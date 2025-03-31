Elon Musk SHOCKS Crowd with BOMBSHELL Showing What Biden Was REALLY Up to with SSI and Illegals (Watch)

For years, people on the Right spoke out against Biden's southern border, going so far as to point out that Joe couldn't have made it any worse even if he was doing it on purpose. Keywords, doing it on purpose. And, of course, our pals on the Left and in the Democrat Party would accuse us all of being conspiracy theorists because it wasn't like these illegals were given social security numbers or voting or anything.

Except, well, that may not have been exactly true.

Watch this:

🚨Elon and Antonio Gracias show ‘mind blowing chart’ explaining millions of illegals received Social Security numbers.



The Biden admin’s open borders policy was designed to import millions of illegals to remake the electoral map and secure a Democrat one-party state.



The same… pic.twitter.com/t4kK6J6iiW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 31, 2025

Post continues:

... people now telling you that Elon is stealing Social Security supported Biden’s open borders — scenes of which can be seen below.

Boy, oh boy, did Elon Musk drop a bombshell last night.

And if this is true, no WONDER Democrats are throwing such a hissyfit about Musk and DOGE looking at Social Security data. They don't care about protecting your private information, no, they are protecting their own backsides.

As usual.

Sobering, jaw-dropping video from the Musk appearance last night.



Yes, the Biden admin was greasing the skids for illegals to get in the country.



Yes, they were giving them SSNs and entitlement benefits.



Yes, were registering to vote.



pic.twitter.com/cjHpKJwlcZ — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) March 31, 2025

Registering to vote.

Which is fascinating because even with that, Kamala lost.

Wow, just how unpopular are Democrats right now? Heh.

