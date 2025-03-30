VIP
WI Gov Evers' Attempted DUNK on Brad Schimel Claiming Democrats Can't Be Bought BACKFIRES Spectacularly

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on March 30, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

As Twitchy readers know, there is a super important Supreme Court race in Wisconsin right now. This race could absolutely impact the rest of the country and even this administration. Brad Schimel must defeat Susan Crawford, or Wisconsin will be lost.

It's just the truth.

That's why Elon Musk has gotten involved and is investing money into the race himself. Note that Democrats were fine with billionaires donating to politicians until the Right had their own billionaire, who is, incidentally, richer than all of theirs.

Luckily, Wisconsin Democrats, while very dedicated to their own insanity, aren't always the brightest crayons in the box.

Case in point: this unforced error from Democrat Governor Tony Evers.

Ummm ... what?

And c'mon, he's not speaking for Wisconsinites; he's speaking only for Democrats, and we KNOW they can be bought.

Big time.

Now now, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

============================================================

============================================================

