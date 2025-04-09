Tale of the Tapes: President Trump Mulling Release of Recordings of Robert Hur Interview with Biden

The recordings of DOJ Special Counsel Robert Hur interviewing President Joe Biden have been the subject of much debate. Could they soon be released so Americans can hear what the transcripts can’t reveal?

Advertisement

Here are more details. (READ)

RELEASE THE TAPES: Leavitt is asked if the Biden/Hur tapes will be released, says Americans would be quite interested to hear them. When the “Elderly Man with a Poor Memory" report was released, Biden held a PC to refute it. It went about as well as you’d expect. Biden was eventually removed from the race via coup after by his own party after he imploded on national television in his debate against Trump. The BIden coverup is one of the biggest frauds ever to be perpetrated on the American people by its own government. Release the tapes.

A reporter asked Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Tuesday about the possibility of the tapes being released. (WATCH)

RELEASE THE TAPES: Leavitt is asked if the Biden/Hur tapes will be released, says Americans would be quit interested to hear them.



When the “Elderly Man with a Poor Memory" report was released, Biden held a PC to refute it. It went about as well as you’d expect.



Biden was… pic.twitter.com/UMk1pZWsAY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2025

Biden is just a bad memory now. Amazingly, Democrats are still covering for him. (WATCH)

And they are all covering for him.....STILL.



Even when asked point blank about the mental decline with Biden, the conversation somehow reverts to "Trump bad." pic.twitter.com/bbRFcjzx9y — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) April 8, 2025

Walz’s face when he says “that was his decision!”



What a dope. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) April 8, 2025

I couldn’t have less respect than I do for Fake Tapper and Twink Walz. Nobody care what these clowns think. — Kramerica (@kramerppk) April 8, 2025

CNN's Jake Tapper is just one of the legion of ‘journalists’ who purposely covered up Biden’s decline. He’s now profiting off of it with a new book.

Commenters are still shocked we had unelected people running the government during Biden’s residency… er, presidency.

Actually such an insane fraud. We literally had an incapacitated president and did not have a constitutionally authorized executive branch for 4 years. — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) April 8, 2025

unelected staff and advisors making decisions of life and death for a mentally unwell and unaware figurehead president is kind of a big deal — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2025

You know what would be better for these roll-outs: the files, tapes, etc need to be presented first not a carrot on a stick. Love the administration but this is frustrating. — NateSk8s (@natesk8s87) April 8, 2025

Release the entire unedited tape. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) April 8, 2025

Agree. Honestly this release should be a no brainer. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2025

President Trump needs to release the tapes. It will show how incapacitated Biden truly was and further demonstrate how complicit the legacy media was in trying to keep the truth from the public.