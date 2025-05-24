VIP
Predictable Pivot: Tapper’s Biden Book is Now an Excuse to Go After Trump’s...
Decade Old Video of Biden Shows Him Joking of Faking Prostate Cancer...
US Steel Staying Put: President Trump Green Lights Deal With Nippon
Watch As Unhinged TikTok Influencer Guy Christensen Rants In Praise of Elias Rodriguez
VIP
The Left Is Inherently Violent Part 93,528
You're Darned Right He Does! Politico Frets Trump Sees Judicial Losses As a...
VILE Unhinged Leftist Rebekah Jones Returns to Wish Death on EVERY Israeli Embassy...
OxyMORONS: NBC News Says 'Hate Groups' Are Shrinking While Their Influence Is 'Mainstream'
We Did NAZI This Coming! WaPo Asks the Burning Question: 'Where Do Jews...
Guy Who Set Up COVID Snitch Line and Wanted Hate Speech Registry Warns...
Newspaper Op-Ed of the Day: 'Could You Ever Imagine Trump Risking His Life...
IMAGINE If a Republican Did This! Democrat Rep Invited Dad of D.C. Hamas...
Christopher Rufo Exposes Ivy League’s Fury: Trump’s Harvard Student Program Cut Hits Their...
NBC News Is Very Worried Trump's Harvard Rules Will Negatively Impact the Future...

Snooze Cruise: Norwegian Man Wakes Up to Find Giant Cargo Ship Run Aground Outside His Window

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on May 24, 2025
ImgFlip

You’ve probably heard the old saying, ‘Waiting for one's ship to come in.’ Well, the wait is over for a Norwegian man. He awoke Thursday morning to find a huge cargo ship outside his window. The man must be a heavy sleeper because he didn't hear it run aground.

Advertisement

Here’s a video plus several pics of the visiting vessel. (WATCH)

That’s pretty incredible!

Commenters had their jokes and observations ready.

Recommended

Watch As Unhinged TikTok Influencer Guy Christensen Rants In Praise of Elias Rodriguez
Amy
Advertisement

‘I once had a ship, or should I say she once had me?’

Here are some more.

He should. We wonder what his secret is?

Tags: CRAZY FUNNY VIDEO VIRAL VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch As Unhinged TikTok Influencer Guy Christensen Rants In Praise of Elias Rodriguez
Amy
VILE Unhinged Leftist Rebekah Jones Returns to Wish Death on EVERY Israeli Embassy Staff Member
Amy Curtis
US Steel Staying Put: President Trump Green Lights Deal With Nippon
Eric V.
We Did NAZI This Coming! WaPo Asks the Burning Question: 'Where Do Jews Belong?'
Grateful Calvin
Decade Old Video of Biden Shows Him Joking of Faking Prostate Cancer to Get Out of Obama Administration
Warren Squire
Christopher Rufo Exposes Ivy League’s Fury: Trump’s Harvard Student Program Cut Hits Their Hypocrisy
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch As Unhinged TikTok Influencer Guy Christensen Rants In Praise of Elias Rodriguez Amy
Advertisement