024

I read about it on MSNBC, I yield my time. — Obsessive (@CaMegadeth) March 12, 2024

She's just setting up a sound bite for the mainstream media to use, knowing they will edit it to make it sound like she was correct. — Tech Transplant (@TechnoTroph) March 12, 2024

Or for Rupar to post.

Lmao!!!

Dean: You misrepresented that. Would you like to correct the record?

Hur: Where does it say that?

Dean: I saw it somewhere. I yield my time. — VinylLife (@TrueDodgerCrue) March 12, 2024

So, she criticized his *evidence gathering, but she relied on *hearsay reporting. — Kenneth Walsh (@kenwalsh77) March 12, 2024

Her last words are so typical, “I read it in the reporting.” Politicians are giving the lies in which they spread. — Mike Brown (@MikeBro27132451) March 12, 2024

She is lying and didn’t read the actual report — David Suslenskiy 🇺🇸 (@DavidSuslenskiy) March 12, 2024

She completely destroyed herself. That was just intended to be a sound bite related in no way to the truth. — HipHopThinker♦️ (@HipHopThinker) March 12, 2024

She knows it's not true, she's just getting the sound bite out there.



Media lies about it, poliitician cites media lie, media then uses the politician citing the original bullshit as if it's actual confirmation. — stopbeingweird (@justquitplz) March 12, 2024

The transcript shows that it was Biden who brought up his late son Beau, not Hur. The president claimed he believed Beau had died in 2017 or 2018 when he had tragically died of brain cancer in 2015. — Scott Austin (@ScottTAustin) March 12, 2024

And then a "fiery" Biden went on TV to call Hur a son of a bitch for bringing up his dead son, which he didn't do. When Beau Biden came up, Hur tried to steer the interview back on course.

