WI Gov Evers' Attempted DUNK on Brad Schimel Claiming Democrats Can't Be Bought...
WOW! Just GUESS What This Sleazy OH Dem Did to Make Republicans Passing...
BOOMITY: David Limbaugh ENDS Never Trump DBag Using His Brother Rush to SHAME...
Asphalt Assault: Anti-Tesla Protesters Unleash Their Scariest Weapon Yet - Nazi-Infused Li...
In Fraud He Trusts: Hakeem Jeffries Lies About DOGE and Social Security, X...
VIP
‘Journos’ & Dems Lost It Over a Patriotic Flag but Silent as Anti-Musk...
Harry Sisson Shocker! The Social Media Influencer Admits the Democrat Party Brand is...
‘Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy’: Radical Mobs Promote Terrorism in Organized Pushback on...
VIP
Starbucks Employee Breaks Down in Tears Over Eight-Hour Shift
WSJ: MAGA Republicans See Europe as Full of Latte-Sipping Progressives
Three Yale Professors Depart for Canada Because of Trump
Losing Their Grift: Ilhan Omar Wants Us to Know Ending USAID Is Causing...
Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'
CRINGE Alert! Here's a Pic of Tesla Dealership Protesters' Chant-Tastic Cheat Sheet

So AWKWARD: Jasmine Crockett's Nasty, RACIST Slam on Byron Donalds Knocks Kamala Harris TF Out (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on March 30, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Oh, look. Jasmine Crockett said something horrible, stupid, and racist.

It must be a day that ends in a 'y'.

You'd think with how often Crockett says embarrassing things that backfire, she'd eventually figure out she's just not all that bright, and yet ... here we are. Again. This time she was trying to trash Byron Donalds for having a white wife.

Advertisement

No, really.

Watch:

Alrighty then.

Skin-folk that are not our kin-folk.

Whitewashed.

What does that even mean? You know what, we don't want to know. Nope. 

She does realize plenty of white men and women marry plenty of black men and women every day, yes? Including the woman who ran against Trump and lost BIGLY herself, Kamala Harris. Is she 'whitewashed,' Jasmine? Asking for a friend.

Awkward.

A white man who cheated on his first wife, impregnated the nanny, and has been accused of slapping an ex-girlfriend around. But hey, Byron married a white woman!

Recommended

BOOMITY: David Limbaugh ENDS Never Trump DBag Using His Brother Rush to SHAME Him for Defending Elon Musk
Sam J.
Advertisement

Absolutely.

Keep her talking.

Heck, give her TWO mics.

============================================================

Related:

What This Union President WHO ENDORSED Kamala Harris Just Said About Trump Will INFURIATE Lefties (Watch)

RUN AWAY! Leftist Harpy Can't Figure Out WHY She's Single After Griping About Conservative Ex-BF (Watch)

Mary Katharine Ham OWNS Jonathan Chait In BRILLIANT Thread Tearing Him a New One for Media/COVID Piece

Bulwark's Tim Miller Making a DIG at DOGE's Masculinity BACKFIRES Hilariously In a Brutal and EPIC Way

'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN Lefties CRY Is Just PERFECTION

============================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS RACISM WHITE BYRON DONALDS JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOMITY: David Limbaugh ENDS Never Trump DBag Using His Brother Rush to SHAME Him for Defending Elon Musk
Sam J.
WI Gov Evers' Attempted DUNK on Brad Schimel Claiming Democrats Can't Be Bought BACKFIRES Spectacularly
Sam J.
WOW! Just GUESS What This Sleazy OH Dem Did to Make Republicans Passing Anti-DEI Bill Look Racist (Pic)
Sam J.
Commie Boomers Bus in a Rent-a-Mob to a Texas Tesla, Prove They Can’t Find Enough Local Loons
justmindy
In Fraud He Trusts: Hakeem Jeffries Lies About DOGE and Social Security, X Users Suggest Way to Push Back
Warren Squire
Asphalt Assault: Anti-Tesla Protesters Unleash Their Scariest Weapon Yet - Nazi-Infused Line Dancing!
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOMITY: David Limbaugh ENDS Never Trump DBag Using His Brother Rush to SHAME Him for Defending Elon Musk Sam J.
Advertisement