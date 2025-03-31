Karoline Leavitt BLISTERS Journo for Ugly Claim About Illegals Being Deported for What They WEAR (Watch)

Karoline Leavitt has the patience of Job when dealing with the media, so you know if she let's loose someone has finally asked the stupidest question possible, and considering the current state of our media, it happens more often than you realize.

Advertisement

For example, claiming the Trump administration is profiling illegals and deporting them based on what they're wearing.

Yeah, they really think that's happening. Or, rather, they want their readers to think that's happening.

Leavitt was having none of it.

Watch:

🔥HOLY SMOKES! White House @PressSec Karoline Leavitt just TORCHED a "reporter" for claiming that illegal immigrants are being PROFILED and deported for nothing more than their clothing choice:



"That's not true, actually...Have you talked to the agents who have been putting… pic.twitter.com/cz0pRLXQsh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2025

Post continues:

"That's not true, actually...Have you talked to the agents who have been putting their lives on the line to detain these foreign terrorists...?!" "TDA is a VICIOUS GANG who has taken the lives of American women!" "There is a LITANY of criteria that they use to ENSURE that these individuals qualify as foreign terrorists!" "Shame on YOU and shame on the mainstream media for trying to cover for these individuals!"

The media will cover for anyone and everyone if it means they can make Trump look bad. It's what they do.

And honestly, it's all they know.

Karoline is both beauty and beast. — ssbn734 (@mm2ss_ssbn734) March 31, 2025

She is, indeed, which makes her even more of a force to be reckoned with.

============================================================