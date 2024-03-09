Kara Swisher Advises Biden Campaign to Hammer 'Rapist, Racist, Fascist' Over and Over
DC Mayor Rejected President Trump's Request of National Guard Troops to Protect the...
President Biden Apologizes for Calling 'Lincoln' Riley's Killer 'Illegal'
President Joe Biden Reminds Voters of the Assault on the Capitol on July...
OUCH: Biden's Insane State of the Union Address Was SO BAD It Broke...
'I Should Have Said Undocumented': Biden Apologizes For Calling (Accused) Murderer 'Illega...
'Your Ride Will Arrive In ... 15 Days.' Lyft Now Offers Program to...
Killing Freedom With a Whisper: Biden's DOL Contractor Rule Goes Into Effect on...
'Women Aren't Real.' Queer Feminist Tries Virtue Signaling Empty Female Empowerment Day by...
Florida Rep Brian Mast SHUTS DOWN Code Pink Rabble Rousers
Step Aside, 'Dark Brandon'! Try Not to Roll Your Eyes at the Next...
Self-Described 'Journalist' Tries to Attack Sen. Katie Britt for Having a Nice House,...
WH Touts Endorsement From UAW Leader 'Fighting for Union Members' (Yeah, About That...)
Barbra Streisand Says Biden's 'Very Popular' on All Issues (So Let's Take a...

Aaron Rupar Warns That He's Not Holding Back This Election

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on March 09, 2024
Journalism meme

You know Aaron Rupar — he's the guy who specializes in taking video clips out of context and posting them on X. He does it so often that "Rupar" has been added to the Urban Dictionary as a verb.

Advertisement

Rupar is giving fair warning that he's not holding back this election cycle, which is between democracy and authoritarianism.

Oh no!

Recommended

DC Mayor Rejected President Trump's Request of National Guard Troops to Protect the Capitol
Brett T.
Advertisement

Seriously, what's Rupar going to do … post out-of-context clips of Trump speeches just like he did the entire Trump administration? Does he really think he has any influence over this election from behind his keyboard?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ELECTION AARON RUPAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DC Mayor Rejected President Trump's Request of National Guard Troops to Protect the Capitol
Brett T.
OUCH: Biden's Insane State of the Union Address Was SO BAD It Broke Records
Amy Curtis
Kara Swisher Advises Biden Campaign to Hammer 'Rapist, Racist, Fascist' Over and Over
Brett T.
Self-Described 'Journalist' Tries to Attack Sen. Katie Britt for Having a Nice House, Gets Dragged
Coucy
President Joe Biden Reminds Voters of the Assault on the Capitol on July 6
Brett T.
President Biden Apologizes for Calling 'Lincoln' Riley's Killer 'Illegal'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DC Mayor Rejected President Trump's Request of National Guard Troops to Protect the Capitol Brett T.
Advertisement