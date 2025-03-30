WI Gov Evers' Attempted DUNK on Brad Schimel Claiming Democrats Can't Be Bought BACKFIRES Spectacularly

As Twitchy readers know, there is a super important Supreme Court race in Wisconsin right now. This race could absolutely impact the rest of the country and even this administration. Brad Schimel must defeat Susan Crawford, or Wisconsin will be lost.
It's just the truth.
That's why Elon Musk has gotten involved and is investing money into the race himself. Note that Democrats were fine with billionaires donating to politicians until the Right had their own billionaire, who is, incidentally, richer than all of theirs.
Luckily, Wisconsin Democrats, while very dedicated to their own insanity, aren't always the brightest crayons in the box.
Case in point: this unforced error from Democrat Governor Tony Evers.
Wisconsinites will not be bought.— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 28, 2025
Our votes are not for sale.
Ummm ... what?
And c'mon, he's not speaking for Wisconsinites; he's speaking only for Democrats, and we KNOW they can be bought.
Awkward https://t.co/h6fYGRbBm1 pic.twitter.com/JRCqwD4GKl— Charlie Fahey (@CharlieFaheyWI) March 29, 2025
Big time.
Then why did your loser candidate take money from— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) March 28, 2025
George Soros (NY) $ 4,451,000
Reid Hoffman (CA): $14,460,000
JB Pritzker (IL): $ 6,515,000
Karla Jurvetson (CA): $ 7,331,020
March 29, 2025
So you're rejecting all that corrupt union and Soros money?— C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) March 28, 2025
We’ve seen your donors. How is Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw doing? 🙄— Orville (@Boomertug_1907) March 29, 2025
Now now, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.
Recommended
You. Are. A. Liar, but then again, what else's new from @TheDemocrats?— Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) March 29, 2025
Your candidate took money from: @AlexanderSoros (NY) $ 4,451,000@reidhoffman (CA): $14,460,000@JBPritzker (IL): $ 6,515,000
Karla Jurvetson (CA): $ 7,331,020
Oh boy. You’ve been bought.— MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) March 30, 2025
Over and over and over again.
March 29, 2025
Nice try, Evers ... but no.
