Tale of the Tapes: President Trump Mulling Release of Recordings of Robert Hur Interview with Biden

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:36 AM on April 09, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

The recordings of DOJ Special Counsel Robert Hur interviewing President Joe Biden have been the subject of much debate. Could they soon be released so Americans can hear what the transcripts can’t reveal?

Here are more details. (READ)

RELEASE THE TAPES: Leavitt is asked if the Biden/Hur tapes will be released, says Americans would be quite interested to hear them.

When the “Elderly Man with a Poor Memory" report was released, Biden held a PC to refute it. It went about as well as you’d expect.

Biden was eventually removed from the race via coup after by his own party after he imploded on national television in his debate against Trump.

The BIden coverup is one of the biggest frauds ever to be perpetrated on the American people by its own government.

Release the tapes.

A reporter asked Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Tuesday about the possibility of the tapes being released. (WATCH)

Biden is just a bad memory now. Amazingly, Democrats are still covering for him. (WATCH)

CNN's Jake Tapper is just one of the legion of ‘journalists’ who purposely covered up Biden’s decline. He’s now profiting off of it with a new book.

Commenters are still shocked we had unelected people running the government during Biden’s residency… er, presidency.

President Trump needs to release the tapes. It will show how incapacitated Biden truly was and further demonstrate how complicit the legacy media was in trying to keep the truth from the public.

