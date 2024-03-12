CBS Correspondent Says Biden ‘Immediately’ Said the Date When His Son Died

The Adults Are Back in Charge: Transcript Shows Biden Made CAR NOISES During...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on March 12, 2024
Twitter

One of the damning details to come out of Special Prosecutor Robert Hur's report on President Joe Biden's willful retention of classified documents was that Biden couldn't remember the day (or even year) his son Beau died. After the press latched onto that detail, Biden gave a "fiery" press briefing when he said Hur, the son of a bitch, had brought up his son, not him.

CBS News senior White House correspondent Weija Jiang tweeted that it was false that Biden had forgotten the date; according to the interview transcript, he immediately said the date.

She knows we can all see the transcript, right?

"Was it 2015 he had died," asked Biden. An unidentified male speaker tells him, "It was May of 2015." Biden then goes on to say that Donald Trump was elected in November of 2017.

'Drag Him, Queen!' Patricia Heaton SCHOOLS Mark Ruffalo on His 'Violent' Oscars Symbolism
Amy Curtis
"This is, what, 2017, 2018, that area?" Biden asked Hur. "Remember, in this time frame, my son is — either been deployed or is dying," Biden goes on.

Apparently, the $8 million book advance was for a book to be called, "Promise Me, Dad" — because Biden is such a loving father. His only fault is loving his sons too much.

He's repeatedly said in speeches and over the photo to Gold Star families that his son Beau died in Iraq.

Hur said that Biden had trouble remembering years, which the transcript shows is absolutely true. He had to be coached on the year.

How is this tweet still up?

***

