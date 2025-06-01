What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Eyewitness Provides Harrowing Account of Boulder Terror Attack

Defund PBS NOW! 'Conservative' David Brooks Says Elon Musk Is as Bad as...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 PM on June 01, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Earlier this evening, we reported that a suspect, Mohamad Soliman, had been arrested in the violent terror attack against peaceful protesters in Boulder, Colorado, who were gathered to demand the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza. 

The legacy media is already disgracing itself in its reporting about the attack, with MSNBC calling Soliman 'a white man,' and CNN's Andrew McCabe blasting FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino for calling the incident a targeted terror attack. 

Except Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a far-left Democrat, seems to agree with the FBI.

Several individuals were brutally attacked while peacefully marching to draw attention to the plight of the hostages who have been held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for 604 days. I condemn this vicious act of terrorism, and pray for the recovery of the victims.

Hmm. Is CNN going to criticize him too? 

We are usually hesitant to post reactions to these types of incidents from small, unverified accounts on X, but there was one eyewitness in Boulder today who provided an account of the attack that is so harrowing, we wanted to share it. Because it shows that calling this event a terrorist attack was absolutely appropriate. 

We cannot verify the details below provided by @BHflyer5, but they do match up with most of the other reports coming out of Colorado. 

[Warning: Some of the details in the account below are very disturbing.]

Six elderly victims who were only gathering in support of hostages that have been held by a terrorist organization for more than 18 months. 

Of course, it was premeditated. You don't just show up to an event and decide to mix a few Molotov cocktails on the spot. 

Thankfully, as we reported earlier, there have been no fatalities, but many of these injuries are extremely serious. 

BHflyer5 supported the details above with pictures and videos he took from the scene. Unfortunately, we cannot share the videos here due to graphic content restrictions, but here is the text of his post. 

(If you click on the date at the bottom of the post below, you can watch the videos on X.)

Others on X were able to share the photos that BHFlyer5 captured, though not the videos.

Yes. This is what 'Globalize the Intifada' means, and it is horrifying. 

Someone should tell the protesters who are chanting that phrase on college campuses. 

That photo summarizes today's left, today's media, and today's Democrat Party in a revolting nutshell. 

Many people thanked BHFlyer5 not only for showing us who they are, but also for helping the victims. 

Others noted that the media might want to reconsider its criticism of the FBI after reading the thread and viewing the footage.

There's nothing 'premature' about the designation whatsoever. 

Assistant FBI Director Ben Williamson said so, with some very strong words for CNN. 

BOOMITY. 

Exactly. That's what terrorism is. It is the dictionary definition, as a matter of fact. 

The FBI needs to not only make sure these terrorists are locked away forever, but they also need to go after the people who are fomenting this radicalization and inciting this violence. 

There were also some wise words of advice for all Americans, particularly Jewish Americans. 

There are laws allowing open carry in Boulder, but they come with restrictions, and open carry is likely prohibited in the location of the attack, which is next to a county courthouse. 

It's very scary. Unfortunately, it will probably get worse before it gets better. 

As PolitiBunny noted above, this is who the left is today. They are American ISIS. 

Unless there is a sea change in the attitudes of Democrat politicians and coverage from the mainstream media, we will see many more Mohamad Solimans and Elias Rodriguezes (the embassy killer) on our streets. 

But we are grateful to eyewitnesses like BHFlyer5 for showing us the truth. 

Tags: ANTISEMITISM COLORADO TERROR ATTACK WITNESSES

