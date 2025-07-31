Here's an EPIC Thread About How Trump Broke the Dems and Turned Them Into a Traveling Freak Show

President Trump's been in office for just over six months and the Democrats are scattered in every direction when it comes to how they're trying to process what's going on. Fortunately for the Republicans, those efforts have been counterproductive because doubling and tripling down on the lunacy has been the Left's "solution" so far.

A great thread has been posted to X that outlines the Dems' deeper descent into madness since Trump's second term started. It speaks volumes.

This comes by way of @FloppingAces:

Trump didn’t just break the Democrat Party—he turned it into a traveling freak show. Let’s take a tour of the 2025 DNC Circus... 🎪

1/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 31, 2025

There's even more at the website, and the X thread below on how the Dems have been turned into a traveling freak show starts with Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell challenging Greg Gutfeld to a bench-off. Yeah, we totally have the best and brightest serving in Congress (cue massive eye roll):

Eric Swalwell posted a campaign video of himself bench pressing 135lbs.

Middle schoolers do that.

Then he challenged 5’5” Greg Gutfeld to a lifting duel:

“If he out-benches me, I’ll quit Congress.”

This is where we are.

2/12 pic.twitter.com/dcTlMZL6LF — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 31, 2025

Can Fang Fang also participate?

It's even more lame and nuts when the Dems cram every talking point into their tantrum-palooza videos:

Blumenthal is throwing every buzzword at the wall: AI pricing, voter ID, Epstein, Paramount merger, John Lewis nostalgia.

It’s not legislation. It’s a tantrum on loop.

3/12 pic.twitter.com/CYoYfeusnU — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 31, 2025

Trump's also got failed theater major Cory Booker yelling at his own party:

Cory Booker shouted “F***ing fight!” at Klobuchar on the Senate floor.

Not at Republicans—at his own party.

The Left is eating itself in public.

4/12 pic.twitter.com/VYlSajMyYJ — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 31, 2025

Naturally Booker would never recognize his own role in why voters turned to Trump, but he's more than happy to blame other Democrats.

Dems making criminal illegal aliens their top priority is also something Trump has caused to happen:

Van Hollen went to an ICE facility for a photo op, got denied entry, and blamed ICE for “ripping families from neighborhoods.”

Reminder: They left their neighborhoods and invaded ours.

5/12 pic.twitter.com/Uo74O7Iadr — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 31, 2025

That brings us to Chuck Schumer, who's current strategy when hearing positive economic news is to just pretend it's not really happening:

Schumer calls Trump’s booming GDP a “mirage.”

Why? Because Democrats need an economic collapse to win. And it’s not happening.

6/12 pic.twitter.com/9Qpp9OF2xx — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 31, 2025

Yep, the Dems are actually hoping for an economic collapse, because they care about working Americans SO much. Don't worry, Chuck, things will get better after AOC knocks you out of your Senate seat.

Then there's Jasmine Crockett, who with any luck will be the new face and voice of the Dem Party, along with Zohran Mamdani:

Jasmine Crockett is still starring in “The Real Narcissists of Capitol Hill.” Every tweet is a shrine to herself.

7/12 pic.twitter.com/R1K1B2fLgr — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 31, 2025

And let's not forget about Rep. Ted Lieu, who is like the political version of a white noise sleeping machine:

Ted Lieu keeps yelling: “Why hasn’t Trump released the Epstein files?”

Same line. No updates. No action. Just filler noise.

8/12 pic.twitter.com/RZCvwKIKVP — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 31, 2025

How many times did Lieu yell "release the Epstein files" when the Democrats were in charge?

"Olympic-level hypocrisy" detected again from Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

Elizabeth Warren in 2024: “Cut interest rates now!”

Warren in 2025: “Trump must stop asking for rate cuts.”

Olympic-level hypocrisy.

9/12 pic.twitter.com/fHZQSH4kec — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 31, 2025

We'll cut Liz a break because she had a fall today, and worse yet for her it was Ted Cruz who helped her up in a show of bipartisanship.

And finally, Sydney Sweeney got called a Nazi by ABC News because she talked about DNA... while being blonde.

They’re not sending their best.

10/12 pic.twitter.com/ut3uOF1IYo — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 31, 2025

Yep, there's no better way to try and convince young men they should get on board with the Democrats than by slamming an ad starring *checks notes* Sydney Sweeney.

The Democrats are on a completely different planet and show no signs yet of regaining any sanity.

Democrats aren’t just losing the narrative—they’ve abandoned reality.

What they fear most isn’t Trump.

It’s accountability.

And it’s coming.

11/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 31, 2025

If the Dems keep up this level insanity, the future looks bright for the Republicans and America.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it by any means necessary.

