RUN AWAY! Leftist Harpy Can't Figure Out WHY She's Single After Griping About Conservative Ex-BF (Watch)

At this point, we think we should shut down white, Leftist women for a couple of weeks just until we know what's going on.

WOOF.

We're not sure when it became super popular to put everything and anything you think online, especially if you're a brain-dead flippty-doo like this broad whining about how horrible her ex-boyfriend was because he was fiscally a Conservative. Maybe someone close to her will tell her how she comes off here, and it's not the good guy.

Or good girl.

Whatever.

America’s plummeting marriage rate explained in one brutally annoying rant

pic.twitter.com/MRtv7Ehx77 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 28, 2025

Buck has a point.

Man, we are so glad to be old and married. Oh, and a straight female.

Can't even imagine trying to date this sort of insanity ...

I made it 38 seconds into that video and had to walk away. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 28, 2025

You gotta pump up those numbers, Jesse.

“And I’ve been single ever since”



Talk about a predictable ending to a story — Joey (@Joeypete2301) March 28, 2025

And I’ve been single ever since… I’m shocked — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2025

Same bro, same.

What is the random screaming about? Is this Gen Z thing? — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) March 28, 2025

Maybe for the older members of Gen Z.

Lmfao pic.twitter.com/rBrSCQxABV — Timothy Gordon (Rules for Retrogrades Show) (@timotheeology) March 28, 2025

Oh, and she's a slob.

Some lucky guy out there ...

Heh.

That dude got so lucky. She is crazy and a slob. Look behind her, OMG. — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) March 28, 2025

Dude dodged a serious bullet.

