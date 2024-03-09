Aaron Rupar Warns That He's Not Holding Back This Election

You know Aaron Rupar — he's the guy who specializes in taking video clips out of context and posting them on X. He does it so often that "Rupar" has been added to the Urban Dictionary as a verb.
Rupar is giving fair warning that he's not holding back this election cycle, which is between democracy and authoritarianism.
Fair warning right now that I am going to have no fucks to give this election cycle. The choice is between democracy and authoritarianism, sanity and insanity. I'm going to call out anybody who obscures that very clear and vital distinction. It's all on the line.— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2024
Oh no!
We really need to start shoving theater kids in lockers again https://t.co/SkotEys0gn— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 8, 2024
This is one of your tap the sign tweets. It might be the best one yet.— JDM (@mjd_america) March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
Your side is trying to throw the opposition leader in prison.— Atlanta Conservative (@AtlantaConserv1) March 8, 2024
Totally sane and not unhinged take— Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) March 8, 2024
Luckily nobody gives a shit what you think 😆— Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 8, 2024
It's so brave of you to have unquestioning party loyalty— Caesar (@caesar_pounce) March 8, 2024
I know. Joe Biden's authoritarian address was shocking and disturbing.— Chris (@ChrizDDv3) March 8, 2024
Joe must be stopped.
No one cares, fake journalist. pic.twitter.com/QepYhy0y9V— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 8, 2024
I wonder what it's like to be a grown man and have the same political opinions as a teenage girl. It's gotta be a terrible life.— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 8, 2024
“The choice is between democracy and authoritarianism, “— Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) March 8, 2024
I’m pretty sure you have no idea what the current administration has been up to. 🤡
Good to hear from another unbiased journalist.— ClipShoe (@clipshoe) March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
Seriously, what's Rupar going to do … post out-of-context clips of Trump speeches just like he did the entire Trump administration? Does he really think he has any influence over this election from behind his keyboard?
***
