Failed the Test: Victor Davis Hanson Brutally Takes Down Jake Tapper Over His ‘Journalistic’ Cowardice

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson pulled no punches when recently exposing CNN’s Jake Tapper for what he truly is. Hanson checks off every ‘journalistic’ failure Tapper has participated in, up to and including his shameless Biden book.

Victor Davis Hanson absolutely demolishes Jake Tapper: “One of the greatest acts of moral duplicity I’ve seen in my lifetime." Brutal. And 100% accurate: "Joe Biden has got cancer. He's written off. He's in decline. The family is disgraced. It's easy now to write about that." "It was hard and would've required intellectual courage, moral fortitude to say this when he was the most powerful man in the world." "And so, Jake Tapper, you failed that test."

Hanson’s a treasure.

It’s starting to dawn on the public and commenters that Tapper’s ‘Original Sin’ book is nothing but a CYA attempt for the legacy media, which actively participated in the cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline.

Tapper just wants to sell books.



Zero credibility. Zero integrity. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 24, 2025

1. Sell books, attempt to absolve the media of their complicity and use it as a pretext to go after Trump — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2025

The pivot from Biden to going after Trump has already started.

Posters note there is no bravery in Tapper and his stale ‘revelations.’

They all failed.



Not just Tapper. The whole industry cashed in its credibility for access and narrative control. Now that Biden’s decline is undeniable, they pretend to be brave for saying what millions saw years ago. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) May 24, 2025

This entire Jake Tapper saga is detestable. I don’t know how he can continue as a “newscaster.”

The biggest disappointment is that the press may get away with all of their deceptions.

They should all be fired if not imprisoned.

I hope his garbage book is a massive failure. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) May 24, 2025

He can continue at CNN for one simple reason - he doesn’t care. The lies, the cover-up, the shameless book, and the self-promotion all point to a man who doesn’t care.