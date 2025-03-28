LET'S GOOO! Charlie Kirk Unseats Some of the BIGGEST In Conservative Media, Show Takes Number ONE Slot

Cue the shrieking, crying, mouth-breathing, and bellyaching from our tolerant and kind pals on the Left in 3 ... 2 ... 1

Charlie Kirk, host of The Charlie Kirk Show, has officially taken the crown as the #1 conservative podcast in the country. HE'S NUMBER ONE, BABYYYYY!

Advertisement

From Salem Media:

What was once considered an unfillable void has now become the launchpad for a new movement. Since partnering with Salem Media Group, Kirk’s meteoric rise has been nothing short of historic. Audience numbers are skyrocketing. Engagement is off the charts. And for the first time in over a decade, a fresh voice has taken control of the mic and the momentum. Beginning Monday, Charlie moves into the Dennis Prager time slot all across the country on over 200 radio stations, including 18 of the top 20 markets. “This isn’t just a win for Charlie,” said David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group. “This is a defining moment for conservative media. The torch has been passed, and we’re not looking back.” “This is just the beginning for us,” said Brad Parscale, chief strategy officer at Salem Media Group. “We’re grateful for the trust of our listeners and proud to support talent like Charlie, who can connect so deeply with the audience. We’re taking this moment to celebrate and stay focused on the work ahead.” "With this milestone, Salem Media Group continues its rapid rise as a major conservative media force, " the press release reported. "What was once dominated by legacy platforms is now being reshaped by a new generation, driven by fresh talent, smart digital strategy, and a deep understanding of where the audience is heading next."

And, of course, as our readers know, Twitchy is also part of the Salem Media family, so we are extra psyched to see this! Conservative media has a new face and a new tone and is taking no prisoners ...

In a world of Rachel Maddows, be a Charlie Kirk.

Just sayin'.

What an amazing time to be a part of the Conservative movement, and we're only getting started.

============================================================

Related:

Remember When Mark Zuckerberg Swore to End Biased Fact-Checking on Facebook? Looks Like He LIED (Thread)



Mary Katharine Ham OWNS Jonathan Chait In BRILLIANT Thread Tearing Him a New One for Media/COVID Piece

Bulwark's Tim Miller Making a DIG at DOGE's Masculinity BACKFIRES Hilariously In a Brutal and EPIC Way

'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN Lefties CRY Is Just PERFECTION

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)

============================================================