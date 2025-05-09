Lefty Podcaster Tries to Womansplain What 'Gender Neutral' Toilets Really Are and Gets...
Jacques Cousteau of Cringe: Hack John Harwood Plumbs to New Depraved Depths In His Hatred of J.D. Vance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 09, 2025
Artist Angie

In the early 2000s, we had Bush Derangement Syndrome. Since 2016, a lot of Leftists have been afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

But it seems a new strain of partisan brain rot has developed among the Left: Vance Derangement Syndrome.

And John Harwood is Patient Zero.

Yesterday, the Catholic Church -- of which J.D. Vance is a member -- elected a new pontiff, Pope Leo XIV. Like tens of millions of Catholics, Vance wished his new Holy Father well:

Check out how John Harwood interpreted this post:

Holy cow.

How in the world did Harwood get that interpretation from what Vance said?

Because Trump broke Harwood's brain, and now Vance has, too.

As an aside, this writer -- who is also Catholic -- is really fed up with the Left using the Pope as a cudgel for their politics. Vance is apparently obligated to listen to everything the Pope says about immigration (despite the Catechism of the Catholic Church giving all nations the right to enforce their borders and immigration laws), but then they turn around and ignore the Pope on pro-life and gay issues.

So stuff it, hypocrites.

Doug P.
Clearly he does.

Because the X replies won't.

He definitely grew up to be this dumb.

We're SO stealing that insult!

That whole last sentence is a prayer.

It's as easy as breathing for Harwood.

Even pill bugs would've understood Vance's post.

We cannot.

And gone round the bend, as the Brits say.

Harwood's post got the Community Note treatment, too.

Hang it in the Louvre.

He's absolutely depraved and needs all the prayers he can get.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Amen.

