What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Eyewitness Provides Harrowing Account of Boulder Terror Attack

Earlier this evening, we reported that a suspect, Mohamad Soliman, had been arrested in the violent terror attack against peaceful protesters in Boulder, Colorado, who were gathered to demand the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

The legacy media is already disgracing itself in its reporting about the attack, with MSNBC calling Soliman 'a white man,' and CNN's Andrew McCabe blasting FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino for calling the incident a targeted terror attack.

Except Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a far-left Democrat, seems to agree with the FBI.

As the American Jewish community continues to reel from the horrific antisemitic murders in Washington, D.C., it is unfathomable that the Jewish community is facing another terror attack here in Boulder, on the eve of the holiday of Shavuot no less. Several individuals were… — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 1, 2025

Several individuals were brutally attacked while peacefully marching to draw attention to the plight of the hostages who have been held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for 604 days. I condemn this vicious act of terrorism, and pray for the recovery of the victims.

Hmm. Is CNN going to criticize him too?

We are usually hesitant to post reactions to these types of incidents from small, unverified accounts on X, but there was one eyewitness in Boulder today who provided an account of the attack that is so harrowing, we wanted to share it. Because it shows that calling this event a terrorist attack was absolutely appropriate.

We cannot verify the details below provided by @BHflyer5, but they do match up with most of the other reports coming out of Colorado.

[Warning: Some of the details in the account below are very disturbing.]

My account of what happened at Pearl Street today. Self proclaimed Palestinian man (in his 50s best guess) lighting people on fire with gasoline (from gardening tool) and throwing Molotov cocktails. Burned about 6 people aged mostly over 70. — BHflyer5🎗️ (@BHflyer5) June 1, 2025

Six elderly victims who were only gathering in support of hostages that have been held by a terrorist organization for more than 18 months.

Definitely premeditated as it happened during the typical Sunday scheduled peaceful/silent walk holding Jewish hostage signs and Israeli flags. Walk has been happening every Sunday since 10/7/23.



Man shouted "You f*cking Zionists kill my people so I kill you!" — BHflyer5🎗️ (@BHflyer5) June 1, 2025

Of course, it was premeditated. You don't just show up to an event and decide to mix a few Molotov cocktails on the spot.

One elderly woman was so severely burned that her hair was charred and she wasn't moving while others cared for her. Others were sitting/lying down in shock, some with their pants burned off, skin melted up their legs with their skin even split open and bleeding in some areas. — BHflyer5🎗️ (@BHflyer5) June 1, 2025

Thankfully, as we reported earlier, there have been no fatalities, but many of these injuries are extremely serious.

BHflyer5 supported the details above with pictures and videos he took from the scene. Unfortunately, we cannot share the videos here due to graphic content restrictions, but here is the text of his post.

(If you click on the date at the bottom of the post below, you can watch the videos on X.)

All we could do was pour water over them from the fountain at the courthouse while they were in agony waiting for the police and paramedics to arrive (easily took 10 min just from the time I arrived at the scene). To their credit, they apprehended the man quickly/immediately. — BHFlyer5 (@BHflyer5) May 31, 2025

Others on X were able to share the photos that BHFlyer5 captured, though not the videos.

Boulder, Colorado. Today.



This is what “globalize the intifada” looks like. pic.twitter.com/gtjg2rnR3Q — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) June 1, 2025

This is what "Globalize the Intifada" looks like.



Media credit: @BHflyer5 pic.twitter.com/CbimHX3LYH — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 1, 2025

Yes. This is what 'Globalize the Intifada' means, and it is horrifying.

Someone should tell the protesters who are chanting that phrase on college campuses.

This is who the Left is. Right here. pic.twitter.com/wD0GcfbEhv — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 1, 2025

That photo summarizes today's left, today's media, and today's Democrat Party in a revolting nutshell.

Many people thanked BHFlyer5 not only for showing us who they are, but also for helping the victims.

You did plenty and likely saved lives or at least pain.



Every bit helps.



Thank you. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 1, 2025

Thank you for helping. — Katherine Rosenthal 🇮🇱🎗️ (@10pillar) June 1, 2025

I’m so sorry to had to witness it.😔 Thanks for helping. — 🪴Laurie (@Laurieluvsmolly) June 1, 2025

Others noted that the media might want to reconsider its criticism of the FBI after reading the thread and viewing the footage.

The FBI is right to call this a targeted, terrorist attack. https://t.co/5ug8xIfbEU — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 1, 2025

There's nothing 'premature' about the designation whatsoever.

Assistant FBI Director Ben Williamson said so, with some very strong words for CNN.

The guy shouted “Free Palestine” while throwing fire bombs at a crowd of Jewish people. We correctly referred to an investigation of terrorism, will continue to do so, and we have zero interest in what either these CNN guests have to say. Kick rocks. https://t.co/SJaHZMZOML — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) June 1, 2025

BOOMITY.

An alleged eye witness account of the incident that @boulderpolice isn't calling "terror" but was clearly a use of violence against innocent people in order to effect a politial change. https://t.co/QqeRFt3MS5 — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) June 1, 2025

Exactly. That's what terrorism is. It is the dictionary definition, as a matter of fact.

Supporting Palestinians is tantamount to supporting terrorist groups.



After the Israeli embassy killings in the US last month it is clear that we will see a rise in individual religious zealots partial to the Palestinian cause carrying out individual terror attacks https://t.co/uuRZKyyUXK — josué (@joshnekoff) June 1, 2025

The FBI needs to not only make sure these terrorists are locked away forever, but they also need to go after the people who are fomenting this radicalization and inciting this violence.

There were also some wise words of advice for all Americans, particularly Jewish Americans.

This is an eyewitness account of the terror attack today. I urge you to read it, it's not easy, but we cannot allow this to continue. Do not underestimate that this happened in a place that you cannot carry. The first line of defense is going to be you. Arm up.

@bzzzsavethebees https://t.co/OmTafFi3uY — Jemima Tyger✝️🪷✡️ (@jemimatyger) June 1, 2025

In one of the published videos a woman is heard saying, “…I would, if I had my gun…” Don’t be her. Carry. Always. https://t.co/2L0XsZJhB1 — Snarkalorian (@BitchesBane) June 1, 2025

There are laws allowing open carry in Boulder, but they come with restrictions, and open carry is likely prohibited in the location of the attack, which is next to a county courthouse.

And some people wonder why I am never unarmed https://t.co/7avSq8Crs3 — BasedBeagles (@BasedBeagles) June 1, 2025

It's very scary. Unfortunately, it will probably get worse before it gets better.

They tried to firebomb Josh Shapiro. They murdered a couple in the street. Now they’re attacking the elderly with Molotov cocktails and burning them alive



Who needs ISIS when you have leftism? https://t.co/qMo4HQstWg — Logan Hill (@LHillthefirst) June 1, 2025

As PolitiBunny noted above, this is who the left is today. They are American ISIS.

Unless there is a sea change in the attitudes of Democrat politicians and coverage from the mainstream media, we will see many more Mohamad Solimans and Elias Rodriguezes (the embassy killer) on our streets.

But we are grateful to eyewitnesses like BHFlyer5 for showing us the truth.

