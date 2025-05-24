Failed the Test: Victor Davis Hanson Brutally Takes Down Jake Tapper Over His ‘Journalistic’ Cowardice

Idiocracy Is Here! David Hogg Says Jasmine Crockett is the Leader the Dem...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on May 24, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson pulled no punches when recently exposing CNN’s Jake Tapper for what he truly is. Hanson checks off every ‘journalistic’ failure Tapper has participated in, up to and including his shameless Biden book.

Start here with these excerpts. (READ)

Victor Davis Hanson absolutely demolishes Jake Tapper: “One of the greatest acts of moral duplicity I’ve seen in my lifetime."

Brutal. And 100% accurate:

"Joe Biden has got cancer. He's written off. He's in decline. The family is disgraced. It's easy now to write about that."

"It was hard and would've required intellectual courage, moral fortitude to say this when he was the most powerful man in the world."

"And so, Jake Tapper, you failed that test."

Now view Hanson’s unrelenting takedown. (WATCH)

Hanson’s a treasure.

It’s starting to dawn on the public and commenters that Tapper’s ‘Original Sin’ book is nothing but a CYA attempt for the legacy media, which actively participated in the cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

