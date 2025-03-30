WI Gov Evers' Attempted DUNK on Brad Schimel Claiming Democrats Can't Be Bought BACKFIRES Spectacularly

As Twitchy readers know, there is a super important Supreme Court race in Wisconsin right now. This race could absolutely impact the rest of the country and even this administration. Brad Schimel must defeat Susan Crawford, or Wisconsin will be lost.

It's just the truth.

That's why Elon Musk has gotten involved and is investing money into the race himself. Note that Democrats were fine with billionaires donating to politicians until the Right had their own billionaire, who is, incidentally, richer than all of theirs.

Luckily, Wisconsin Democrats, while very dedicated to their own insanity, aren't always the brightest crayons in the box.

Case in point: this unforced error from Democrat Governor Tony Evers.

Wisconsinites will not be bought.



Our votes are not for sale. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 28, 2025

Ummm ... what?

And c'mon, he's not speaking for Wisconsinites; he's speaking only for Democrats, and we KNOW they can be bought.

Big time.

Then why did your loser candidate take money from

George Soros (NY) $ 4,451,000

Reid Hoffman (CA): $14,460,000

JB Pritzker (IL): $ 6,515,000

Karla Jurvetson (CA): $ 7,331,020 — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) March 28, 2025

So you're rejecting all that corrupt union and Soros money? — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) March 28, 2025

We’ve seen your donors. How is Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw doing? 🙄 — Orville (@Boomertug_1907) March 29, 2025

Now now, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Oh boy. You’ve been bought. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) March 30, 2025

Over and over and over again.

Nice try, Evers ... but no.

