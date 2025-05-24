Snooze Cruise: Norwegian Man Wakes Up to Find Giant Cargo Ship Run Aground Outside His Window

You’ve probably heard the old saying, ‘Waiting for one's ship to come in.’ Well, the wait is over for a Norwegian man. He awoke Thursday morning to find a huge cargo ship outside his window. The man must be a heavy sleeper because he didn't hear it run aground.
Here’s a video plus several pics of the visiting vessel. (WATCH)
A man in Norway awoke early Thursday to discover a 443-foot container ship had run aground a stone’s throw from his fjord-side house — and he had slept through the commotion. https://t.co/SM74wuDJxz pic.twitter.com/qpooNESLd4— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 23, 2025
Norwegian man woke up to find a grounded cargo ship right outside his home https://t.co/36XVciFQtf pic.twitter.com/zQ12G6p7dE— New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2025
unbelievable! A huge cargo ship stranded outside the city of Trondheim today, only a few meters from a house where people slept pic.twitter.com/UvhOhtxdB5— Jørgen Dalen (@JorgenDalen) May 22, 2025
«NCL Salten» with Temu delivery yesterday in Trondheimsfjorden, Norway. 🏁🎯🎁#Temu #Norway #China #Seamen #Navigaton #OOTT #Mastermariner #Ship #photooftheday #weekendvibes #photo #shopping #shipping pic.twitter.com/Ar6DCRQzTa— Shippinginvestor 💵 (@ShipandOil) May 23, 2025
That’s pretty incredible!
Commenters had their jokes and observations ready.
There a Norwegian Wood joke here… I just know it.— The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) May 23, 2025
Beatles fault. Capt. probably heard Norwegian wood, was really good.— Hatman7 (@Hatman19225538) May 23, 2025
‘I once had a ship, or should I say she once had me?’
Here are some more.
"It followed me home. Can I keep it?"— Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) May 23, 2025
Finders keepers?— Morgan (@RennyG1103) May 23, 2025
Salvage rights.— Danny Anderson (aka: Abuelo de la Spoopy) (@danander11) May 24, 2025
These Amazon Prime deliveries are getting ridiculous— name cannot be blank (@calebisntfunny) May 23, 2025
What the hell did he order?— Jason (@AncientArgonaut) May 23, 2025
He should charge them a docking fee.— Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) May 23, 2025
Now he has a "no parking" sign.— 🔻 Thomas Fritz 🔻 (@ThomasF17739689) May 23, 2025
How crazy to wake up with that— Eddy (@EddyMetaX) May 23, 2025
In other news, a Norwegian man has earned the title of the soundest sleeper in the world.— slimjim (@slimjim33_33) May 23, 2025
He should. We wonder what his secret is?
