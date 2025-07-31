LA Mayor Karen Bass Applauds Herself for Reducing Homelessness by 30 People
Lefty Atheist Org Says Loosened Workplace Religion Rules Is Christian Nationalism
Susan Rice: Be Brave and Tell Us How President Trump's Policies Have Hurt...
VIP
Don't Look Now, But Libs Are Trying to Use a Graph to Dunk...
What Happened to Separation of Church and State, Huh? Sen. Warnock Says Votes...
It's Field Trip Day at the Retirement Home! Lefties Engage In Geriatric Theatrics...
John Brennan Hopes Career DOJ/FBI Officials 'Are Not Going to Carry on This...
University of Iowa Needs a Reminder That No One Is Above Anti-DEI Laws...
Scott Jennings BEGS Democrats to Nominate Kamala, Then Gives Kara Swisher the 'Scott...
Tulsi Gabbard Spotlights Intel Whistleblower Who Wouldn't 'Go Along With the Obama-Directe...
The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Unqualified U.K. Minister for Technology Warns Using a VPN to Escape Their Online...
MORE Declassified Docs Put Hillary Clinton Up to Her Neck In the 'Russia...
Jake Tapper's Rare Dem Takedown: Pelosi's Insider Trading Tantrum Meets an Unusually Bold...

Here's an EPIC Thread About How Trump Broke the Dems and Turned Them Into a Traveling Freak Show

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on July 31, 2025
Twitter

President Trump's been in office for just over six months and the Democrats are scattered in every direction when it comes to how they're trying to process what's going on. Fortunately for the Republicans, those efforts have been counterproductive because doubling and tripling down on the lunacy has been the Left's "solution" so far. 

Advertisement

A great thread has been posted to X that outlines the Dems' deeper descent into madness since Trump's second term started. It speaks volumes. 

This comes by way of @FloppingAces: 

There's even more at the website, and the X thread below on how the Dems have been turned into a traveling freak show starts with Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell challenging Greg Gutfeld to a bench-off. Yeah, we totally have the best and brightest serving in Congress (cue massive eye roll): 

Can Fang Fang also participate?

It's even more lame and nuts when the Dems cram every talking point into their tantrum-palooza videos: 

Recommended

Susan Rice: Be Brave and Tell Us How President Trump's Policies Have Hurt You
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Trump's also got failed theater major Cory Booker yelling at his own party:

Naturally Booker would never recognize his own role in why voters turned to Trump, but he's more than happy to blame other Democrats. 

Dems making criminal illegal aliens their top priority is also something Trump has caused to happen: 

That brings us to Chuck Schumer, who's current strategy when hearing positive economic news is to just pretend it's not really happening:

Yep, the Dems are actually hoping for an economic collapse, because they care about working Americans SO much. Don't worry, Chuck, things will get better after AOC knocks you out of your Senate seat.

Advertisement

Then there's Jasmine Crockett, who with any luck will be the new face and voice of the Dem Party, along with Zohran Mamdani: 

And let's not forget about Rep. Ted Lieu, who is like the political version of a white noise sleeping machine: 

How many times did Lieu yell "release the Epstein files" when the Democrats were in charge?

"Olympic-level hypocrisy" detected again from Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 

We'll cut Liz a break because she had a fall today, and worse yet for her it was Ted Cruz who helped her up in a show of bipartisanship.

Advertisement

Yep, there's no better way to try and convince young men they should get on board with the Democrats than by slamming an ad starring *checks notes* Sydney Sweeney. 

The Democrats are on a completely different planet and show no signs yet of regaining any sanity. 

If the Dems keep up this level insanity, the future looks bright for the Republicans and America. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it by any means necessary.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and the Dems' failures. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Rice: Be Brave and Tell Us How President Trump's Policies Have Hurt You
Amy Curtis
John Brennan Hopes Career DOJ/FBI Officials 'Are Not Going to Carry on This Absurd Effort' (NUDGE NUDGE)
Doug P.
Lefty Atheist Org Says Loosened Workplace Religion Rules Is Christian Nationalism
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings BEGS Democrats to Nominate Kamala, Then Gives Kara Swisher the 'Scott Jennings Face'
Grateful Calvin
It's Field Trip Day at the Retirement Home! Lefties Engage In Geriatric Theatrics at WI Rep. Steil's Home
Amy Curtis
Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Susan Rice: Be Brave and Tell Us How President Trump's Policies Have Hurt You Amy Curtis
Advertisement