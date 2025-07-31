American Eagle Lauded for Not Apologizing or Pulling Ad

As Twitchy has reported, we are into our second week of progressives melting down over American Eagle Outfitters' "Nazi" ad campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney, who "has good jeans," which is a dog whistle for white supremacy and eugenics.

One thing we haven't reported on, because we haven't seen it, is a statement of some sort from American Eagle or Sweeney. Most companies would have folded on Day 1 and pulled the ads and released a statement apologizing for their mistake. Maybe the ad campaign, making American Eagle stock soar overnigh,t is helping them overcome the guilt and shame they must feel putting a beautiful white girl in an ad.

The fact that neither American Eagle or Sydney Sweeney has apologized, said they still have to learn, pulled the advertisements or said they would institute sensitivity training shows that woke is dead. Five years ago one day of complaints would’ve ended that campaign. pic.twitter.com/EgUBTkHraP — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 30, 2025

The complaints of the wokes make the sales grow — Gandolfo Dominici (@GandolfoDomini1) July 31, 2025

The woke certainly have given the ad a lot more exposure than it would have had with traditional ad buys.

I’d protest an apology. No apologies. Enough with the double standards. — Suzi Kota (@SuziBKota) July 31, 2025

Nice jeans and nice genes… more please! — Gary Tapperson 🇺🇸✝️ (@tap_gary) July 31, 2025

American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney should not apologize. They should not pull the ads, I think it's a great ad. The woke project is no longer. It has ended, and it is time for these people to get a grip and get a life. If they can't, then they need to find one. — Freedom, God & Country (@BettyB75612) July 31, 2025

Folks are learning not to let stupid run the show 🤷‍♂️ — ThatDolphinsRealtor🏡🐬🔥 (@ThatFinsRealtor) July 31, 2025

Corporations have finally figured out that they too can also monetize the woke outrage for profit. — 8bit (@skaralic) July 31, 2025

Yes, and now everyone sees the temper tantrums for what they are. — Andrew Wooddell (@AndrewWooddell) July 31, 2025

I respect both of them all the more. — RWC (@woolycole) July 31, 2025

Agreed. We wonder if they gave the copywriter who came up with "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" has gotten a huge raise.

