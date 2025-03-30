So AWKWARD: Jasmine Crockett's Nasty, RACIST Slam on Byron Donalds Knocks Kamala Harris TF Out (Watch)

Oh, look. Jasmine Crockett said something horrible, stupid, and racist.

It must be a day that ends in a 'y'.

You'd think with how often Crockett says embarrassing things that backfire, she'd eventually figure out she's just not all that bright, and yet ... here we are. Again. This time she was trying to trash Byron Donalds for having a white wife.

No, really.

Watch:

“Skin-folk that are not our kin-folk.”



“Married a white woman and now you’re whitewashed.”



This is open racism from a sitting member of Congress and face of the Democratic Party, and that’s apparently just fine with the press. pic.twitter.com/T4cd6mGYBZ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 30, 2025

Alrighty then.

Skin-folk that are not our kin-folk.

Whitewashed.

What does that even mean? You know what, we don't want to know. Nope.

She does realize plenty of white men and women marry plenty of black men and women every day, yes? Including the woman who ran against Trump and lost BIGLY herself, Kamala Harris. Is she 'whitewashed,' Jasmine? Asking for a friend.

Awkward.

Remember in 2008 when there were certain people suggesting that Obama wasn’t “Black enough?”



Yeah, this is more of the same bigotry. — Jack Bauer after dark (@JackBauerAD) March 30, 2025

Kamala Harris married a white man. Where is the outrage coming from the left? — Maura (@HotchkissMaura) March 30, 2025

A white man who cheated on his first wife, impregnated the nanny, and has been accused of slapping an ex-girlfriend around. But hey, Byron married a white woman!

Republican need to do everything they can to keep her talking. As much as she wants the mic, give it to her. — Nice Guy Eddie (@pompousgrass) March 30, 2025

Absolutely.

Keep her talking.

Heck, give her TWO mics.

