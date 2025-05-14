Asleep on the Job: Dem Debbie Dingell is Woke but Not Awake - She Was Caught Snoozing Through a Hearing

What a Coincidence! Dems Now Using Exact Same Words to Deflect From Qs...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:55 AM on May 14, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Talk about sleeping on the job! Democrat Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan was caught on camera taking a nap during a hearing on Wednesday. This wasn’t just closed eyes; the 71-year-old lawmaker was slouching with her head thrown back, taking a snooze for all to see (and probably hear).

Commenters were laughing but also angry at the narcoleptic ninny. (WATCH)

She might be woke, but she’s not awake.

Posters have one snappy solution for our elected sleepy septuagenarians in Congress.

She’d oversleep and miss this exam.

Some posters say it looks like Debbie’s been partying Nancy Pelosi-style.

Pelosi is going to be ticked when she does inventory.

Commenters say Debbie needs proper head and neck support if she is going to be snoozing on Capitol Hill.

The least he could do is send her a free promotional MyPillow. Maybe two, it would be nice to have one for her bed at home, too.

