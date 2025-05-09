Jacques Cousteau of Cringe: Hack John Harwood Plumbs to New Depraved Depths In His Hatred of J.D. Vance

In the early 2000s, we had Bush Derangement Syndrome. Since 2016, a lot of Leftists have been afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

But it seems a new strain of partisan brain rot has developed among the Left: Vance Derangement Syndrome.

And John Harwood is Patient Zero.

Yesterday, the Catholic Church -- of which J.D. Vance is a member -- elected a new pontiff, Pope Leo XIV. Like tens of millions of Catholics, Vance wished his new Holy Father well:

Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him! — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 8, 2025

Check out how John Harwood interpreted this post:

Vance is saying that he won't be among those praying for Pope Leo



spiteful because the Pope has exposed the emptiness of his religiosity https://t.co/3yXelbXfG1 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 8, 2025

Holy cow.

How in the world did Harwood get that interpretation from what Vance said?

Because Trump broke Harwood's brain, and now Vance has, too.

As an aside, this writer -- who is also Catholic -- is really fed up with the Left using the Pope as a cudgel for their politics. Vance is apparently obligated to listen to everything the Pope says about immigration (despite the Catechism of the Catholic Church giving all nations the right to enforce their borders and immigration laws), but then they turn around and ignore the Pope on pro-life and gay issues.

So stuff it, hypocrites.

John, do you have brain damage? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 9, 2025

Clearly he does.

In what twisted reality do you exist that allows you to not only deliberately misinterpret the intent and meaning of JD’s post, but also permits your conscience to confidently broadcast your petty ignorance for all to see?



God have mercy on you. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 9, 2025

Because the X replies won't.

Do you think you were born this dumb or did you grow into it? — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) May 9, 2025

He definitely grew up to be this dumb.

Every time you reach new depths of disgrace and depravity … you venture down even further into the abyss … you are the Jacques Cousteau of Cringe — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) May 9, 2025

We're SO stealing that insult!

Dude, Vance literally prayed for Pope Leo XIV in his post. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 9, 2025

That whole last sentence is a prayer.

Do you have to, you know, work at being a lying douchebag or does it come naturally? — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) May 9, 2025

It's as easy as breathing for Harwood.

John Harwood has the mental acuity of a pill bug https://t.co/J5bBW5ZDVU — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) May 9, 2025

Even pill bugs would've understood Vance's post.

You cannot possibly hold “JoUrNaLiStS” in enough contempt. https://t.co/pgGQNhMpbb — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) May 9, 2025

We cannot.

This man’s choo-choo has permanently left the station https://t.co/jql7n1miBy — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) May 9, 2025

And gone round the bend, as the Brits say.

Harwood's post got the Community Note treatment, too.

Heck of a community note for a "journalist." Wow. He didn't even finish reading the tweet he was commenting on. https://t.co/2uDTpB6JyX — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) May 9, 2025

Hang it in the Louvre.

On this joyous day to have this much hate in your heart is depraved.

No one of sound mind filled with the joy of a new leader of our faith thinks that is what the vice president was saying— I will pray for the hate you are afflicted with. https://t.co/Ej8lmeFC0X — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) May 9, 2025

He's absolutely depraved and needs all the prayers he can get.

How can you be a journalist and have such terrible reading comprehension? https://t.co/ZOm29Ys6bE — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 9, 2025

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Whatever you do, don't let bitterness turn you into what it has turned John Harwood into. https://t.co/xf4rM5ZK9i — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) May 9, 2025

Amen.

