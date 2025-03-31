Karoline Leavitt BLISTERS Journo for Ugly Claim About Illegals Being Deported for What They WEAR (Watch)

NO DEAL: Tim Walz Tells Elon He'll Stop Wishing for Tesla Failure If...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on March 31, 2025
Twitter

Karoline Leavitt has the patience of Job when dealing with the media, so you know if she let's loose someone has finally asked the stupidest question possible, and considering the current state of our media, it happens more often than you realize.

For example, claiming the Trump administration is profiling illegals and deporting them based on what they're wearing.

Yeah, they really think that's happening. Or, rather, they want their readers to think that's happening.

Leavitt was having none of it.

Watch:

Post continues:

"That's not true, actually...Have you talked to the agents who have been putting their lives on the line to detain these foreign terrorists...?!"

"TDA is a VICIOUS GANG who has taken the lives of American women!"

"There is a LITANY of criteria that they use to ENSURE that these individuals qualify as foreign terrorists!"

"Shame on YOU and shame on the mainstream media for trying to cover for these individuals!"

The media will cover for anyone and everyone if it means they can make Trump look bad. It's what they do.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
And honestly, it's all they know.

She is, indeed, which makes her even more of a force to be reckoned with.

