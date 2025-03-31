Karoline Leavitt BLISTERS Journo for Ugly Claim About Illegals Being Deported for What They WEAR (Watch)

Karoline Leavitt has the patience of Job when dealing with the media, so you know if she let's loose someone has finally asked the stupidest question possible, and considering the current state of our media, it happens more often than you realize.
For example, claiming the Trump administration is profiling illegals and deporting them based on what they're wearing.
Yeah, they really think that's happening. Or, rather, they want their readers to think that's happening.
Leavitt was having none of it.
Watch:
🔥HOLY SMOKES! White House @PressSec Karoline Leavitt just TORCHED a "reporter" for claiming that illegal immigrants are being PROFILED and deported for nothing more than their clothing choice:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2025
"That's not true, actually...Have you talked to the agents who have been putting… pic.twitter.com/cz0pRLXQsh
Post continues:
"That's not true, actually...Have you talked to the agents who have been putting their lives on the line to detain these foreign terrorists...?!"
"TDA is a VICIOUS GANG who has taken the lives of American women!"
"There is a LITANY of criteria that they use to ENSURE that these individuals qualify as foreign terrorists!"
"Shame on YOU and shame on the mainstream media for trying to cover for these individuals!"
The media will cover for anyone and everyone if it means they can make Trump look bad. It's what they do.
Recommended
And honestly, it's all they know.
Karoline is both beauty and beast.— ssbn734 (@mm2ss_ssbn734) March 31, 2025
She is, indeed, which makes her even more of a force to be reckoned with.
============================================================
Related:
Hook, Line and SINKER! Infamous (Hilarious) Sean Spicer Parody Is BAAACK and STILL Fooling CRANKY Lefties
Dude, NO: Harvard Prof Whines About Unhinged FL Woman's Life Being RUINED for Vandalizing Tesla & HOOBOY
About That WI Supt. Who Doesn't Know What Day It Is, Pro-Trans Letter She Wrote Should Be Career-ENDING
Elon Musk SHOCKS Crowd with BOMBSHELL Showing What Biden Was REALLY Up to with SSI and Illegals (Watch)
Don't Look Now, but Scott Jennings Just ENDED Tim Walz's Future Presidential Campaign with BRUTAL Reminder
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member