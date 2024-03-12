Congresswoman Gives Robert Hur a Chance to Correct the Record on Joe Biden's Memory

This Is The Way: Virginia Student Sues Fairfax School District for Forcing Transgender...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 12, 2024
meme

One of the things that led Special Counsel Robert Hur to decide not to recommend charges against President Joe Biden for willfully retaining classified documents, some dating back to his days in the Senate, was that Biden's memory was poor. As we reported earlier, CBS News' Weija Jiang tweeted that Biden "immediately said the date" of his son Beau's death, but Hur never claimed that he didn't. He said he had trouble keeping years straight, and the transcript shows Biden saying that in 2017 or 2018 his son was either deployed to Iraq or dead. He had to be coached on the year.

As we reported the other day, independent journalist Aaron Rupar warned us that he was zero f**ks to give this election cycle and is going to go all out. So it's not surprising that the king of out-of-context video clips featured Rep. Madeleine Dan giving Hur the opportunity to correct the record.

"Hur dodges." Rupar's gonna Rupar.

Um, Democrats, Hur was trying to cut Biden a break.

Or for Rupar to post.

And then a "fiery" Biden went on TV to call Hur a son of a bitch for bringing up his dead son, which he didn't do. When Beau Biden came up, Hur tried to steer the interview back on course.

***

