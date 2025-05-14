Asleep on the Job: Dem Debbie Dingell is Woke but Not Awake - She Was Caught Snoozing Through a Hearing

Talk about sleeping on the job! Democrat Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan was caught on camera taking a nap during a hearing on Wednesday. This wasn’t just closed eyes; the 71-year-old lawmaker was slouching with her head thrown back, taking a snooze for all to see (and probably hear).

Commenters were laughing but also angry at the narcoleptic ninny. (WATCH)

🚨 WTF?! Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell is literally ASLEEP in a committee hearing this morning



Congress is an absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/RdExpNqdI0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 14, 2025

This is so embarrassing for our country. And shameful. — 🇺🇸Chelle🇺🇸 (@hottamali02) May 14, 2025

She might be woke, but she’s not awake.

Posters have one snappy solution for our elected sleepy septuagenarians in Congress.

The house sergeant at arms should have air horn can and walk around blasting it in these slackers ear when they fall asleep! — Chris H (@hpv6rpzp4w) May 14, 2025

Yet another example of why we need term limits. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 14, 2025

Also cognitive tests required for all elected representatives — LoneStarWolf (@L0n3StarW0lf) May 14, 2025

She’d oversleep and miss this exam.

Some posters say it looks like Debbie’s been partying Nancy Pelosi-style.

She had a rough night it looks like. — Corky Swift (@CorkySwift2) May 14, 2025

Hangover🤣 the old lady had a wild night — Ely E Sanz (@ely374) May 14, 2025

That’s a LOT of hydration there… pic.twitter.com/VzaDKHncPe — MisterBobDobolina (@dobolina_mister) May 14, 2025

Yes I'm sure its water........... — notyourbuddy (@_notyourbuddy_) May 14, 2025

Probably three bottles of vodka — Hutch Mansell (@MansellHutch72) May 14, 2025

She must’ve gotten into Pelosi’s vodka stash. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 14, 2025

Pelosi is going to be ticked when she does inventory.

Commenters say Debbie needs proper head and neck support if she is going to be snoozing on Capitol Hill.

Where’s Mike Lindell when you need him. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 14, 2025

Hey @realMikeLindell, you have a chance to do the funniest thing… 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 14, 2025

Perfect commercial material for @realMikeLindell — Happiness (@OnTheBrightOne) May 14, 2025

The least he could do is send her a free promotional MyPillow. Maybe two, it would be nice to have one for her bed at home, too.