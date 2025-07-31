American Eagle Lauded for Not Apologizing or Pulling Ad

WaPo’s Glenn Kessler Squeezes Out Last Laughable ‘Fact-Check’ and X Rapidly Responds with...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 31, 2025
As Twitchy has reported, we are into our second week of progressives melting down over American Eagle Outfitters' "Nazi" ad campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney, who "has good jeans," which is a dog whistle for white supremacy and eugenics.

One thing we haven't reported on, because we haven't seen it, is a statement of some sort from American Eagle or Sweeney. Most companies would have folded on Day 1 and pulled the ads and released a statement apologizing for their mistake. Maybe the ad campaign, making American Eagle stock soar overnigh,t is helping them overcome the guilt and shame they must feel putting a beautiful white girl in an ad.

The woke certainly have given the ad a lot more exposure than it would have had with traditional ad buys.

Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s Own Quotes
Amy Curtis
Agreed. We wonder if they gave the copywriter who came up with "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" has gotten a huge raise.

***

Editor's Note: Corporations are learning to stand up to the woke mob and not bend the knee.

