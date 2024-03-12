CBS Correspondent Says Biden ‘Immediately’ Said the Date When His Son Died

One of the damning details to come out of Special Prosecutor Robert Hur's report on President Joe Biden's willful retention of classified documents was that Biden couldn't remember the day (or even year) his son Beau died. After the press latched onto that detail, Biden gave a "fiery" press briefing when he said Hur, the son of a bitch, had brought up his son, not him.

CBS News senior White House correspondent Weija Jiang tweeted that it was false that Biden had forgotten the date; according to the interview transcript, he immediately said the date.

The President was fired up about Hur’s claim that he couldn’t remember when his son Beau died… because it was false. He immediately said the date, according to the interview transcript.



Read more here: https://t.co/NVzeDac6Ve — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 12, 2024

The article you’re amplifying quite literally says your post is false. But you said it anyway. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 12, 2024

Biden recalled the date (May 30th) but did not remember the year.



This is what Hur wrote:

“He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.” — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 12, 2024

She knows we can all see the transcript, right?

This @CBSNews reporter is just completely lying, or can’t read. https://t.co/h3mWQFUedl — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 12, 2024

Hur never made this claim. Here's what I mean about journalists covering for the WH. Here is the actual transcript, which they aren't showing you



Biden claimed Beau Biden was deployed in Iraq in 2017. Several people had to remind him.



"Was it 2015 when he died?" https://t.co/wcaIzFXrNz pic.twitter.com/56zXxgPxek — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2024

"Was it 2015 he had died," asked Biden. An unidentified male speaker tells him, "It was May of 2015." Biden then goes on to say that Donald Trump was elected in November of 2017.

"Was it 2015 he had died?" is right there in the transcript. Hur was absolutely correct. https://t.co/yK02iG5he2 pic.twitter.com/4BvG2T8GWA — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) March 12, 2024

"This is, what, 2017, 2018, that area?" Biden asked Hur. "Remember, in this time frame, my son is — either been deployed or is dying," Biden goes on.

Remember how Biden came out and called the special counsel a son of a bitch and chastised him in front of the country?



This was Hur's response to Biden bringing up Beau Biden. pic.twitter.com/60DrHoXtFp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2024

Apparently, the $8 million book advance was for a book to be called, "Promise Me, Dad" — because Biden is such a loving father. His only fault is loving his sons too much.

Hur was such a mean son of a bitch over Beau Biden that he offered to take a break when Biden started talking about him. pic.twitter.com/nbLycec54C — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2024

You're actually a liar. Shocking level to which you are willing to mislead. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 12, 2024

@CBS fired Catherine Herridge and kept this Communist agitprop operative. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 12, 2024

Nice try…here’s what he actually said, and it’s clear he couldn’t recall when his son died, until he was given the date by an attorney and staffer (click on image to read the entire exchange): pic.twitter.com/ktLAWblyEu — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) March 12, 2024

You're allowed to read before you tweet, Weijia. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 12, 2024

How are you being rewarded for posting this? — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) March 12, 2024

You should delete or correct your tweet; the transcript clearly shows that you are incorrect or lying, or both. — Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) March 12, 2024

He's repeatedly said in speeches and over the photo to Gold Star families that his son Beau died in Iraq.

I can’t believe this tweet is still up. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) March 12, 2024

How does it feel to be an Orwellian cliche? — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) March 12, 2024

I fixed it for you:



He immediately said the correct month and day after suggesting either 2017 or 2018. An aide quickly chimed in to remind him that his son had died in 2015. Biden brought up his son's death to excuse himself of responsibility for the handling of documents. — Equality 7-2521 (@Equality7d2521) March 12, 2024

Biden raised the point, and accurate to the report, could not state the year (without assistance from aides)



He had nothing to be “fired up” about, and it’s disingenuous stenography like this that has caused so few to have any faith in “media” anymore — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) March 12, 2024

So you lied. When will you issue an apology for being a shill reporter? — Eric Bowlin (@ejbowlin) March 12, 2024

Who is this "unidentified male speaker" who coached him with the right answer? — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 12, 2024

Or you can read the transcript that shows he did not know what year Beau died until an aide told him. What is your end game here, since it isn't protecting your journalistic integrity? — dcnh (@dcnh42) March 12, 2024

He never claimed that. Quit lying. — Corey - First Ambassador to the Moon (@corysix6) March 12, 2024

Hur said that Biden had trouble remembering years, which the transcript shows is absolutely true. He had to be coached on the year.

How is this tweet still up?

***

