Defund PBS NOW! 'Conservative' David Brooks Says Elon Musk Is as Bad as Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 PM on June 01, 2025
Twitchy

There's an old (and frankly, pretty worn-out) trick that many media outlets like to play. They hire someone with past conservative credentials to say very leftist things, and they use that to pretend that they are 'fair and balanced.' 

David French at The New York Times, Jennifer Rubin at The Washington Post (well ... not anymore), Michael Steele on MSNBC, Ana Navarro on The View, the list goes on, and it's not fooling anyone. Conservatives have this annoying tendency to exercise critical thinking. We can see right through these people to understand that they have trashed whatever conservative principles they once held (if they ever really did) to embrace leftism and be part of the media 'In' crowd. 

One of the worst of the lot (and that's saying something) is David Brooks of The New York Times and PBS. He is shameless. In recent times, he has announced his love for Joe Biden and for activist judges who obstruct ICE agents

How 'conservative' of him. 

This weekend, however, Brooks reached a new revolting low when he compared Elon Musk to some of the worst mass murderers in history. Watch: 

Unbelievable. 

And make no mistake. Brooks has not read this 'Boston University study' he claims is the basis for the 300,000 dead estimate. He's saying it because Bono just said it on Joe Rogan, and he wants to capitalize on that

Except Bono's and Brook's numbers are completely made up. Not even remotely true. It's all based on an extremely biased statistical model, not any actual deaths.

But Brooks doesn't care. He saw an opportunity to say something outrageous, and he took it. 

And, by the way, what a petty, nasty little man he is for throwing in that attempt to shame anyone who works for SpaceX or Tesla at the end. 

Is Brooks too stupid to know this, or is he too evil to care? 

We're going to embrace the power of 'AND.'

Immediately, if not sooner. 

Putting such false and incendiary rhetoric on their publicly funded air is unconscionable. 

We appreciate that effort. We have a few choice words we'd like to use to describe him that are not fit for publication as well. 

There's a reason that every time we write about Brooks, we put the word 'conservative' in quotation marks. 

C.S. Lewis was a brilliant man. 

That latter class of people is exactly who Brooks is speaking to because he knows that they will believe his BS claim. 

Of course, in making his slanderous comparison of Musk to Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot, Brooks also showed that he is pretty ignorant of the actual history of those men. 

He's playing with his language here (probably so Musk can't sue him), but in doing so, he is letting three of history's most genocidal maniacs off the hook. Or, at least 'semi' off the hook. 

Basically, except for the screaming and frothing at the mouth, Brooks has turned himself into Keith Olbermann. 

Of course, they won't apologize. 

They already KNOW it's not true today, let alone projected out into the future. 

If the media (or Bono) had any hard evidence like that, they would be plastering it all over every headline. 

But they don't. And they never will. They're just pushing their evidence-free agitprop to try to smear Musk and anyone else in the Trump administration as much as possible. 

It's sick. And sickening. 

That dig at Tesla and SpaceX workers at the end was truly reprehensible. 

There is no reason that PBS should be getting a single penny of taxpayer money when this is the product they put out. 

But we're sure that when that funding is taken away, and it hopefully will be soon, Brooks will probably compare Musk and Trump to Hitler, Idi Amin, and Kim Il-sung.

Tags: DAVID BROOKS ELON MUSK MEDIA LAPDOGS PBS

